Annual Report 2022
Living Our Green Vision is based on solid, honest business practices:
- The production and marketing of ECO Cement that generates 15% fewer carbon emissions during the manufacturing process
- Staying aligned to Cemex's "Future in Action" programme...committed to becoming a net-zero CO2 company
- Ensuring that our cement and
concrete are of the highest quality, resulting in durable structures that are long-lasting and strong
- Minimising waste and resource usage in our production and distribution processes
Living Our Green Vision includes:
Health and
Safety
TCL partners with industry experts and its parent organisation, Cemex, to leverage materials science, physics and other engineering disciplines, ensuring that
its brands are strong, reliable and long- lasting, and that they produce fewer carbon emissions-for a healthier, safer environment.
Contents
Strategic Framework 5
Financial Highlights 10
Corporate Information 6
Share Performance 12
10-Year Consolidated
Chairman's Report 15
Financial Review 8
Group Executive
Managing Director's
Committee 36
Report & Management
Other Line Managers 45
Discussion 48
Social Impact 70
Statement of
Consolidated Statement of
Management's
Comprehensive Income 99
Responsibilities 91
Consolidated Statement of
Independent Auditors'
Financial Position 100
Report 92
Consolidated Statement of
Consolidated Income
Cash Flows 102
Statement 98
Board of Directors 20 Directors' Report 28
Corporate Governance 32
Our Regional Footprint 77
TCL Group Business Units -
Management Teams 78
Consolidated Statement of
Changes in Shareholders'
Equity 104
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 105
Design and Layout: Paria Publishing Co. Limited
Photography of Board and Executives (Trinidad and Tobago): Abigail Hadeed
Printing: Scrip J (50% recycled paper)
