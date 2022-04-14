Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Trinity Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRIN   US8964423086

TRINITY CAPITAL INC.

(TRIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
18.24 USD   +0.77%
05:31pTrinity Capital Inc. Schedules Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
PR
04/11Trinity Capital Inc. Appoints Rob Lake as Managing Director
CI
04/07TRINITY CAPITAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trinity Capital Inc. Schedules Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

04/14/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to venture capital backed growth stage companies, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

To listen to the call, please dial (866) 831-8713 or (203) 518-9822 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ122 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until May 16, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (800) 938-0997 or (402) 220-1541.

A live webcast of the first quarter 2022 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://trinitycap.com/. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity Capital (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-capital-inc-schedules-release-of-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-conference-call-301526260.html

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
05:31pTrinity Capital Inc. Schedules Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conf..
PR
04/11Trinity Capital Inc. Appoints Rob Lake as Managing Director
CI
04/07TRINITY CAPITAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
04/05SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Extending Afternoon Slide
MT
04/05SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Mixed This Afternoon
MT
04/05Trinity Capital Prices $50 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
04/05Trinity Capital Inc. Announces Pricing of $50.0 Million of Shares of Common Stock
PR
04/05SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
04/05Trinity Capital to Raise $50 Million via Share Sale -- Shares Drop in Pre-Market Tradin..
MT
04/04Trinity Capital to Raise $50 Million via Share Sale
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
More recommendations