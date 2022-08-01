Trinity Bank Reports: Return On Assets 1.54% Return on Equity 14.91%
08/01/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2022 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2022.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,680,000 or $1.47 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1,426,000 or $1.26 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 16.7%.
For the first six months of 2022, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $3,290,000, an increase of 19.5% over the first half of 2021 results of $2,754,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2022 were $2.90, an increase of 18.9% over the first half of 2021 results of $2.44 per diluted common share
Jeffrey M. Harp, Chairman, stated, "We are pleased to announce that 2Q 2022 performance produced the best quarterly profit for Trinity Bank since inception in 2003. Loans and Deposits continue to grow. Return on Assets and Return on Equity remain well above both national and local peer groups. Our borrowers continue to perform well in an unsettled economic environment."
"After many years of maintaining artificially low interest rates, the Federal Reserve has embarked on a program to rapidly raise interest rates to combat the inflation that we all see on a daily basis. We have had four prime rate increases in four months (from 3.25% to 5.50%). While this helps our interest income, we also must increase deposit rates in line with our philosophy to pay as much as we can instead of as little as we can get by with. For example, we are offering one-year CD's at a 2.40% rate - well above the local market."
"In my 51 years in this business in this market, I can only say that we are in unprecedented times. Our goal remains to ADAPT, IMPROVISE, and OVERCOME. We strive to provide exceptional service to existing customers and attract new relationships with quality people. We intend to continue to maintain a strong capital base with above-average profitability and efficiency as we prepare for whatever the future holds."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations.
TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ending
June 30
%
June 30
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Interest income
$
3,763
$
3,806
-1.1
%
$
7,363
$
7,462
-1.3
%
Interest expense
248
144
72.2
%
414
276
50.0
%
Net Interest Income
3,515
3,662
-4.0
%
6,949
7,186
-3.3
%
Service charges on deposits
62
58
6.9
%
123
115
7.0
%
Other income
126
104
21.2
%
230
195
17.9
%
Total Non Interest Income
188
162
16.0
%
353
310
13.9
%
Salaries and benefits expense
1,096
1,080
1.5
%
2,095
2,039
2.7
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
111
114
-2.6
%
221
238
-7.1
%
Other expense
536
405
32.3
%
1,136
910
24.8
%
Total Non Interest Expense
1,743
1,599
9.0
%
3,452
3,187
8.3
%
Pretax pre-provision income
1,960
2,225
-11.9
%
3,850
4,309
-10.7
%
Gain on sale of securities
0
0
N/M
0
0
N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
0
0
N/M
0
0
N/M
Gain on sale of assets
0
0
N/M
0
0
N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
0
550
-100.0
%
0
1,100
-100.0
%
Earnings before income taxes
1,960
1,675
17.0
%
3,850
3,209
20.0
%
Provision for income taxes
280
249
N/M
560
455
23.1
%
Net Earnings
$
1,680
$
1,426
17.8
%
$
3,290
$
2,754
19.5
%
Basic earnings per share
1.54
1.32
16.8
%
3.02
2.55
18.5
%
Basic weighted average shares
1,093
1,084
1,090
1,081
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
1.47
1.26
16.7
%
2.90
2.44
18.9
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,139
1,130
1,136
1,127
Average for Quarter
Average for Six Months
June 30
%
June 30
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total loans
$
255,951
$
261,273
-2.0
%
$
249,955
$
262,025
-4.6
%
Total short term investments
30,993
28,242
9.7
%
29,696
19,931
49.0
%
Total investment securities
142,743
96,153
48.5
%
142,526
95,251
49.6
%
Earning assets
429,687
385,668
11.4
%
422,177
377,207
11.9
%
Total assets
437,237
391,571
11.7
%
429,441
383,478
12.0
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
164,965
136,853
20.5
%
159,530
142,334
12.1
%
Interest bearing deposits
229,986
211,012
9.0
%
225,947
197,935
14.2
%
Total deposits
394,951
347,865
13.5
%
385,477
340,269
13.3
%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
N/M
0
122
N/M
Shareholders' equity
$
45,059
$
40,236
12.0
%
$
44,475
$
39,713
12.0
%
TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average for Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Total loans
$
255,951
$
240,831
$
236,698
$
222,400
$
214,501
Total PPP loans
0
$
3,062
11,585
27,071
46,772
Total short term investments
30,993
28,809
33,497
26,122
28,242
Total investment securities
142,743
142,717
128,283
113,914
96,153
Earning assets
429,687
415,419
410,063
389,507
385,668
Total assets
437,237
421,711
416,766
395,762
391,571
Noninterest bearing deposits
164,965
154,029
170,822
143,056
136,853
Interest bearing deposits
229,986
221,868
215,287
207,369
211,012
Total deposits
394,951
375,897
386,109
350,425
347,865
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
0
0
Shareholders' equity
$
45,059
$
44,456
$
43,113
$
41,723
$
40,236
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Interest income less PPP
$
3,763
$
3,321
$
3,302
$
3,162
$
3,021
PPP interest and fees
0
278
245
530
785
Interest expense
248
165
159
150
144
Net Interest Income
3,515
3,434
3,388
3,542
3,662
Service charges on deposits
62
59
58
56
58
Other income
126
106
108
111
104
Total Non Interest Income
188
165
166
167
162
Salaries and benefits expense
1,096
999
1,009
1,127
1,080
Occupancy and equipment expense
111
110
108
121
114
Other expense
536
600
540
430
405
Total Non Interest Expense
1,743
1,709
1,657
1,678
1,599
Pretax pre-provision income
1,960
1,890
1,897
2,031
2,225
Gain on sale of securities
0
0
0
0
0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
0
0
0
0
0
Gain on sale of other assets
0
0
0
0
0
Provision for Loan Losses
0
0
0
290
550
Earnings before income taxes
1,960
1,890
1,897
1,741
1,675
Provision for income taxes
280
280
305
265
249
Net Earnings
$
1,680
$
1,610
$
1,592
$
1,476
$
1,426
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.47
$
1.42
$
1.41
$
1.30
$
1.26
TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Total loans
$
267,163
$
247,358
$
240,283
$
228,976
$
215,085
Total PPP loans
0
-
9,380
20,911
34,305
Total short term investments
19,635
39,776
41,153
34,818
31,247
Total investment securities
142,834
138,793
137,387
117,844
100,499
Total earning assets
429,632
425,927
428,203
402,549
381,136
Allowance for loan losses
(4,314
)
(4,314
)
(4,306
)
(4,306
)
(4,016
)
Premises and equipment
2,019
2,065
2,118
2,179
2,218
Other Assets
11,260
10,557
5,802
6,803
10,507
Total assets
438,597
434,235
431,817
407,225
389,845
Noninterest bearing deposits
170,661
158,072
167,497
148,238
149,049
Interest bearing deposits
226,141
233,142
218,611
214,162
196,355
Total deposits
396,802
391,214
386,108
362,400
345,404
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
0
0
Other Liabilities
1,474
2,033
1,181
1,834
1,539
Total liabilities
398,276
393,247
387,289
364,234
346,943
Shareholders' Equity Actual
45,830
44,093
43,113
41,465
40,957
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
(5,509
)
(3,105
)
1,415
1,526
1,945
Total Equity
$
40,321
$
40,988
$
44,528
$
42,991
$
42,902
Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Nonaccrual loans
$
211
$
239
$
259
$
279
$
297
Restructured loans
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
Total nonperforming assets
$
211
$
239
$
259
$
279
$
297
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
600
$
0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Balance at beginning of period
$
4,314
$
4,306
$
4,306
$
4,016
$
3,466
Loans charged off
0
0
0
0
0
Loan recoveries
0
8
0
0
0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
0
8
0
0
0
Provision for loan losses
0
0
0
290
550
Balance at end of period
$
4,314
$
4,314
$
4,306
$
4,306
$
4,016
Allowance for loan losses
1.61
%
1.74
%
1.72
%
1.88
%
1.61
%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans
1.61
%
1.74
%
1.79
%
1.94
%
1.86
%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses
2045
%
1805
%
1663
%
1543
%
1352
%
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
percentage of average loans
Provision for loan losses
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.13
%
0.21
%
as a percentage of average loans
Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.54
%
1.53
%
1.53
%
1.49
%
1.46
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
15.92
%
15.71
%
14.60
%
13.50
%
13.51
%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
14.91
%
14.61
%
15.06
%
14.15
%
14.18
%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
10.31
%
10.54
%
10.34
%
10.54
%
10.28
%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
3.68
%
3.64
%
3.95
%
3.97
%
4.11
%
Effective Cost of Funds
0.23
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.14
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.45
%
3.48
%
3.80
%
3.81
%
3.97
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
44.9
%
45.2
%
44.5
%
43.3
%
40.5
%
End of period book value per common share
$
36.89
$
37.50
$
41.12
$
39.66
$
39.47
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
$
41.93
$
40.34
$
39.81
$
38.25
$
37.68
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
1,093
1,093
1,083
1,084
1,087
TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
June 30,2022
June 30,2021
Average
Tax
Equivalent
Average
Tax
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
$
30,574
58
0.76
%
0.76
%
$
27,838
11
0.16
%
0.16
%
FRB Stock
419
6
6.00
%
6.00
%
404
6
6.00
%
6.00
%
Taxable securities
1,297
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
2,198
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
Tax Free securities
141,446
734
2.08
%
2.63
%
93,955
605
2.58
%
3.26
%
Loans
255,951
2,965
4.63
%
4.63
%
261,273
3,184
4.87
%
4.87
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
429,687
3,763
3.50
%
3.68
%
385,668
3,806
3.95
%
4.11
%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
6,061
5,510
Other assets
5,803
4,095
Allowance for loan losses
(4,314
)
(3,702
)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
7,550
5,903
Total Assets
$
437,237
$
391,571
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
185,133
186
0.40
%
0.40
%
159,448
90
0.23
%
0.23
%
Certificates and other time deposits
32,091
41
0.51
%
0.51
%
41,564
41
0.39
%
0.39
%
Other borrowings
12,762
21
0.66
%
0.66
%
10,000
13
0.52
%
0.52
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
229,986
248
0.43
%
0.43
%
211,012
144
0.27
%
0.27
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
164,965
136,853
Other liabilities
1,607
1,484
Shareholders' Equity
40,679
42,222
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$
437,237
$
391,571
Net Interest Income and Spread
3,515
3.07
%
3.25
%
3,662
3.67
%
3.84
%
Net Interest Margin
3.27
%
3.45
%
3.80
%
3.97
%
TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)