CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
TT $'000
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Administrative expenses
Selling expenses
Distribution and logistics expenses
Operating earnings before other expenses and other income and credits
Other expenses
Other income and credits
Operating earnings
Financial expense
Financial income
Earnings before taxation
Taxation charge
NET INCOME
Non-controlling interest
CONTROLLING INTEREST
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share - cents (Note 3):
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
Three Months
Six Months
Year
Apr to Jun
Jan to Jun
Jan to Dec
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
594,564
533,887
1,149,254
1,063,273
2,061,227
(360,367)
(361,601)
(811,758)
(705,023)
(1,379,886)
234,197
172,286
337,496
358,250
681,341
(37,542)
(32,619)
(70,715)
(64,326)
(128,024)
(5,334)
(3,826)
(10,492)
(7,864)
(15,943)
(37,617)
(37,383)
(72,015)
(76,717)
(151,014)
153,704
98,458
184,274
209,343
386,360
(6,841)
(15,683)
(25,690)
(29,234)
(189,600)
2,458
116
2,908
319
16,017
149,321
82,891
161,492
180,428
212,777
(11,420)
(7,840)
(29,344)
(19,210)
(44,238)
1,280
75
1,612
91
1,278
139,181
75,126
133,760
161,309
169,817
(34,270)
(20,793)
(30,536)
(48,959)
(112,012)
104,911
54,333
103,224
112,350
57,805
(24,356)
(17,998)
(27,723)
(36,972)
(71,969)
80,555
36,335
75,501
75,378
(14,164)
21.7
9.8
20.3
20.3
(3.8)
TT $'000
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
30.06.23
30.06.22
31.12.22
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
94,555
83,866
87,004
Trade accounts receivable, net
47,579
69,628
49,248
Other accounts receivable
175,047
84,952
73,998
Taxation recoverable
17,901
2,051
2,201
Inventories, net
379,484
365,750
417,358
Total current assets
714,566
606,247
629,809
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Investments
2,270
1
1
Property, machinery and equipment, net
1,540,748
1,634,515
1,591,163
Deferred taxation assets
97,074
127,102
102,479
Employee benefits
33,314
134,650
33,847
Other accounts receivable
-
155
-
Total non-current assets
1,673,406
1,896,423
1,727,490
TOTAL ASSETS
2,387,972
2,502,670
2,357,299
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Other financial obligations
9,015
6,692
7,501
Trade payables
254,295
273,400
278,518
Taxation payable
15,533
15,957
33,205
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Provisions
28,516
27,523
57,991
Other current liabilities
239,393
232,765
261,412
TT $'000
NET INCOME
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to the income statement
Change in fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income Net actuarial losses from remeasurements of employee benefit plans
Taxation recognised directly in other comprehensive income
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to the income statement
Effects from derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges
Currency translation results of foreign subsidiaries
Total items of other comprehensive (loss) income, net
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Non-controlling interest
Controlling interest
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
Three Months
Six Months
Year
Apr to Jun
Jan to Jun
Jan to Dec
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
104,911
54,333
103,224
112,350
57,805
2,269
-
2,269
-
-
-
-
-
-
(84,235)
-
-
-
-
20,896
2,269
-
2,269
-
(63,339)
1,109
(1,700)
(2,273)
626
(2,281)
(36,102)
13,504
(14,645)
12,154
11,889
(34,993)
11,804
(16,918)
12,780
9,608
(32,724)
11,804
(14,649)
12,780
(53,731)
72,187
66,137
88,575
125,130
4,074
18,819
20,608
23,127
41,131
72,266
53,368
45,529
65,448
83,999
(68,192)
72,187
66,137
88,575
125,130
4,074
Total current liabilities
546,752
556,337
638,627
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term debt
480,896
489,716
437,130
Other financial obligations
14,007
16,207
15,325
Employee benefits
184,920
200,722
180,390
Deferred taxation liabilities
204,195
220,784
204,925
Provisions
4,099
1,583
5,809
Total non-current liabilities
888,117
929,012
843,579
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,434,869
1,485,349
1,482,206
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Controlling interest:
Stated capital
827,732
827,732
827,732
Unallocated ESOP shares
(20,019)
(20,019)
(20,019)
Other equity reserves
(323,118)
(316,606)
(313,888)
Retained earnings
207,713
283,984
219,608
Net income (loss)
75,501
75,378
(14,164)
Total controlling interest
767,809
850,469
699,269
Non-controlling interest
185,294
166,852
175,824
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
953,103
1,017,321
875,093
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,387,972
2,502,670
2,357,299
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
TT $'000
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT
Health and Safety
supported by lower maintenance costs and higher cement revenue.
The TCL Group remains committed to placing the highest priority on
During the second quarter of 2023, the TCL Group generated net cash
the health, safety and wellness of our employees, contractors, visitors,
of $39 million from operating activities. This was driven by improved
and communities.
operating results when compared to 2022. On a year-to-date basis,
Through our pillars focussed on safety awareness, training, culture,
the TCL Group generated $53 million from operating activities due to
enforcement, and monitoring, we continue to take steps to reduce
improved working capital management.
risks, provide tools and resources to support our teams, and ensure a
Sustainability
safe environment for all stakeholders.
Sustainability is a strategic priority for us at the TCL Group. We continue
We are pleased to report that during the first six months of the year,
to embrace climate action as our responsibility with an aggressive
there were no safety incidents recorded across our group-wide
programme which features sustainable products and solutions,
operations. Notwithstanding, we continue to work relentlessly on
decarbonising our operations, circular economy, water diversity,
further strengthening our health and safety management system.
promoting a green economy, and innovation and partnerships. During
Financial Performance
the quarter, our operations in Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica partnered
with their respective governments, local agencies, and other companies
The TCL Group recorded consolidated revenue from continuing
involved in sustainable development, to successfully execute beach
operations of $595 million during the second quarter of 2023, an
cleanup campaigns, amassing several hundred kilogrammes of co-
increase of 11% when compared to the second quarter of 2022. The
processed and recyclable waste.
Group's adjusted EBITDA of $186 million in the second quarter reflected
We continue to reduce carbon emissions using waste oils in Jamaica,
an increase of 39% compared to the same period of the previous
year. This result reflects the impact of higher sales volumes across
more efficient heat consumption in both Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica,
the Group. In the second quarter of 2023, the TCL Group reported a
and through the production of low-carbon products. Notably, during the
net income of $105 million compared to $54 million during the same
second quarter, low-carbon cement brand, ECO Cement, accounted for
period in 2022. This increase of 93% was driven by increased cement
52% of its total export volume to key CARICOM markets.
volumes in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana the positive impact of
We are fully committed to following our sustainability roadmap towards
price increases implemented to contain cost inflation and improved
the achievement of our targets, knowing that every decision and action
operating results in Barbados under the new operating model.
which we take is an opportunity to make a positive impact on the people
The TCL Group's Q2 net income of $105 million represents a significant
around us and are stepping stones to a sustainable, greener world.
improvement in comparison to the loss of $2 million during the first
Outlook
quarter of 2023, mainly because the first quarter's performance was
Despite inflation, our markets continue to show strong cement
affected by lower cement volumes and a higher cost of sales related to
volumes, in particular Guyana with an increase of 30% in cement
planned major maintenance in Jamaica.
volumes between June 2022 and June 2023. We continue to execute
On a year-to-date basis, the Group recorded consolidated revenue
relevant initiatives to increase the value offering to our customers,
from continuing operations of $1.1 billion, 8% higher than 2022. The
which includes the upcoming introduction of our service centres, the
Group´s adjusted EBITDA on a year-to-date basis for 2023 was $245
deployment of Construrama with seven stores already opened since its
million, an 11% decrease compared to the prior year due to lower
launch in September 2022 and four others in line and an increase in our
operating results in Jamaica. Cement sales volumes increased by
paperless initiatives by migrating our customers to electronic invoicing
4% and 5% in Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, respectively, and the
and dispatch ticketing.
volume of exported cement increased by 5% when compared to the
While inspired by the resilience of our markets, the Board and
first quarter.
Management remain attentive to the looming threat of economic and
On a year-to-date basis, the Group reported a net income of $103
social issues outside of their control and continue to consider risk
million, a decrease of 8% when compared to the same period in
buffering and avoidance among other core strategies.
2022. However, the quarterly performance represented a significant
Overall, we are encouraged by the potential for a satisfactory
improvement over the last quarter. All this has been driven by our
performance in 2023.
enhanced performance strategies in the second quarter of 2023,
David G. Inglefield
Francisco Aguilera Mendoza
Chairman
Managing Director
July 28, 2023
July 28, 2023
Three Months
Six Months
Year
Apr to Jun
Jan to Jun
Jan to Dec
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
Net income
104,911
54,333
103,224
112,350
57,805
Non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortisation of property,
machinery and equipment
32,350
35,105
60,495
65,795
135,492
Financial expense, net
10,140
7,765
27,732
19,119
42,960
Pension plan and other post-retirement benefit
4,186
4,148
8,373
8,292
12,832
Other items, net
-
527
-
527
-
Write-off of property, machinery and equipment
-
-
-
-
57,015
Restructuring cost
-
-
-
-
77,324
Taxation charge
34,270
20,793
30,536
48,959
112,012
Changes in working capital, excluding taxation
(115,626)
(107,344)
(99,181)
(202,987)
(226,397)
Cash generated from operating activities before financial
expense, taxation and post-employment benefits paid
70,231
15,327
131,179
52,055
269,043
Financial expense paid
(11,774)
(8,749)
(17,244)
(11,142)
(29,188)
Taxation paid
(16,796)
(14,438)
(54,830)
(41,461)
(71,086)
Pension plan contributions and other post-retirement
benefit paid
(2,686)
(3,608)
(6,549)
(7,170)
(15,256)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
38,975
(11,468)
52,556
(7,718)
153,513
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, machinery and equipment
(23,599)
(24,920)
(37,160)
(35,464)
(112,562)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(23,599)
(24,920)
(37,160)
(35,464)
(112,562)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt
37,928
30,148
80,611
69,443
148,656
Repayment of debt
(48,078)
(7,864)
(75,178)
(14,732)
(158,074)
Other financial obligations
(1,535)
(1,829)
(3,850)
(3,517)
(6,911)
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
(14,671)
Purchase of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
(10,565)
-
(10,565)
-
-
Financial income received
1,280
75
1,612
91
1,278
Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities
(20,970)
20,530
(7,370)
51,285
(29,722)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(5,594)
(15,858)
8,026
8,103
11,229
Cash conversion effect, net
(611)
932
(475)
108
120
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
100,760
98,792
87,004
75,655
75,655
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
94,555
83,866
94,555
83,866
87,004
Changes in working capital, excluding taxation:
Trade accounts receivable, net
3,946
2,728
1,431
(7,762)
685
Other accounts receivable
(71,299)
(40,293)
(116,026)
(41,639)
(31,279)
Inventories, net
(44,890)
(44,097)
33,763
(37,855)
(135,555)
Trade payables
(25,541)
(34,902)
(21,645)
(85,395)
(66,475)
Other current and non-current liabilities
22,158
9,220
3,296
(30,336)
6,227
Changes in working capital, excluding taxation
(115,626)
(107,344)
(99,181)
(202,987)
(226,397)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
NOTES:
TT $'000
Balance at beginning of period
Net income (loss)
Total items of other comprehensive (loss) income, net
Dividends
Acquisition of non-controlling interest without change of control
Balance at end of period
CONTROLLING INTEREST
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
Jan to Jun
Jan to Dec
Jan to Jun
Jan to Dec
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
699,269
766,470
766,470
175,824
125,721
125,721
75,501
75,378
(14,164)
27,723
36,972
71,969
(10,053)
8,621
(54,028)
(4,596)
4,159
297
-
-
-
-
-
(14,671)
3,092
-
991
(13,657)
-
(7,492)
767,809
850,469
699,269
185,294
166,852
175,824
1. Basis of Preparation
These condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with established criteria
developed by management and disclose the condensed consolidated statement of financial position,
condensed consolidated income statement, condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive
income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and condensed
consolidated statement of cash flows.
2. Accounting Policies
These condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the
accounting policies set out in Note 2 of the December 31, 2022 audited consolidated financial
statements consistently applied from period to period. The TCL Group has adopted all the new and
SEGMENT INFORMATION
TT $'000
CEMENT
CONCRETE
PACKAGING
CONSOLIDATION
TOTAL
ADJUSTMENTS
UNAUDITED SIX MONTHS JAN TO JUN 2023
Revenue
Total
1,199,064
17,777
7,165
-
1,224,006
Inter-segment
(67,496)
(809)
(6,447)
-
(74,752)
Third-party
1,131,568
16,968
718
-
1,149,254
Earnings (loss) before taxation
134,610
(1,261)
411
-
133,760
Depreciation
56,274
4,137
84
-
60,495
Segment assets
3,410,134
124,499
93,899
(1,240,560)
2,387,972
Segment liabilities
2,422,193
47,493
3,822
(1,038,639)
1,434,869
Capital expenditure
35,543
1,617
-
-
37,160
UNAUDITED SIX MONTHS JAN TO JUN 2022
Revenue
Total
1,149,055
30,641
17,529
-
1,197,225
Inter-segment
(116,535)
(1,424)
(15,993)
-
(133,952)
Third-party
1,032,520
29,217
1,536
-
1,063,273
Earnings before taxation
158,690
1,724
895
-
161,309
Depreciation
61,467
4,092
236
-
65,795
Segment assets
3,427,428
130,472
70,055
(1,125,285)
2,502,670
Segment liabilities
2,336,150
43,277
10,427
(904,505)
1,485,349
Capital expenditure
34,560
904
-
-
35,464
AUDITED YEAR JAN TO DEC 2022
Revenue
Total
2,220,832
54,495
28,292
-
2,303,619
Inter-segment
(206,950)
(3,841)
(31,601)
-
(242,392)
Third-party
2,013,882
50,654
(3,309)
-
2,061,227
Earnings before taxation
159,312
3,560
6,945
-
169,817
Depreciation
126,597
8,462
433
-
135,492
Write-off of property, machinery and equipment
57,015
-
-
-
57,015
Segment assets
3,372,241
125,003
97,559
(1,237,504)
2,357,299
Segment liabilities
2,460,136
46,718
7,933
(1,032,581)
1,482,206
Capital expenditure
112,609
2,684
-
-
115,293
revised accounting standards that are mandatory for annual accounting periods on or after January 1,
2023 and which are relevant to the TCL Group's operations.
3. Earnings Per Share
Earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to controlling
interest by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. The weighted
average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period has been determined by deducting from the
total number of issued shares of 374.648 million, the weighted average of 2.845 million shares that
were held as unallocated shares by the Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).
4. Cost of Sales, Operating and Other Expenses and Other Income and Credits
Cost of sales represents the production cost of inventories at the moment of sale. Cost of sales includes
depreciation, amortisation and depletion of assets involved in production, expenses related to storage
in production plants and freight expenses of raw material in plants and delivery expenses of the TCL
Group's ready-mix concrete business.
Operating expenses comprise administrative, selling, distribution and logistics expenses. Administrative
expenses represent expenses related to managerial activities and back office for the TCL Group's
management. Distribution and logistics expenses refer to expenses of storage at points of sale, as
well as freight expenses of finished products between plants and points of sale and freight expenses
between points of sale and the customers' facilities.
Other expenses and other income and credits consist primarily of income and expenses not directly related
to the TCL Group's main activities, or which are of an unusual and/or non-recurring nature, including
royalties, past service cost of pension and post-retirement employee benefits, reversal of impairment
losses on property, machinery and equipment, results on disposal of property, machinery and equipment
and restructuring costs, among others.
5. Other Accounts Receivable
Other accounts receivable includes a deposit investment account of $86 million (US$12.7 million) in
CEMEX Innovation Holding Limited, a related company, which generates interest at a rate equal to the
Western Asset USD Institutional Liquid Reserves Fund rate plus 30 basis points on a daily basis of a year
of 360 days.
