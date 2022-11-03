Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Trinity Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRIN   US8964423086

TRINITY CAPITAL INC.

(TRIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
11.31 USD   -4.31%
05:06pTrinity Capital : Investor Presentation – Q3 2022
PU
04:40pTRINITY CAPITAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:20pTrinity Capital Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trinity Capital : Investor Presentation – Q3 2022

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

T h i r d Q u a r t e r 2 0 2 2

I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS | DISCLAIMER

Trinity Capital Inc. (the "Company") cautions that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events, and which are not based in historical fact. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on current conditions as of the date of this presentation, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial objectives, beliefs, strategies, anticipated future operating results and cash flows, operating expenses, investment originations and performance, available capital, and payment of future dividends and stockholder returns. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, uncertainties and risks, both general and specific. The risk exists that these statements may not be fulfilled. We caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as a number of factors could cause future Company results to differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements may be influenced in particular by factors such as fluctuations in interest rates and stock indices, the effects of competition in the areas in which we operate, and changes in economic, political and regulatory conditions, including as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should carefully consider the aforementioned factors as well as other uncertainties and events. Historical results discussed in this presentation are not indicative of future results.

The information disclosed in this presentation is made as of the date hereof and reflects Trinity Capital Inc.'s current assessment of its financial performance for the most recent period reported. Actual financial results filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future may differ from those contained herein in the event of additional adjustments recorded prior to the filing of its financial statements. The information contained in this presentation should be viewed in conjunction with Trinity Capital Inc.'s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K or Registration Statement on Form 424B1. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained herein to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

This presentation does not constitute a prospectus and should under no circumstances be understood as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy our common stock or any other securities nor will there be any sale of the common stock or any other securities referred to in this presentation in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. Nothing in these materials should be construed as a recommendation to invest in any securities that may be issued by Trinity Capital Inc. or as legal, accounting or tax advice.

© 2022 Trinity Capital Inc. | 2

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | CONTENTS

Company Overview

Financial Highlights

4

11

Portfolio Highlights

20

Venture Capital and Lending Market

26

Analyst Coverage

Supplemental Information

30

32

© 2022 Trinity Capital Inc. | 3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

TRINITY CAPITAL OVERVIEW

Structure | Ticker

Internally Managed - Business Development Company | Nasdaq - TRIN & TRINL

Business

Secured loans and equipment financing to growth stage companies backed by technology banks, venture capital and private equity firms

Market Capitalization

$415.7 Million(1)

$13.74(2)

Market Cap

NAV per Share

Annualized Dividend Yield

19.2%(3)

September 30, 2022

14 Year Track Record(4)

$38.2 Billion

$2.2 Billion

275

153

Opportunities

Fundings

Investments

Exits

Portfolio(2)

85 Companies

77 Companies

25 Companies

Debt Positions

Warrant Positions

Equity Positions

(2)

$246.6 Million

BBB

118%

Liquidity

Available Liquidity(5)

Investment Rating(6)

Debt to Equity

  1. Based on the closing price of TRIN on November 2, 2022.
  2. As of September 30, 2022
  3. Annualized based on the $0.60 dividend (including $0.15 supplemental dividend) declared for Q3 2022 and a closing stock price of $12.53 on September 30, 2022
  4. Historical information includes information and data related to Trinity Capital's predecessor funds, the first of which was launched in 2008, through September 30, 2022. The predecessor funds were merged with and into Trinity Capital on January 16, 2020, immediately after which Trinity Capital began operating as a business development company.

(5)

Includes $34.1M of cash and cash equivalents.

© 2022 Trinity Capital Inc. | 5

(6)

Credit rating assigned by Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. A credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at

any time. There can be no assurance that this rating will remain for any given period-of-time

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trinity Capital Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
05:06pTrinity Capital : Investor Presentation – Q3 2022
PU
04:40pTRINITY CAPITAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
04:20pTrinity Capital Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
04:06pTrinity Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
10/31North American Morning Briefing: Futures Pull -3-
DJ
10/27Compass Point Downgrades Trinity Capital to Neutral From Buy, Lowers Price Target to $1..
MT
10/24Wells Fargo Trims Trinity Capital's Price Target to $13 From $14.50, Maintains Equalwei..
MT
10/16Certain Common Stock of Trinity Capital Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending ..
CI
10/06Trinity Capital Inc. Provides Details for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Conference Call
PR
10/03AeroClean Technologies, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Molekule, I..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 M - -
Net income 2022 16,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 19,6%
Capitalization 414 M 414 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Trinity Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,82 $
Average target price 15,61 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven L. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Brown President, Director & Chief Investment Officer
David Michael Lund Executive Vice President-Finance & Strategy
RICHARD NELSON Senior Director-Technology
Gerald Harder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINITY CAPITAL INC.-32.76%414
BLACKROCK, INC.-30.23%96 117
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-30.40%60 995
UBS GROUP AG-3.20%50 608
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-25.04%34 034
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.62%33 980