Living Our Green Vision is based on solid, honest business practices:

Living Our Green Vision

  1. The production and marketing of ECO Cement that generates 15% fewer carbon emissions during the manufacturing process
  2. Staying aligned to Cemex's "Future in Action" programme...committed to becoming a net-zero CO2 company
  3. Ensuring that our cement and
    concrete are of the highest quality, resulting in durable structures that are long-lasting and strong
  4. Minimising waste and resource usage in our production and distribution processes

Trinidad Cement Limited | Annual Report 2022

Living Our Green Vision includes:

Health and

Safety

TCL partners with industry experts and its parent organisation, Cemex, to leverage materials science, physics and other engineering disciplines, ensuring that

its brands are strong, reliable and long- lasting, and that they produce fewer carbon emissions-for a healthier, safer environment.

Living Our Green Vision

Contents

Strategic Framework 5

Financial Highlights 10

Corporate Information 6

Share Performance 12

10-Year Consolidated

Chairman's Report 15

Financial Review 8

Group Executive

Managing Director's

Committee 36

Report & Management

Other Line Managers 45

Discussion 48

Social Impact 70

Statement of

Consolidated Statement of

Management's

Comprehensive Income 99

Responsibilities 91

Consolidated Statement of

Independent Auditors'

Financial Position 100

Report 92

Consolidated Statement of

Consolidated Income

Cash Flows 102

Statement 98

Board of Directors 20 Directors' Report 28

Corporate Governance 32

Our Regional Footprint 77

TCL Group Business Units -

Management Teams 78

Consolidated Statement of

Changes in Shareholders'

Equity 104

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 105

