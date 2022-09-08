Trinity Biotech : Download Trinity Biotech Annual Report 2021

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the annual report and the
financial statements
18
Risk Factors
19
Performance Review
47
Independent Auditor's Report to the members of Trinity Biotech plc
55
Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Operations
62
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
63
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
64
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
65
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
66
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
67
Company Statement of Comprehensive Income
137
Company Statement of Financial Position
138
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
139
Company Statement of Cash Flows
140
Notes to the Company Financial Statements
141
Corporate Information
DIRECTORS
Mr. Sun-Q Jeon
South Korea
Appointed May 3, 2022
Mr Ronan O'Caoimh
Dr Jim Walsh
Mr John Gillard
Mr. Aris Kekedjian
US
Appointed May 3, 2022
Mr. Michael Sung Soo Kim
South Korea
Appointed May 3, 2022
Mr Kevin Tansley
Resigned May 3, 2022
Mr Clint Severson
US
Resigned May 3, 2022
Mr James Merselis
US
Resigned May 3, 2022
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr John Gillard
REGISTERED OFFICE
IDA Business Park,
Bray,
Co. Wicklow,
Ireland.
LEGAL ADVISORS
Matheson,
70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2,
Ireland
William Fry,
2 Grand Canal Square,
Dublin 2,
Ireland.
Carter, Ledyard & Milburn,
2 Wall Street,
New York,
United States of America.
AUDITOR
Grant Thornton
Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors,
City Quay,
Dublin 2,
Ireland.
DEPOSITARY FOR AMERICAN SHARES
Bank of New York,
101 Barclay Street,
New York,
United States of America.
Market, Industry and Other Data
Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this Annual Report concerning our industry and the markets in which we operate, including our competitive position and market opportunity, is based on information from our own management estimates and research, as well as from industry and general publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information, our knowledge of our industry and assumptions based on such information and knowledge, which we believe to be reasonable. Our management estimates have not been verified by any independent source, and we have not independently verified any third-party information. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in "Risk Factors" below.
This Annual Report contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties some of which are beyond our control, and are made in light of information currently available to us.
In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "may," "will," "expect," "estimate," "could," "should," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report include, but are not limited to, statements about:
the development of our products;
the potential attributes and benefit of our products and their competitive position;
our ability to successfully commercialize, or enter into strategic relationships with third parties to commercialize, our products;
our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our need for additional financing;
our ability to acquire or in-licence new product candidates;
potential strategic relationships; and
the duration of our patent portfolio.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, without limitation, the important risk factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of this Annual Report.
We operate in an evolving environment. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the effect of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this Annual Report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this Annual Report with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect.
Board of Directors and Executive Officers
Sun-QJeon, Chairman, joined the Board of Trinity Biotech as Chariman in May 2022. He is also Chairman of MiCo Ltd., Chief Executive Officer at KoMiCo Technology, Inc. (a subsidiary of MiCo Ltd.), Chairman for MiCo BioMed Co. Ltd. and Chairman for KoMiCo Ltd. He. He received an undergraduate degree from Seoul National University.
Ronan O'Caoimh, Chief Executive Officer, co-founded Trinity Biotech in June 1992 and acted as Chief Financial Officer until March 1994 when he became Chief Executive Officer. He was also elected Chairman in May 1995. In November 2007, it was decided to separate the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman and Mr O'Caoimh assumed the role of Executive Chairman. In October 2008, following the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr O'Caoimh resumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chairma n. Prior to joining Trinity Biotech, Mr O'Caoimh was Managing Director of Noctech Limited, an Irish diagnostics company. Mr O'Caoimh was Finance Director of Noctech Limited from 1988 until January 1991 when he became Managing Director. Mr O'Caoimh holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University College Dublin. On March 30, 2011, the service agreement with Ronan O'Caoimh as Chief Executive Officer was terminated and replaced by a management agreement with Darnick Company. This arrangement ceased with effect from December 31, 2018 with Ronan O'Caoimh returning as an employee of the company.
Jim Walsh, PhD, Executive Director, initially joined Trinity Biotech in October 1995 as Chief Operations Officer. Dr Walsh resigned from the role of Chief Operations Officer in 2007 to become a Non- Executive Director of the Company. In October, 2010 Dr Walsh rejoined the company as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Walsh transferred from this position in 2015 and focuses on Business Development activities. Prior to joining Trinity Biotech, Dr Walsh was Managing Director of Cambridge Diagnostics Ireland Limited ("CDIL"). He was employed with CDIL since 1987. Before joining CDIL he worked with Fleming GmbH as Research & Development Manager. Dr Walsh holds a PhD degree in Chemistry from University College Galway.
John Gillard, Chief Financial Officer, joined Trinity Biotech in November 2020 as Chief Financial Officer, Secretary to the Board of Directors and was appointed to the Board as Executive Director. Mr. Gillard is both a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Advisor, having trained at PWC. Prior to joining Trinity Biotech, Mr. Gillard held a number of senior financial roles including from 2012 to 2016 at Alphabet Inc./Google, and from Nov 2016 to May 2020 at ION Investment Group. Since June 2020 Mr. Gillard has also acted as a business consultant. Mr. Gillard holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the National University of Ireland Galway and a Masters degree in Accounting from University College Dublin.
Aris Kekedjian,Non-executiveDirector, joined the Board of Trinity Biotech in May 2022. Mr. Kekedjian spent 30 years in GE in several senior roles, including as GE's Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Business Development. Mr. Kekedjian previously held roles as President & Chief Executive Officer at Icahn Enterprises, Senior Advisor to ECN Capital, and Independent Director of various public companies including Xerox Corporation, Finserv Acquisition Corp. and XPO Logistics, Inc. He is currently Managing Partner at Webbs Hill Partners LLP. He received his undergraduate degree from Concordia University.
Michael Sung Soo Kim,Non-ExecutiveDirector, joined the Board of Trinity Biotech in May 2022. Mr. Kim has a wealth of financial experience having spent the last three decades within international finance across areas such as Asset Management, Real Estate Investments, Robo-Advisory and Wealth Management and has held several senior executive positions including CEO of Hyundai Securities Asia.
3
