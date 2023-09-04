TRINITY BIOTECH PLC

September 4, 2023

Dear Shareholder,

Annual General Meeting of Trinity Biotech plc (the "Company")

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company encloses notice of an annual general meeting of the Company, to be held at the Company's registered office at IDA Business Park, Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, A98 H5C8, on September 29, 2023 at 10:00am (the "AGM").

Business of Annual General Meeting

We would like to take this opportunity to provide some additional information in relation to the various items of business which are to be considered at the AGM.

Ordinary Business

Resolution 1 deals with the reappointment of Grant Thornton as statutory auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company.

Resolution 2 seeks to authorise the Board to fix the statutory auditors' remuneration.

Resolution 3 proposes the re-appointment of Thomas Lindsay as a director who retires at the AGM and, being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment.

Mr Lindsay, who joined the Board as a non-executive director in October 2022, has more than 35 years of sales and marketing leadership experience in the global medical diagnostics industry and was President of Alere Inc.'s (now Abbotts's) business in Africa for many years. Most recently, Mr Lindsay has provided consultancy services to several international in vitro diagnostics businesses. He currently serves as a non-executive director for Genedrive plc, a rapid, low-cost molecular diagnostics platform for the identification and treatment of a selection of infectious diseases.

The Board believes that it is important for the future prospects of the Company to identify additional suitable persons for appointment as non-executive directors of the Company. The Board believes that from a governance perspective, it is important that the Company increase the representation of qualified minorities and females on its Board, particularly in light of NASDAQ's Board Diversity Rule. In this regard, the Board has appointed Korn Ferry, an internationally recognised consulting firm, to conduct an extensive search for appropriately qualified and experienced non-executive directors and this search process is continuing.

