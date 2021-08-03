Log in
    TRIN   GB00BN7CJ686

TRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION PLC

(TRIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/03 08:12:09 am
163 GBX   -4.12%
Trinity Exploration & Production : Director's Update

08/03/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Trinity Exploration & Production plc

("Trinity" or "the Group" or "the Company")

Director Update

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (AIM: TRIN), the independent E&P company focused on Trinidad and Tobago, announces that Bruce Dingwall, Executive Chairman of Trinity, has recently been hospitalised due to a serious health incident. Bruce remains in a stable condition, but continues to undergo clinical assessments.

The Board has appointed Mr. Nicholas Clayton, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, as Interim Non- Executive Chairman during Bruce's period of absence from the business.

Jeremy Bridglalsingh, Managing Director, will continue to lead the Executive Management Team, which was recently strengthened and expanded to include Mr. Denva Seepersad as the Finance Director and Dr. Ryan Ramsook as Executive Manager Sub Surface.

Nicholas Clayton, Interim Non-Executive Chairman of Trinity, commented:

"The Board's thoughts are with Bruce and his family at this difficult time and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. Trinity has built a solid operational platform in recent years and the Group continues to be extremely well placed to pursue multiple growth opportunities."

Enquiries

For further information please visit www.trinityexploration.comor contact:

Trinity Exploration & Production plc

+44 (0)131 240 3860

Nick Clayton, Interim Non-Executive Chairman

Jeremy Bridglalsingh, Managing Director

Tracy Mackenzie, Corporate Development Manager

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nominated Adviser and

+44 (0)20 3368 3550

Financial Adviser)

Mark Brady

James Keeshan

Cenkos Securities PLC (Broker)

Leif Powis

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

Neil McDonald

+44 (0)131 220 6939

Walbrook PR Limited

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

Nick Rome/Nicholas Johnson

trinityexploration@walbrookpr.com

About Trinity ( www.trinityexploration.com)

Trinity is an independent oil production company focused solely on Trinidad and Tobago. Trinity operates producing and development assets both onshore and offshore, in the shallow water West and East Coasts of Trinidad. Trinity's portfolio includes current production, significant near-term production growth opportunities from low risk developments and multiple exploration prospects with the potential to deliver meaningful reserves/resources growth. The Company operates all of its nine licences and, across all of the Group's assets, management's estimate of the Group's 2P reserves as at the end of 2020 was 19.55 mmbbls.

Group 2C contingent resources are estimated to be 31.06 mmbbls. The Group's overall 2P plus 2C volumes are therefore 50.61 mmbbls.

Trinity is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker TRIN.

Disclaimer

Trinity Exploration & Production plc published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,6 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 19,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,8 M 91,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,4%
