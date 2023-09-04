TRINITY BIOTECH PLC

(Incorporated and registered in Ireland with registered number 183476)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER

29, 2023 AT 10:00 AM

Notice is hereby given that an annual general meeting of Trinity Biotech plc (the "Company") will be held at the Company's registered office at IDA Business Park, Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, A98 H5C8, on September 29,

2023 at 10:00am for the following purposes:

Ordinary Business

To re-appoint Grant Thornton as statutory auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company. To authorise the board of directors to fix the statutory auditors' remuneration. To re-appointment Thomas Lindsay as a director who retires, and, being eligible, offers himself for re- appointment. To appoint Dr Andrew Omidvar as a director .

During the AGM, the Board will present, for consideration by the shareholders, the Company's statutory financial statements under Irish law for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (including the reports of the directors and the Irish statutory auditor thereon) and a review of the Company's affairs.

By order of the Board

Aris Kekedjian

Chairperson of the Board

Directors: Aris Kekedjian , Ronan O'Caoimh, John Gillard, Jim Walsh PhD, and Thomas Lindsay

Registered office: IDA Business Park, Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland