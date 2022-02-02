Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Trinity Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRIN   US8964423086

TRINITY CAPITAL INC.

(TRIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trinity Capital Sees $59.8 Million in Net Proceeds From Sale of Lucid Group, Matterport Stakes

02/02/2022 | 08:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Dabaie


Specialty-lending company Trinity Capital Inc. said it would receive about $59.8 million in aggregate net proceeds from the sale of its equity investments in Lucid Group Inc. and Matterport Inc.

In January, Trinity disposed of 1.87 million shares of common stock in Lucid and 571,941 shares of common stock in Matterport, which represented a combined investment at a cost of about $9 million.

As a result, Trinity expects to recognize an aggregate net realized gain of about $50.8 million in the quarter ended March 31.

These sales liquidated Trinity's positions in both investments.


Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 0842ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUCID GROUP, INC. 1.94% 29.96 Delayed Quote.-21.26%
MATTERPORT, INC. -1.44% 9.59 Delayed Quote.-53.54%
TRINITY CAPITAL INC. -0.06% 17.35 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
All news about TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
08:42aTrinity Capital Sees $59.8 Million in Net Proceeds From Sale of Lucid Group, Matterport..
DJ
08:09aTRINITY CAPITAL : to Receive $59.8 Million in Net Proceeds from the Sale of Certain Equity..
PU
08:08aTrinity Capital Inc. to Receive $59.8 Million in Net Proceeds from the Sale of Certain ..
PR
08:07aTRINITY CAPITAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
01/10TRINITY CAPITAL : Sets a Record with $757 Million in New Commitments for 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
01/10TRINITY CAPITAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
01/10Trinity Capital Inc. Sets a Record with $757 Million in New Commitments for 2021
PR
01/06Hut 8 Mining Holds 5,518 Self Mined Bitcoin in Reserve as of December 31, 2021, Provide..
AQ
2021TRINITY CAPITAL : Announces Adjustment to Conversion Rate of its 6.00% Convertible Notes d..
PU
2021TRINITY CAPITAL INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,8 M - -
Net income 2021 87,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,17x
Yield 2021 6,97%
Capitalization 473 M 473 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float -
Chart TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Trinity Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,35 $
Average target price 19,04 $
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven L. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Brown President, Director & Chief Investment Officer
David Michael Lund Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sarah Stanton Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Ronald E. Estes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINITY CAPITAL INC.-1.31%473
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.79%125 284
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-7.72%87 252
UBS GROUP AG12.52%68 067
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.49%48 804
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-3.35%42 390