    TYBT   US89641T1043

TRINITY BANK, N.A.

(TYBT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:39 2022-07-28 pm EDT
90.00 USD   +1.41%
Trinity Bank Reports: Return On Assets 1.54% Return on Equity 14.91%

08/01/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
Trinity Bank Reports: Return On Assets 1.54% Return on Equity 14.91%
08/01/2022

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2022 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2022.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,680,000 or $1.47 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1,426,000 or $1.26 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 16.7%.

For the first six months of 2022, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $3,290,000, an increase of 19.5% over the first half of 2021 results of $2,754,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2022 were $2.90, an increase of 18.9% over the first half of 2021 results of $2.44 per diluted common share

Jeffrey M. Harp, Chairman, stated, "We are pleased to announce that 2Q 2022 performance produced the best quarterly profit for Trinity Bank since inception in 2003. Loans and Deposits continue to grow. Return on Assets and Return on Equity remain well above both national and local peer groups. Our borrowers continue to perform well in an unsettled economic environment."

"After many years of maintaining artificially low interest rates, the Federal Reserve has embarked on a program to rapidly raise interest rates to combat the inflation that we all see on a daily basis. We have had four prime rate increases in four months (from 3.25% to 5.50%). While this helps our interest income, we also must increase deposit rates in line with our philosophy to pay as much as we can instead of as little as we can get by with. For example, we are offering one-year CD's at a 2.40% rate - well above the local market."

"In my 51 years in this business in this market, I can only say that we are in unprecedented times. Our goal remains to ADAPT, IMPROVISE, and OVERCOME. We strive to provide exceptional service to existing customers and attract new relationships with quality people. We intend to continue to maintain a strong capital base with above-average profitability and efficiency as we prepare for whatever the future holds."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forwardlooking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forwardlooking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ending
June 30 % June 30 %

EARNINGS SUMMARY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change

Interest income

$ 3,763 $ 3,806 -1.1 % $ 7,363 $ 7,462 -1.3 %

Interest expense

248 144 72.2 % 414 276 50.0 %

Net Interest Income

3,515 3,662 -4.0 % 6,949 7,186 -3.3 %

Service charges on deposits

62 58 6.9 % 123 115 7.0 %

Other income

126 104 21.2 % 230 195 17.9 %

Total Non Interest Income

188 162 16.0 % 353 310 13.9 %

Salaries and benefits expense

1,096 1,080 1.5 % 2,095 2,039 2.7 %

Occupancy and equipment expense

111 114 -2.6 % 221 238 -7.1 %

Other expense

536 405 32.3 % 1,136 910 24.8 %

Total Non Interest Expense

1,743 1,599 9.0 % 3,452 3,187 8.3 %

Pretax pre-provision income

1,960 2,225 -11.9 % 3,850 4,309 -10.7 %

Gain on sale of securities

0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M

Gain on sale of foreclosed assets

0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M

Gain on sale of assets

0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M

Provision for Loan Losses

0 550 -100.0 % 0 1,100 -100.0 %

Earnings before income taxes

1,960 1,675 17.0 % 3,850 3,209 20.0 %

Provision for income taxes

280 249 N/M 560 455 23.1 %

Net Earnings

$ 1,680 $ 1,426 17.8 % $ 3,290 $ 2,754 19.5 %

Basic earnings per share

1.54 1.32 16.8 % 3.02 2.55 18.5 %

Basic weighted average shares

1,093 1,084 1,090 1,081

outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate

1.47 1.26 16.7 % 2.90 2.44 18.9 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,139 1,130 1,136 1,127
Average for Quarter Average for Six Months
June 30 % June 30 %

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change

Total loans

$ 255,951 $ 261,273 -2.0 % $ 249,955 $ 262,025 -4.6 %

Total short term investments

30,993 28,242 9.7 % 29,696 19,931 49.0 %

Total investment securities

142,743 96,153 48.5 % 142,526 95,251 49.6 %

Earning assets

429,687 385,668 11.4 % 422,177 377,207 11.9 %

Total assets

437,237 391,571 11.7 % 429,441 383,478 12.0 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

164,965 136,853 20.5 % 159,530 142,334 12.1 %

Interest bearing deposits

229,986 211,012 9.0 % 225,947 197,935 14.2 %

Total deposits

394,951 347,865 13.5 % 385,477 340,269 13.3 %

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0 0 N/M 0 122 N/M

Shareholders' equity

$ 45,059 $ 40,236 12.0 % $ 44,475 $ 39,713 12.0 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Total loans

$ 255,951 $ 240,831 $ 236,698 $ 222,400 $ 214,501

Total PPP loans

0 $ 3,062 11,585 27,071 46,772

Total short term investments

30,993 28,809 33,497 26,122 28,242

Total investment securities

142,743 142,717 128,283 113,914 96,153

Earning assets

429,687 415,419 410,063 389,507 385,668

Total assets

437,237 421,711 416,766 395,762 391,571

Noninterest bearing deposits

164,965 154,029 170,822 143,056 136,853

Interest bearing deposits

229,986 221,868 215,287 207,369 211,012

Total deposits

394,951 375,897 386,109 350,425 347,865

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0 0 0 0 0

Shareholders' equity

$ 45,059 $ 44,456 $ 43,113 $ 41,723 $ 40,236
Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,

HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Interest income less PPP

$ 3,763 $ 3,321 $ 3,302 $ 3,162 $ 3,021

PPP interest and fees

0 278 245 530 785

Interest expense

248 165 159 150 144

Net Interest Income

3,515 3,434 3,388 3,542 3,662

Service charges on deposits

62 59 58 56 58

Other income

126 106 108 111 104

Total Non Interest Income

188 165 166 167 162

Salaries and benefits expense

1,096 999 1,009 1,127 1,080

Occupancy and equipment expense

111 110 108 121 114

Other expense

536 600 540 430 405

Total Non Interest Expense

1,743 1,709 1,657 1,678 1,599

Pretax pre-provision income

1,960 1,890 1,897 2,031 2,225

Gain on sale of securities

0 0 0 0 0

Gain on sale of foreclosed assets

0 0 0 0 0

Gain on sale of other assets

0 0 0 0 0

Provision for Loan Losses

0 0 0 290 550

Earnings before income taxes

1,960 1,890 1,897 1,741 1,675

Provision for income taxes

280 280 305 265 249

Net Earnings

$ 1,680 $ 1,610 $ 1,592 $ 1,476 $ 1,426

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.47 $ 1.42 $ 1.41 $ 1.30 $ 1.26

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,

HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Total loans

$ 267,163 $ 247,358 $ 240,283 $ 228,976 $ 215,085

Total PPP loans

0 - 9,380 20,911 34,305

Total short term investments

19,635 39,776 41,153 34,818 31,247

Total investment securities

142,834 138,793 137,387 117,844 100,499

Total earning assets

429,632 425,927 428,203 402,549 381,136

Allowance for loan losses

(4,314 ) (4,314 ) (4,306 ) (4,306 ) (4,016 )

Premises and equipment

2,019 2,065 2,118 2,179 2,218

Other Assets

11,260 10,557 5,802 6,803 10,507

Total assets

438,597 434,235 431,817 407,225 389,845

Noninterest bearing deposits

170,661 158,072 167,497 148,238 149,049

Interest bearing deposits

226,141 233,142 218,611 214,162 196,355

Total deposits

396,802 391,214 386,108 362,400 345,404

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0 0 0 0 0

Other Liabilities

1,474 2,033 1,181 1,834 1,539

Total liabilities

398,276 393,247 387,289 364,234 346,943

Shareholders' Equity Actual

45,830 44,093 43,113 41,465 40,957

Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS

(5,509 ) (3,105 ) 1,415 1,526 1,945

Total Equity

$ 40,321 $ 40,988 $ 44,528 $ 42,991 $ 42,902
Quarter Ending
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Nonaccrual loans

$ 211 $ 239 $ 259 $ 279 $ 297

Restructured loans

$ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Other real estate & foreclosed assets

$ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Total nonperforming assets

$ 211 $ 239 $ 259 $ 279 $ 297

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days

$ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 600 $ 0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage

of loans and foreclosed assets

0.08 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.12 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

ALLOWANCE FOR

June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,

LOAN LOSSES

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Balance at beginning of period

$ 4,314 $ 4,306 $ 4,306 $ 4,016 $ 3,466

Loans charged off

0 0 0 0 0

Loan recoveries

0 8 0 0 0

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

0 8 0 0 0

Provision for loan losses

0 0 0 290 550

Balance at end of period

$ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,306 $ 4,306 $ 4,016

Allowance for loan losses

1.61 % 1.74 % 1.72 % 1.88 % 1.61 %

as a percentage of total loans

Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans

1.61 % 1.74 % 1.79 % 1.94 % 1.86 %

as a percentage of total loans

Allowance for loan losses

2045 % 1805 % 1663 % 1543 % 1352 %

as a percentage of nonperforming assets

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

percentage of average loans

Provision for loan losses

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.13 % 0.21 %

as a percentage of average loans

Quarter Ending
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,

SELECTED RATIOS

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.54 % 1.53 % 1.53 % 1.49 % 1.46 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

15.92 % 15.71 % 14.60 % 13.50 % 13.51 %

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

14.91 % 14.61 % 15.06 % 14.15 % 14.18 %

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

10.31 % 10.54 % 10.34 % 10.54 % 10.28 %

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)

3.68 % 3.64 % 3.95 % 3.97 % 4.11 %

Effective Cost of Funds

0.23 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.14 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.45 % 3.48 % 3.80 % 3.81 % 3.97 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

44.9 % 45.2 % 44.5 % 43.3 % 40.5 %

End of period book value per common share

$ 36.89 $ 37.50 $ 41.12 $ 39.66 $ 39.47

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

$ 41.93 $ 40.34 $ 39.81 $ 38.25 $ 37.68

End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)

1,093 1,093 1,083 1,084 1,087

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending
June 30,2022 June 30,2021
Average Tax
Equivalent 		Average Tax
Equivalent

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

Short term investment

$ 30,574 58 0.76 % 0.76 % $ 27,838 11 0.16 % 0.16 %

FRB Stock

419 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 404 6 6.00 % 6.00 %

Taxable securities

1,297 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 2,198 0 0.00 % 0.00 %

Tax Free securities

141,446 734 2.08 % 2.63 % 93,955 605 2.58 % 3.26 %

Loans

255,951 2,965 4.63 % 4.63 % 261,273 3,184 4.87 % 4.87 %

Total Interest Earning Assets

429,687 3,763 3.50 % 3.68 % 385,668 3,806 3.95 % 4.11 %

Noninterest Earning Assets:

Cash and due from banks

6,061 5,510

Other assets

5,803 4,095

Allowance for loan losses

(4,314 ) (3,702 )

Total Noninterest Earning Assets

7,550 5,903

Total Assets

$ 437,237 $ 391,571

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Transaction and Money Market accounts

185,133 186 0.40 % 0.40 % 159,448 90 0.23 % 0.23 %

Certificates and other time deposits

32,091 41 0.51 % 0.51 % 41,564 41 0.39 % 0.39 %

Other borrowings

12,762 21 0.66 % 0.66 % 10,000 13 0.52 % 0.52 %

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

229,986 248 0.43 % 0.43 % 211,012 144 0.27 % 0.27 %

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:

Demand deposits

164,965 136,853

Other liabilities

1,607 1,484

Shareholders' Equity

40,679 42,222

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 437,237 $ 391,571

Net Interest Income and Spread

3,515 3.07 % 3.25 % 3,662 3.67 % 3.84 %

Net Interest Margin

3.27 % 3.45 % 3.80 % 3.97 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30 June 30
2022 % 2021 %
LOAN PORTFOLIO

Commercial and industrial

$ 158,935 59.49 % $ 147,373 59.09 %

Real estate:

Commercial

64,560 24.17 % 61,051 24.48 %

Residential

18,396 6.89 % 17,149 6.88 %

Construction and development

25,001 9.36 % 23,476 9.41 %

Consumer

271 0.10 % 341 0.14 %

Total loans (gross)

267,163 100.00 % 249,390 100.00 %

Unearned discounts

0 0.00 % 0 0.00 %

Total loans (net)

$ 267,163 100.00 % $ 249,390 100.00 %
June 30 June 30
2022 2021
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA

Tier 1 Capital

$ 45,830 $ 40,955

Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)

$ 49,565 $ 42,900

Total Risk-Adjusted Assets

$ 298,259 $ 236,963

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.37 % 17.28 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.62 % 18.54 %

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.48 % 10.54 %

OTHER DATA

Full Time Equivalent

Employees (FTE's)

24 23

Stock Price Range

(For the Three Months Ended):

High

$ 88.75 $ 75.00

Low

$ 80.01 $ 61.31

Close

$ 88.75 $ 75.00

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710430/Trinity-Bank-Reports-Return-On-Assets-154-Return-on-Equity-1491

Disclaimer

Trinity Bank NA published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Matt R. Opitz Chief Executive Officer, Director & Executive VP
Barney C. Wiley President, Director & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey M. Harp Chairman
Richard A. Burt Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Jimmy Bilderback Director