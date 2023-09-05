Market, Industry and Other Data

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this Annual Report concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate, including our competitive position and market opportunity, is based on information from our own management estimates and research, as well as from industry and general publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information, our knowledge of our industry and assumptions based on such information and knowledge, which we believe to be reasonable. Our management estimates have not been verified by any independent source, and we have not independently verified any third-party information. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in "Risk Factors" below.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Annual Report contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties some of which are beyond our control, and are made in light of information currently available to us.

In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "may," "will," "expect," "estimate," "could," "should," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report include, but are not limited to, statements about:

the development of our products;

the potential attributes and benefit of our products and their competitive position;

our ability to successfully commercialize, or enter into strategic relationships with third parties to commercialize, our products;

our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our need for additional financing;

our ability to acquire or in-licence new product candidates;

in-licence new product candidates; potential strategic relationships; and

the duration of our patent portfolio.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, without limitation, the important risk factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of this Annual Report.

We operate in an evolving environment. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the effect of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this Annual Report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this Annual Report with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect.

2