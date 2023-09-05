Trinity Biotech plc
Annual Report 2022
This report has been prepared in accordance with the Irish Companies
Act 2014
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Corporate Information
1
Market, Industry and Other Data
2
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
2
Board of Directors & Executive Officers
3
Business Overview
4
Directors' Report
7
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the annual report and the
financial statements
18
Risk Factors
19
Performance Review
46
Independent Auditor's Report to the members of Trinity Biotech plc
51
Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Operations
57
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
58
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
59
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
60
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
61
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
62
Company Statement of Comprehensive Income
136
Company Statement of Financial Position
137
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
138
Company Statement of Cash Flows
139
Notes to the Company Financial Statements
140
Corporate Information
DIRECTORS
Mr Ronan O'Caoimh
Dr Jim Walsh
Mr John Gillard
Mr. Aris Kekedjian
US
Appointed 3 May 2022
Mr Tom Lindsay
UK
Appointed 25 October 2022
Mr. Seon Kyu Jeon
South Korea
Appointed 3 May 2022; resigned 24 October 2022
Mr. Michael Sung Soo Kim
South Korea
Appointed 3 May 2022; resigned 24 October 2022
Mr Kevin Tansley
Resigned 3 May 2022
Mr Clint Severson
US
Resigned 3 May 2022
Mr James Merselis
US
Resigned 3 May 2022
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. John Gillard
REGISTERED OFFICE
IDA Business Park,
Bray,
Co. Wicklow,
Ireland.
LEGAL ADVISORS
Matheson LLP,
70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2,
Ireland
Carter, Ledyard & Milburn LLP,
2 Wall Street,
New York,
United States of America.
AUDITOR
Grant Thornton
Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors,
City Quay,
Dublin 2,
Ireland.
DEPOSITARY FOR AMERICAN SHARES
Bank of New York,
101 Barclay Street,
New York,
United States of America.
1
Market, Industry and Other Data
Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this Annual Report concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate, including our competitive position and market opportunity, is based on information from our own management estimates and research, as well as from industry and general publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information, our knowledge of our industry and assumptions based on such information and knowledge, which we believe to be reasonable. Our management estimates have not been verified by any independent source, and we have not independently verified any third-party information. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in "Risk Factors" below.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Annual Report contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties some of which are beyond our control, and are made in light of information currently available to us.
In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "may," "will," "expect," "estimate," "could," "should," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report include, but are not limited to, statements about:
- the development of our products;
- the potential attributes and benefit of our products and their competitive position;
- our ability to successfully commercialize, or enter into strategic relationships with third parties to commercialize, our products;
- our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our need for additional financing;
- our ability to acquire or in-licence new product candidates;
- potential strategic relationships; and
- the duration of our patent portfolio.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, without limitation, the important risk factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of this Annual Report.
We operate in an evolving environment. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the effect of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this Annual Report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this Annual Report with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect.
2
Board of Directors and Executive Officers
Aris Kekedjian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, joined the Board of Trinity Biotech in May 2022, initially in a non-executive capacity and was appointed to replace Ronan O'Caoimh as Chief Executive Officer on October 3, 2022. Mr Kekedjian was appointed as Chairman on September 30, 2022. Mr. Kekedjian spent 30 years in GE in several senior roles, including as GE's Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Business Development. Mr. Kekedjian previously held roles as President & Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Enterprises, Senior Advisor to ECN Capital, and Independent Director of various public companies including Xerox Corporation, Finserv Acquisition Corp. and XPO Logistics, Inc. He received his undergraduate degree from Concordia University.
John Gillard, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary and Director, joined Trinity Biotech in November 2020 as Chief Financial Officer, Secretary to the Board of Directors and was appointed to the Board as Executive Director. Mr. Gillard is both a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Advisor, having trained at PWC. Prior to joining Trinity Biotech, Mr. Gillard held a number of senior financial roles including from 2012 to 2016 at Alphabet Inc./Google, and from Nov 2016 to May 2020 at ION Investment Group. Since June 2020 Mr. Gillard has also acted as a business consultant. Mr. Gillard holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the National University of Ireland Galway and a Master's degree in Accounting from University College Dublin.
Ronan O'Caoimh, Director & Founder, co-founded Trinity Biotech in June 1992 and acted as Chief Financial Officer until March 1994 when he became Chief Executive Officer. He was also elected Chairman in May 1995. On May 3, 2022, Mr. O'Caoimh stepped down as Chairman and was replaced as Chairman by Seon Kyu Jeon. On October 3, 2022, Mr O'Caoimh stepped down as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Trinity Biotech, Mr O'Caoimh was Managing Director of Noctech Limited, an Irish diagnostics company. Mr O'Caoimh was Finance Director of Noctech Limited from 1988 until January 1991 when he became Managing Director. Mr O'Caoimh holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University College Dublin. On March 30, 2011, the service agreement with Ronan O'Caoimh as Chief Executive Officer was terminated and replaced by a management agreement with Darnick Company. This arrangement ceased with effect from December 31, 2018 with Ronan O'Caoimh returning as an employee of the company.
Jim Walsh, PhD, Executive Director of Business Development, initially joined Trinity Biotech in October 1995 as Chief Operations Officer. Dr Walsh resigned from the role of Chief Operations Officer in 2007 to become a Director of the Company. In October 2010, Dr Walsh rejoined the company as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Walsh transferred from this position in 2015 and now provides strategic advice and technical diligence support, on a part time basis, with regards to the Company's business development activities. Prior to joining Trinity Biotech, Dr Walsh was Managing Director of Cambridge Diagnostics Ireland Limited ("CDIL"). He was employed with CDIL since 1987. Before joining CDIL he worked with Fleming GmbH as Research & Development Manager. Dr. Walsh is a director of a number of private Irish companies in the biotechnology and diagnostics sector, including EPONA Biotech since 2016, AllWorth Diagnostics since 2019 and AbacusLabs since 2020. Dr Walsh holds a PhD degree in Chemistry from University College Galway.
Tom Lindsay, Director, joined the Board as a non-executive director in October 2022. Mr. Lindsay has more than 35 years of sales and marketing leadership experience in the global medical diagnostics industry and was President of Alere Inc's (now Abbotts's) business in Africa for many years. Most recently, Mr Lindsay has provided consultancy services to several international in vitro diagnostics businesses. He currently serves as a non-executive director for Genedrive plc, a rapid, low-cost molecular diagnostics platform for the identification and treatment of a selection of infectious diseases.
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Trinity Biotech plc published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 14:58:05 UTC.