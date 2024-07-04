Trinidad Cement : TCL Change to Senior Officers Gonzalo Rueda Castillo and Roberto Adrian Villarreal
Trinidad Cement Limited ("TCL" or "the Company") hereby advises of the following changes to the Executive Management of the Company effective July 1, 2024:
Mr. Gonzalo Rueda Castillo will replace Mr. Guillermo Rojo de Diego as General Manager of TCL. Mr. Rojo held the position from February 6, 2019, and will be supporting this transition for a period of time. Under this portfolio, Mr. Rueda will also oversee the operations of TCL's business units in Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana. Mr. Rueda has over 25 years professional experience, and most recently held the position of Vice President - Commercial, at Cemex Colombia.
Mr. Roberto Adrian Villarreal Villarreal will replace Mr. Gustavo Alejandro Ruiz Silva as Group Strategic Planning Manager. Mr. Ruiz held the position from September 1, 2021 and will take up another position within the Cemex Group. Mr. Villarreal has been domiciled in the Caribbean for approximately 10 years, and most recently held the position of General Manager with responsibility for the operations of TCL's business units in Barbados and Guyana, namely, Arawak Cement Company Limited and TCL Guyana Incorporated.
