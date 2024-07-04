FORM 10A

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Pursuant to Section 64 of the Securities Act, 2012

1. NAME OF REPORTING ISSUER

Name of Reporting Issuer

TRINIDAD CEMENT LIMITED

2. DATE OF MATERIAL CHANGE Date of material change

JULY 1, 2024

3. DESCRIPTION OF MATERIAL CHANGE Provide a description of the material change

CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

Trinidad Cement Limited ("TCL" or "the Company") hereby advises of the following changes to the Executive Management of the Company effective July 1, 2024:

  1. Mr. Gonzalo Rueda Castillo will replace Mr. Guillermo Rojo de Diego as General Manager of TCL. Mr. Rojo held the position from February 6, 2019, and will be supporting this transition for a period of time. Under this portfolio, Mr. Rueda will also oversee the operations of TCL's business units in Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana. Mr. Rueda has over 25 years professional experience, and most recently held the position of Vice President - Commercial, at Cemex Colombia.
  2. Mr. Roberto Adrian Villarreal Villarreal will replace Mr. Gustavo Alejandro Ruiz Silva as Group Strategic Planning Manager. Mr. Ruiz held the position from September 1, 2021 and will take up another position within the Cemex Group. Mr. Villarreal has been domiciled in the Caribbean for approximately 10 years, and most recently held the position of General Manager with responsibility for the operations of TCL's business units in Barbados and Guyana, namely, Arawak Cement Company Limited and TCL Guyana Incorporated.

4. DETAILS OF PUBLICATION OF MATERIAL CHANGE

YES

NO

Will you be seeking an exemption from publishing a notice in

X

accordance with Section 64(2) of the Securities Act 2012?

If "No"

Date of Publication of Notice

July 3, 2024

(dd/mmm/yyyy)

If "Yes"

State the reasons for applying for the exemption

5. DETAILS OF SENIOR OFFICER

Name (First name, Last name)

DENISE MICHELLE ROOPNARINESINGH

Position in Organization

GROUP MANAGER LEGAL/COMPANY SECRETARY

Business Address

SOUTHERN MAIN ROAD, CLAXTON BAY, TRINIDAD W.I.

Work Phone (1-xxx-xxx-

1-868-225-8254

xxxx)

Fax Phone(1-xxx-xxx-xxxx)

Email Address

denisemichelle.roopnarinesingh@cemex.com

6. DATE, CERTIFICATION AND SIGNATURE

I hereby certify that the statement and information contained in this form and any attachment hereto are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief and submitted in compliance with the provisions of the Securities Act, 2012. I understand that any misrepresentation, falsification or material omission of information on this application may result in a breach of the Securities Act, 2012.

DENISE MICHELLE

_________________

GROUP MANAGER LEGAL/

ROOPNARINESINGH

COMPANY SECRETARY

July 1, 2024

_________________

Print Name

Signature

Position

Date

Disclaimer

Trinidad Cement Limited published this content on 04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2024 12:19:04 UTC.