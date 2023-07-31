DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

Health and Safety supported by lower maintenance costs and higher cement revenue.

The TCL Group remains committed to placing the highest priority on During the second quarter of 2023, the TCL Group generated net cash

the health, safety and wellness of our employees, contractors, visitors, of $39 million from operating activities. This was driven by improved

and communities. operating results when compared to 2022. On a year-to-date basis,

Through our pillars focussed on safety awareness, training, culture, the TCL Group generated $53 million from operating activities due to

enforcement, and monitoring, we continue to take steps to reduce improved working capital management.

risks, provide tools and resources to support our teams, and ensure a Sustainability

safe environment for all stakeholders. Sustainability is a strategic priority for us at the TCL Group. We continue

We are pleased to report that during the first six months of the year, to embrace climate action as our responsibility with an aggressive

there were no safety incidents recorded across our group-wide programme which features sustainable products and solutions,

operations. Notwithstanding, we continue to work relentlessly on decarbonising our operations, circular economy, water diversity,

further strengthening our health and safety management system. promoting a green economy, and innovation and partnerships. During

Financial Performance the quarter, our operations in Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica partnered

with their respective governments, local agencies, and other companies

The TCL Group recorded consolidated revenue from continuing

involved in sustainable development, to successfully execute beach

operations of $595 million during the second quarter of 2023, an cleanup campaigns, amassing several hundred kilogrammes of co-

increase of 11% when compared to the second quarter of 2022. The processed and recyclable waste.

Group's adjusted EBITDA of $186 million in the second quarter reflected We continue to reduce carbon emissions using waste oils in Jamaica,

an increase of 39% compared to the same period of the previous

year. This result reflects the impact of higher sales volumes across more efficient heat consumption in both Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica,

the Group. In the second quarter of 2023, the TCL Group reported a and through the production of low-carbon products. Notably, during the

net income of $105 million compared to $54 million during the same second quarter, low-carbon cement brand, ECO Cement, accounted for

period in 2022. This increase of 93% was driven by increased cement 52% of its total export volume to key CARICOM markets.

volumes in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana the positive impact of We are fully committed to following our sustainability roadmap towards

price increases implemented to contain cost inflation and improved the achievement of our targets, knowing that every decision and action

operating results in Barbados under the new operating model. which we take is an opportunity to make a positive impact on the people

The TCL Group's Q2 net income of $105 million represents a significant around us and are stepping stones to a sustainable, greener world.

improvement in comparison to the loss of $2 million during the first Outlook

quarter of 2023, mainly because the first quarter's performance was Despite inflation, our markets continue to show strong cement

affected by lower cement volumes and a higher cost of sales related to volumes, in particular Guyana with an increase of 30% in cement

planned major maintenance in Jamaica. volumes between June 2022 and June 2023. We continue to execute

On a year-to-date basis, the Group recorded consolidated revenue relevant initiatives to increase the value offering to our customers,

from continuing operations of $1.1 billion, 8% higher than 2022. The which includes the upcoming introduction of our service centres, the

Group´s adjusted EBITDA on a year-to-date basis for 2023 was $245 deployment of Construrama with seven stores already opened since its

million, an 11% decrease compared to the prior year due to lower launch in September 2022 and four others in line and an increase in our

operating results in Jamaica. Cement sales volumes increased by paperless initiatives by migrating our customers to electronic invoicing

4% and 5% in Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, respectively, and the and dispatch ticketing.

volume of exported cement increased by 5% when compared to the While inspired by the resilience of our markets, the Board and

first quarter. Management remain attentive to the looming threat of economic and

On a year-to-date basis, the Group reported a net income of $103 social issues outside of their control and continue to consider risk

million, a decrease of 8% when compared to the same period in buffering and avoidance among other core strategies.

2022. However, the quarterly performance represented a significant Overall, we are encouraged by the potential for a satisfactory

improvement over the last quarter. All this has been driven by our performance in 2023.

enhanced performance strategies in the second quarter of 2023,

