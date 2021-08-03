Trinity Exploration & Production : Director's Update

Trinity Exploration & Production plc

("Trinity" or "the Group" or "the Company")

Director Update

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (AIM: TRIN), the independent E&P company focused on Trinidad and Tobago, announces that Bruce Dingwall, Executive Chairman of Trinity, has recently been hospitalised due to a serious health incident. Bruce remains in a stable condition, but continues to undergo clinical assessments.

The Board has appointed Mr. Nicholas Clayton, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, as Interim Non- Executive Chairman during Bruce's period of absence from the business.

Jeremy Bridglalsingh, Managing Director, will continue to lead the Executive Management Team, which was recently strengthened and expanded to include Mr. Denva Seepersad as the Finance Director and Dr. Ryan Ramsook as Executive Manager Sub Surface.

Nicholas Clayton, Interim Non-Executive Chairman of Trinity, commented:

"The Board's thoughts are with Bruce and his family at this difficult time and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. Trinity has built a solid operational platform in recent years and the Group continues to be extremely well placed to pursue multiple growth opportunities."

Enquiries

For further information please visit www.trinityexploration.comor contact:

Trinity Exploration & Production plc +44 (0)131 240 3860 Nick Clayton, Interim Non-Executive Chairman Jeremy Bridglalsingh, Managing Director Tracy Mackenzie, Corporate Development Manager SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser and +44 (0)20 3368 3550 Financial Adviser) Mark Brady James Keeshan Cenkos Securities PLC (Broker) Leif Powis +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Neil McDonald +44 (0)131 220 6939 Walbrook PR Limited +44 (0)20 7933 8780 Nick Rome/Nicholas Johnson trinityexploration@walbrookpr.com

About Trinity ( www.trinityexploration.com)

Trinity is an independent oil production company focused solely on Trinidad and Tobago. Trinity operates producing and development assets both onshore and offshore, in the shallow water West and East Coasts of Trinidad. Trinity's portfolio includes current production, significant near-term production growth opportunities from low risk developments and multiple exploration prospects with the potential to deliver meaningful reserves/resources growth. The Company operates all of its nine licences and, across all of the Group's assets, management's estimate of the Group's 2P reserves as at the end of 2020 was 19.55 mmbbls.