Trinex Minerals is an Australian-based mineral exploration company with extensive exploration holdings in Canada and Australia.In the Northwest Territories, Canada, Trinex boasts the largest lithium exploration footprint of any ASX-listed company in this emerging lithium province, holding 3 Lithium projects with tenure spanning ~500km2.Additionally in Canada, Trinex has executed an earn-in agreement on Gibbons Creek Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The region is considered to be a world class uranium region and is home to all of Canada’s operating uranium mines and mills.In Australia, the Company holds base and precious metal projects covering over 8,000km2 of highly prospective geology in the Northern Territory, Western Australia and South Australia.

The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry.

