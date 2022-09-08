Trinity Biotech : Download Trinity Biotech Constitution 2022 - Marked to Highlight Proposed Changes 09/08/2022 | 05:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields COMPANY NUMBER 183476 COMPANIES ACT 2014 A PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES CONSTITUTION OF TRINITY BIOTECH PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY COMPANY NUMBER 183476 COMPANIES ACT 2014 A PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF TRINITY BIOTECH PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY As altered by a special resolution dated [●] 2022 The name of the Company is Trinity Biotech Public Limited Company (the " Company "). The Company is to be a public limited company, registered under Part 17 of the Companies Act 2014 (as amended) (the " Act "). The objects for which the Company is established are: 3.1 To subscribe for, take, purchase or otherwise acquire and hold shares or other interests or securities or any other company, business or undertaking; To exercise and enforce all rights and powers conferred by or incident directly or indirectly to the ownership of any shares, stock, notes, bonds, loans, contracts, agreements, obligations and securities and to provide managerial and other executive, supervisory and consultancy services for or in relation to any company or enterprise in which the Company is interested upon such terms as may be thought fit; To carry on any business capable of being carried on so as directly or indirectly to benefit the Company and in particular, but without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, to carry on either itself or through subsidiaries, associated companies, investments or otherwise the businesses of researchers, manufacturers, health and wellness related service providers, buyers, sellers, and distributing agents of and dealers in all kinds of patent, pharmaceutical, medicinal, and diagnostic preparations, equipment and devices, patent medicines, technologies, drugs, cosmetics, preparations, techniques and accessories of every description, and of and in pharmaceutical, medicinal, proprietary and industrial preparations, compounds, and articles and devices of all kinds, chemists, druggists, and chemical manufacturers merchants and dealers; and to manufacture, develop, make up, prepare, buy, sell, and deal in all articles, substances, devices and equipment, and things commonly or conveniently used in or for making up, preparing or packing any of the products in which the Company is authorised to deal, or which may be required by customers of or persons having dealings with the Company. 2 To purchase, take on lease or in exchange, hire or otherwise acquire and hold real, chattel real and personal property of all kinds and in particular lands, tenements and hereditaments of any tenure whether subject or not to any charges or incumbrances. To hold, sell, let, alienate, mortgage, charge or otherwise deal with any of the real and personal property, assets or undertaking of the Company or any part thereof for such consideration as the Company may think fit, and in particular (without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing) for shares, debentures or securities of any other company whether or not having objects altogether or in part similar to those of this Company. To vest any real or personal property, rights or interests acquired by or belonging to the Company in any person or company on behalf of or for the benefit of the Company, and with or without any declared Trust in favour of the Company. To undertake and execute the office of nominees for the purpose of holding and dealing with any real or personal property or security of any kind for or on behalf of any government, local authority, mortgagee, company, person or body: to act as nominee or agent generally for any purpose and either solely or jointly with another or others for any person, company, corporation, government, state or province, or for any municipal or other authority or local body; to undertake and execute the office of trustee, executor, administrator, registrar, secretary, committee or attorney to undertake the management of any business or undertaking or transaction, and generally to undertake, perform and fulfil any trust or agency business of any kind and any office of trust or confidence. To construct, erect, enlarge, alter and maintain buildings, houses, flats, shops and ail other works, erections and things of any description whatsoever either upon the lands acquired by the company or upon other lands and to hold, retain as investments or to sell, let, alienate, mortgage, charge or deal with all or any of the same and generally to alter, develop and improve the lands, and other property of the Company. To apply for, purchase, or by other means acquire and protect, prolong and renew, any patents, patent rights, brevets d'invention, licences, trade marks, registered designs, protections and concessions or other rights which may appear likely to be advantageous or useful to the Company. To pay all costs, charges and expenses incurred or sustained in or about the promotion and establishment of the Company or which the Company shall consider to be preliminary thereto and to issue shares as fully or in part paid up, and to pay out of the funds of the Company all brokerage and charges incidental thereto. To invest and deal with the monies of the Company not immediately required in such manner as from time to time may be determined. To draw, make, accept, endorse, discount, negotiate, and issue bills of exchange, promissory notes, bills of lading and other negotiable or transferable instruments. To borrow or raise or secure the payment of money in such manner as the Company shall think fit, and in particular to issue debentures, debenture stock, bonds, obligations and securities of all kinds, either perpetual or terminable and either redeemable or otherwise, and to charge and secure the same by trust deed or otherwise on the undertaking of the Company or upon any specific property and rights, present and future, of the Company (including if thought fit, its uncalled capital) or otherwise howsoever. 3 To hold in trust as trustees or as nominees and to deal with, manage and turn to account any real or personal property of any kind and in particular shares, stocks, debentures, securities, policies, book debts, claims and choses in action, lands, buildings, hereditaments, business concerns and undertakings, mortgages, charges, annuities, patents, licences and any interest in real or personal property and any claims against such property or against any person or company. To acquire, deal with, manage and turn to account policies of life assurance and any other real or personal property of any kind. To guarantee, support or secure whether by personal covenant or by mortgaging or charging all or any part of the undertaking, property and assets (present and future) and uncalled capital of the Company or by both such methods, the performance of the obligations of and the repayment or payment of the principal amounts of and premiums, interest and dividends on any securities of any person, firm or company, and in particular (without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing) give (with or without consideration) security for any debts, obligations or liabilities of any company which is for the time being the holding company or a subsidiary (both as defined by Sections 7 and 8 of the Act) of the Company or other subsidiary as defined by the said Section of the Company's holding company or otherwise associated with the Company in business. To lend and advance money or give credit to such persons or companies and on such terms as may seem expedient. To establish, promote and otherwise assist any company or companies or associations for the purpose of acquiring all or any of the properties or liabilities of this Company or for furthering the objects of the Company or for the purpose of prosecuting or executing any undertaking, works, projects or enterprises of any description. To establish agencies and branches and appoint agents and others to assist in the conduct or extension of the Company's business and to regulate and discontinue the same. To form, constitute or promote, or to concur in the formation, constitution or promotion of Irish or foreign companies, syndicates, associations and undertakings of all kinds and to secure by indemnity or otherwise the subscription of all or any part of the capital of any such company, syndicate, association or undertaking, and to pay any commission, brokerage, or other remuneration in connection therewith, and to employ experts to investigate and examine into the conditions, proposals, value, character and circumstances of any business concerns and undertakings, and generally of any assets, property or rights. To constitute any trusts with a view to the issue of preferred and deferred or other special stocks or securities based on or representing any shares, stock and other assets specifically appropriated for the purposes of any such trust and to settle and regulate and if thought fit to undertake and execute any such trusts and to issue, dispose of or hold any such preferred, deferred or other special stocks or securities. To transact or carry on all or any kinds of agency business and in particular in relation to the investment of money, the sale of property and the collection and receipt of money. To procure the Company to be registered or recognised in any place outside Ireland. 4 To do all or any of the matters hereby authorised in any place outside Ireland, either alone or in conjunction with or as trustees or agent for any other company or person or by or through any factors, trustees or agents. To acquire and undertake the whole or any part of the business, goodwill and assets of any person, firm or company carrying on or proposing to carry on any of the businesses which the Company is authorised to carry on and as part of the consideration for such acquisition to undertake all or any of the liabilities of such person, firm or company. To enter into and carry into effect any arrangement for joint working in business or for sharing of profits or for amalgamation with any other company or association or any partnership or person carrying on any business or proposing to carry on any business within the objects of the Company. To distribute in specie or otherwise as may be resolved any assets of the Company among its members and in particular the shares, debentures or other securities of any other company belonging to the Company or of which the Company may have the power of disposal. To enter into any arrangement with any government or local or other authority that may seem conducive to the Company's objects or any of them and to obtain from any such government or authority any rights, privileges and concessions which the Company may think it desirable to obtain and to carry out and to exercise and comply with the same. To provide for the welfare of persons in the employment of or holding office under or formerly in the employment of or holding office under the Company or Directors or ex- Directors; of the Company and the wives, widows and families, dependants or connections of such persons by grants of money, pensions or other payments and by forming and contributing to pension, provident or benefit funds or profit-sharing or co-partnership schemes for the benefit of such persons and to form, subscribe to or otherwise aid charitable, benevolent, religious, scientific, national or other institutions, exhibitions or objects which shall have any moral or other claims to support or aid by the Company by reason of the locality of its operations or otherwise. To remunerate by cash payment or allotment of shares or securities of the Company credited as fully paid up or otherwise any person or company for services rendered or to be rendered to the Company whether in the conduct or management of its business, or in placing or assisting to place or guaranteeing the placing of any of the shares of the Company's capital, or any debentures or other securities of the Company or in or about the formation or promotion of the Company. To make gifts or grant bonuses to the Directors or any other persons who are or have been in the employment of the Company including substitute and alternate Directors. To accept stock or shares in or debentures, mortgages or securities of any other company in payment or part payment for any services rendered or for any sale made to or debt owing from any such company whether such shares shall be wholly or only partly paid up. To do all such other things as the Company may consider incidental or conducive to the attainment of the above objects or as are usually carried on in connection therewith. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Trinity Biotech plc published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 21:59:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about TRINITY BIOTECH PLC 05:59p TRINITY BIOTECH : Download Trinity Biotech Constitution 2022 - Marked to Highlight Propose.. PU 05:59p TRINITY BIOTECH : Download 2022 AGM Board's Letter Sent to holders of Ordinary Shares** PU 09/06 European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading MT 09/01 European ADRs Fall Sharply in Thursday Trading MT 08/29 European ADRs Nudge Lower in Monday Trading MT 08/26 European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading MT 08/23 European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading MT 08/16 European ADRs Nudge Lower in Tuesday Trading MT 08/15 European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Monday Trading MT 08/12 European ADRs Move Slightly Lower in Friday Trading MT