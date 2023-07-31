CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

TT $'000

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Administrative expenses

Selling expenses

Distribution and logistics expenses

Operating earnings before other expenses and other income and credits

Other expenses

Other income and credits

Operating earnings

Financial expense

Financial income

Earnings before taxation

Taxation charge

NET INCOME

Non-controlling interest

CONTROLLING INTEREST

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share - cents (Note 3):

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

Three Months

Six Months

Year

Apr to Jun

Jan to Jun

Jan to Dec

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

594,564

533,887

1,149,254

1,063,273

2,061,227

(360,367)

(361,601)

(811,758)

(705,023)

(1,379,886)

234,197

172,286

337,496

358,250

681,341

(37,542)

(32,619)

(70,715)

(64,326)

(128,024)

(5,334)

(3,826)

(10,492)

(7,864)

(15,943)

(37,617)

(37,383)

(72,015)

(76,717)

(151,014)

153,704

98,458

184,274

209,343

386,360

(6,841)

(15,683)

(25,690)

(29,234)

(189,600)

2,458

116

2,908

319

16,017

149,321

82,891

161,492

180,428

212,777

(11,420)

(7,840)

(29,344)

(19,210)

(44,238)

1,280

75

1,612

91

1,278

139,181

75,126

133,760

161,309

169,817

(34,270)

(20,793)

(30,536)

(48,959)

(112,012)

104,911

54,333

103,224

112,350

57,805

(24,356)

(17,998)

(27,723)

(36,972)

(71,969)

80,555

36,335

75,501

75,378

(14,164)

21.7

9.8

20.3

20.3

(3.8)

TT $'000

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

30.06.23

30.06.22

31.12.22

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

94,555

83,866

87,004

Trade accounts receivable, net

47,579

69,628

49,248

Other accounts receivable

175,047

84,952

73,998

Taxation recoverable

17,901

2,051

2,201

Inventories, net

379,484

365,750

417,358

Total current assets

714,566

606,247

629,809

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Investments

2,270

1

1

Property, machinery and equipment, net

1,540,748

1,634,515

1,591,163

Deferred taxation assets

97,074

127,102

102,479

Employee benefits

33,314

134,650

33,847

Other accounts receivable

-

155

-

Total non-current assets

1,673,406

1,896,423

1,727,490

TOTAL ASSETS

2,387,972

2,502,670

2,357,299

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other financial obligations

9,015

6,692

7,501

Trade payables

254,295

273,400

278,518

Taxation payable

15,533

15,957

33,205

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Provisions

28,516

27,523

57,991

Other current liabilities

239,393

232,765

261,412

TT $'000

NET INCOME

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to the income statement

Change in fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income Net actuarial losses from remeasurements of employee benefit plans

Taxation recognised directly in other comprehensive income

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to the income statement

Effects from derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

Currency translation results of foreign subsidiaries

Total items of other comprehensive (loss) income, net

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Non-controlling interest

Controlling interest

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

Three Months

Six Months

Year

Apr to Jun

Jan to Jun

Jan to Dec

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

104,911

54,333

103,224

112,350

57,805

2,269

-

2,269

-

-

-

-

-

-

(84,235)

-

-

-

-

20,896

2,269

-

2,269

-

(63,339)

1,109

(1,700)

(2,273)

626

(2,281)

(36,102)

13,504

(14,645)

12,154

11,889

(34,993)

11,804

(16,918)

12,780

9,608

(32,724)

11,804

(14,649)

12,780

(53,731)

72,187

66,137

88,575

125,130

4,074

18,819

20,608

23,127

41,131

72,266

53,368

45,529

65,448

83,999

(68,192)

72,187

66,137

88,575

125,130

4,074

Total current liabilities

546,752

556,337

638,627

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term debt

480,896

489,716

437,130

Other financial obligations

14,007

16,207

15,325

Employee benefits

184,920

200,722

180,390

Deferred taxation liabilities

204,195

220,784

204,925

Provisions

4,099

1,583

5,809

Total non-current liabilities

888,117

929,012

843,579

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,434,869

1,485,349

1,482,206

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Controlling interest:

Stated capital

827,732

827,732

827,732

Unallocated ESOP shares

(20,019)

(20,019)

(20,019)

Other equity reserves

(323,118)

(316,606)

(313,888)

Retained earnings

207,713

283,984

219,608

Net income (loss)

75,501

75,378

(14,164)

Total controlling interest

767,809

850,469

699,269

Non-controlling interest

185,294

166,852

175,824

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

953,103

1,017,321

875,093

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,387,972

2,502,670

2,357,299

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

TT $'000

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

Health and Safety

supported by lower maintenance costs and higher cement revenue.

The TCL Group remains committed to placing the highest priority on

During the second quarter of 2023, the TCL Group generated net cash

the health, safety and wellness of our employees, contractors, visitors,

of $39 million from operating activities. This was driven by improved

and communities.

operating results when compared to 2022. On a year-to-date basis,

Through our pillars focussed on safety awareness, training, culture,

the TCL Group generated $53 million from operating activities due to

enforcement, and monitoring, we continue to take steps to reduce

improved working capital management.

risks, provide tools and resources to support our teams, and ensure a

Sustainability

safe environment for all stakeholders.

Sustainability is a strategic priority for us at the TCL Group. We continue

We are pleased to report that during the first six months of the year,

to embrace climate action as our responsibility with an aggressive

there were no safety incidents recorded across our group-wide

programme which features sustainable products and solutions,

operations. Notwithstanding, we continue to work relentlessly on

decarbonising our operations, circular economy, water diversity,

further strengthening our health and safety management system.

promoting a green economy, and innovation and partnerships. During

Financial Performance

the quarter, our operations in Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica partnered

with their respective governments, local agencies, and other companies

The TCL Group recorded consolidated revenue from continuing

involved in sustainable development, to successfully execute beach

operations of $595 million during the second quarter of 2023, an

cleanup campaigns, amassing several hundred kilogrammes of co-

increase of 11% when compared to the second quarter of 2022. The

processed and recyclable waste.

Group's adjusted EBITDA of $186 million in the second quarter reflected

We continue to reduce carbon emissions using waste oils in Jamaica,

an increase of 39% compared to the same period of the previous

year. This result reflects the impact of higher sales volumes across

more efficient heat consumption in both Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica,

the Group. In the second quarter of 2023, the TCL Group reported a

and through the production of low-carbon products. Notably, during the

net income of $105 million compared to $54 million during the same

second quarter, low-carbon cement brand, ECO Cement, accounted for

period in 2022. This increase of 93% was driven by increased cement

52% of its total export volume to key CARICOM markets.

volumes in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana the positive impact of

We are fully committed to following our sustainability roadmap towards

price increases implemented to contain cost inflation and improved

the achievement of our targets, knowing that every decision and action

operating results in Barbados under the new operating model.

which we take is an opportunity to make a positive impact on the people

The TCL Group's Q2 net income of $105 million represents a significant

around us and are stepping stones to a sustainable, greener world.

improvement in comparison to the loss of $2 million during the first

Outlook

quarter of 2023, mainly because the first quarter's performance was

Despite inflation, our markets continue to show strong cement

affected by lower cement volumes and a higher cost of sales related to

volumes, in particular Guyana with an increase of 30% in cement

planned major maintenance in Jamaica.

volumes between June 2022 and June 2023. We continue to execute

On a year-to-date basis, the Group recorded consolidated revenue

relevant initiatives to increase the value offering to our customers,

from continuing operations of $1.1 billion, 8% higher than 2022. The

which includes the upcoming introduction of our service centres, the

Group´s adjusted EBITDA on a year-to-date basis for 2023 was $245

deployment of Construrama with seven stores already opened since its

million, an 11% decrease compared to the prior year due to lower

launch in September 2022 and four others in line and an increase in our

operating results in Jamaica. Cement sales volumes increased by

paperless initiatives by migrating our customers to electronic invoicing

4% and 5% in Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, respectively, and the

and dispatch ticketing.

volume of exported cement increased by 5% when compared to the

While inspired by the resilience of our markets, the Board and

first quarter.

Management remain attentive to the looming threat of economic and

On a year-to-date basis, the Group reported a net income of $103

social issues outside of their control and continue to consider risk

million, a decrease of 8% when compared to the same period in

buffering and avoidance among other core strategies.

2022. However, the quarterly performance represented a significant

Overall, we are encouraged by the potential for a satisfactory

improvement over the last quarter. All this has been driven by our

performance in 2023.

enhanced performance strategies in the second quarter of 2023,

David G. Inglefield

Francisco Aguilera Mendoza

Chairman

Managing Director

July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023

Three Months

Six Months

Year

Apr to Jun

Jan to Jun

Jan to Dec

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

Net income

104,911

54,333

103,224

112,350

57,805

Non-cash items:

Depreciation and amortisation of property,

machinery and equipment

32,350

35,105

60,495

65,795

135,492

Financial expense, net

10,140

7,765

27,732

19,119

42,960

Pension plan and other post-retirement benefit

4,186

4,148

8,373

8,292

12,832

Other items, net

-

527

-

527

-

Write-off of property, machinery and equipment

-

-

-

-

57,015

Restructuring cost

-

-

-

-

77,324

Taxation charge

34,270

20,793

30,536

48,959

112,012

Changes in working capital, excluding taxation

(115,626)

(107,344)

(99,181)

(202,987)

(226,397)

Cash generated from operating activities before financial

expense, taxation and post-employment benefits paid

70,231

15,327

131,179

52,055

269,043

Financial expense paid

(11,774)

(8,749)

(17,244)

(11,142)

(29,188)

Taxation paid

(16,796)

(14,438)

(54,830)

(41,461)

(71,086)

Pension plan contributions and other post-retirement

benefit paid

(2,686)

(3,608)

(6,549)

(7,170)

(15,256)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

38,975

(11,468)

52,556

(7,718)

153,513

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, machinery and equipment

(23,599)

(24,920)

(37,160)

(35,464)

(112,562)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(23,599)

(24,920)

(37,160)

(35,464)

(112,562)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from debt

37,928

30,148

80,611

69,443

148,656

Repayment of debt

(48,078)

(7,864)

(75,178)

(14,732)

(158,074)

Other financial obligations

(1,535)

(1,829)

(3,850)

(3,517)

(6,911)

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

(14,671)

Purchase of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

(10,565)

-

(10,565)

-

-

Financial income received

1,280

75

1,612

91

1,278

Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities

(20,970)

20,530

(7,370)

51,285

(29,722)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(5,594)

(15,858)

8,026

8,103

11,229

Cash conversion effect, net

(611)

932

(475)

108

120

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

100,760

98,792

87,004

75,655

75,655

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

94,555

83,866

94,555

83,866

87,004

Changes in working capital, excluding taxation:

Trade accounts receivable, net

3,946

2,728

1,431

(7,762)

685

Other accounts receivable

(71,299)

(40,293)

(116,026)

(41,639)

(31,279)

Inventories, net

(44,890)

(44,097)

33,763

(37,855)

(135,555)

Trade payables

(25,541)

(34,902)

(21,645)

(85,395)

(66,475)

Other current and non-current liabilities

22,158

9,220

3,296

(30,336)

6,227

Changes in working capital, excluding taxation

(115,626)

(107,344)

(99,181)

(202,987)

(226,397)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

NOTES:

TT $'000

Balance at beginning of period

Net income (loss)

Total items of other comprehensive (loss) income, net

Dividends

Acquisition of non-controlling interest without change of control

Balance at end of period

CONTROLLING INTEREST

NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

Jan to Jun

Jan to Dec

Jan to Jun

Jan to Dec

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

699,269

766,470

766,470

175,824

125,721

125,721

75,501

75,378

(14,164)

27,723

36,972

71,969

(10,053)

8,621

(54,028)

(4,596)

4,159

297

-

-

-

-

-

(14,671)

3,092

-

991

(13,657)

-

(7,492)

767,809

850,469

699,269

185,294

166,852

175,824

1. Basis of Preparation

These condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with established criteria

developed by management and disclose the condensed consolidated statement of financial position,

condensed consolidated income statement, condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive

income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and condensed

consolidated statement of cash flows.

2. Accounting Policies

These condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the

accounting policies set out in Note 2 of the December 31, 2022 audited consolidated financial

statements consistently applied from period to period. The TCL Group has adopted all the new and

SEGMENT INFORMATION

TT $'000

CEMENT

CONCRETE

PACKAGING

CONSOLIDATION

TOTAL

ADJUSTMENTS

UNAUDITED SIX MONTHS JAN TO JUN 2023

Revenue

Total

1,199,064

17,777

7,165

-

1,224,006

Inter-segment

(67,496)

(809)

(6,447)

-

(74,752)

Third-party

1,131,568

16,968

718

-

1,149,254

Earnings (loss) before taxation

134,610

(1,261)

411

-

133,760

Depreciation

56,274

4,137

84

-

60,495

Segment assets

3,410,134

124,499

93,899

(1,240,560)

2,387,972

Segment liabilities

2,422,193

47,493

3,822

(1,038,639)

1,434,869

Capital expenditure

35,543

1,617

-

-

37,160

UNAUDITED SIX MONTHS JAN TO JUN 2022

Revenue

Total

1,149,055

30,641

17,529

-

1,197,225

Inter-segment

(116,535)

(1,424)

(15,993)

-

(133,952)

Third-party

1,032,520

29,217

1,536

-

1,063,273

Earnings before taxation

158,690

1,724

895

-

161,309

Depreciation

61,467

4,092

236

-

65,795

Segment assets

3,427,428

130,472

70,055

(1,125,285)

2,502,670

Segment liabilities

2,336,150

43,277

10,427

(904,505)

1,485,349

Capital expenditure

34,560

904

-

-

35,464

AUDITED YEAR JAN TO DEC 2022

Revenue

Total

2,220,832

54,495

28,292

-

2,303,619

Inter-segment

(206,950)

(3,841)

(31,601)

-

(242,392)

Third-party

2,013,882

50,654

(3,309)

-

2,061,227

Earnings before taxation

159,312

3,560

6,945

-

169,817

Depreciation

126,597

8,462

433

-

135,492

Write-off of property, machinery and equipment

57,015

-

-

-

57,015

Segment assets

3,372,241

125,003

97,559

(1,237,504)

2,357,299

Segment liabilities

2,460,136

46,718

7,933

(1,032,581)

1,482,206

Capital expenditure

112,609

2,684

-

-

115,293

revised accounting standards that are mandatory for annual accounting periods on or after January 1,

2023 and which are relevant to the TCL Group's operations.

3. Earnings Per Share

Earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to controlling

interest by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. The weighted

average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period has been determined by deducting from the

total number of issued shares of 374.648 million, the weighted average of 2.845 million shares that

were held as unallocated shares by the Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).

4. Cost of Sales, Operating and Other Expenses and Other Income and Credits

Cost of sales represents the production cost of inventories at the moment of sale. Cost of sales includes

depreciation, amortisation and depletion of assets involved in production, expenses related to storage

in production plants and freight expenses of raw material in plants and delivery expenses of the TCL

Group's ready-mix concrete business.

Operating expenses comprise administrative, selling, distribution and logistics expenses. Administrative

expenses represent expenses related to managerial activities and back office for the TCL Group's

management. Distribution and logistics expenses refer to expenses of storage at points of sale, as

well as freight expenses of finished products between plants and points of sale and freight expenses

between points of sale and the customers' facilities.

Other expenses and other income and credits consist primarily of income and expenses not directly related

to the TCL Group's main activities, or which are of an unusual and/or non-recurring nature, including

royalties, past service cost of pension and post-retirement employee benefits, reversal of impairment

losses on property, machinery and equipment, results on disposal of property, machinery and equipment

and restructuring costs, among others.

5. Other Accounts Receivable

Other accounts receivable includes a deposit investment account of $86 million (US$12.7 million) in

CEMEX Innovation Holding Limited, a related company, which generates interest at a rate equal to the

Western Asset USD Institutional Liquid Reserves Fund rate plus 30 basis points on a daily basis of a year

of 360 days.

