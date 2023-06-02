Trinity Exploration & Production : Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 June 2023 06/02/2023 | 09:22am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Trinity Exploration & Production Plc 1 THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to what action to take, you should consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate independent professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your shares in the Company, please forward this document to the person through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. You will not have received a hard copy proxy form for the 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in the post. You can instead submit your proxy vote electronically by accessing the shareholder portal at https:www.signalshares.com, logging in and selecting the 'Vote Online Now' link. Full details of how to vote are set out in Notes 2 and 3 in the Notes to this Notice of AGM. Please submit your proxy vote so as to reach the Company's registrar as soon as possible and in any event no later than 10.00 a.m. on 23 June 2022, or if you are a CREST member, by using the service provided by Euroclear. Completion and return of a proxy will not prevent you from attending and voting at the 2023 AGM in person, should you so wish. TRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION PLC (Incorporated under the Companies Act 2006 and registered in England and Wales with registered number 07535869) Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the 2023 AGM of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Pinsent Masons LLP, 30 Crown Place, Earl Street, London, EC2A 4ES on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 at 10.00 a.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following Resolutions 1 to 6 as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 9 as special resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Resolution 1 To receive and adopt the accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 together with the report of the Directors of the Company, the Directors' Remuneration Report and the Auditors' Report for the financial year. Resolution 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. Trinity Exploration & Production Plc Resolution 3 THAT BDO LLP be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this AGM to the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company. Resolution 4 THAT the Directors be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Auditors. Resolution 5 THAT Jeremy Bridglalsingh be re-appointed a Director of the Company in accordance with Article 106 of the Company's Articles of Association. Resolution 6 THAT the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), to exercise all of the powers of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares in the Company: up to an aggregate nominal amount (within the meaning of sections 551(3) and (6) of the Act) of USD127,995.46 (such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount allotted or granted under (b) below in excess of such sum); and comprising equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) up to an aggregate nominal amount (within the meaning of section 551(3) and (6) of the Act) of USD255,990.91 (such amount to be reduced by the allotments or grants made under (a) above) in connection with or pursuant to an offer or invitation by way of a rights issue in favour of: holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as practicable) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them on the record date for such allotment; and holders of any other class of equity securities entitled to participate therein or if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with fractional entitlements, treasury shares, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical difficulties which may arise under the laws of, or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange in any territory or any other matter whatsoever, provided that such authorities shall expire at the conclusion of the AGM of the Company in 2024 or on 30 June 2024 whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares, or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares, in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authorities conferred by this resolution had not expired. SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Resolution 7 THAT subject to the passing of Resolution 6 as set out in this Notice of AGM, the Directors be empowered pursuant to sections 570(1) and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to: allot equity securities of the Company (as defined in section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 6 of this Notice of this AGM; and sell ordinary shares (as defined in section 560(1) of the Act) held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, in each case as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities and sale of treasury shares for cash: in connection with or pursuant to an offer of or invitation to acquire equity securities (but in the case of the authority granted under Resolution 6(b), by way of a rights issue only) in favour of holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as practicable) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them on the record date for such allotment (and holders of any other class of equity securities entitled to participate therein or if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities) but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may consider necessary or expedient to deal with fractional entitlements, record dates or legal or practical difficulties which may arise under the laws of any territory or the regulations or requirements of any regulatory authority or any stock exchange in any territory or any other matter whatsoever; and Trinity Exploration & Production Plc 3 in the case of the authorisation granted under Resolution 8(a) (or in the case of any sale of treasury shares) and otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (i) of this Resolution, up to an aggregate nominal amount of USD38,398.64 The power granted by this resolution shall expire on the conclusion of the AGM of the Company in 2024 or on 30 June 2024, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement that would or might require equity securities to be allotted, or treasury shares to be sold, after such expiry, and the Directors may allot equity securities or sell treasury shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired. Resolution 8 THAT the Company be and it is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (as defined in section 693(4) of the Act) of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("ordinary shares") on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may from time to time determine provided that: the maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares which may be purchased is 3,839,864; the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for each ordinary share is USD 0.01; and the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for any ordinary share does not exceed the higher of: 5% above the average middle market price of the ordinary shares on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc (" AIM ") for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the Company agrees to buy the shares concerned; and the price of the last independent trade of any ordinary share and the highest independent current bid for an ordinary share on AIM at the time the purchase is carried out. In exercising this authority the Company may purchase shares using any currency, including British pounds sterling ("GBP" or "£"), United States Dollars ("USD") and Euros ("€"). This authority shall expire on the conclusion of the AGM of the Company in 2024 or on 30 June 2024, whichever is the earlier, provided that the Company may before such expiry make a contract to purchase ordinary shares which will or may be executed or completed wholly or partly after such expiry and may make a purchase of ordinary shares in pursuance of such contract as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired. Resolution 9 THAT, with effect from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM, the Articles of Association attached to this Notice of AGM and to be produced to the 2023 AGM and for the purposes of identification signed by the Chair of the 2023 AGM, be adopted in substitution for and to the exclusion of the existing Articles of Association of the Company. By order of the Board AMBA Secretaries Limited Company Secretary 2 June 2023 Registered Office c/o Pinsent Masons LLP 1 Park Row Leeds LS1 5AB Trinity Exploration & Production Plc NOTES: Pursuant to regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, the Company specifies that in order to have the right to attend and vote at the 2023 AGM (and also for the purpose of determining how many votes a person entitled to attend and vote may cast), a person must be entered on the register of members of the Company no later than close of business on the day that is two business days before the time for holding the 2023 AGM or any adjournment of it. Changes to entries on the register of members after this time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the 2023 AGM. Only holders of ordinary shares are entitled to attend and vote at the 2023 AGM.

A member is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights to attend, to speak and to vote at the 2023 AGM. A member may appoint more than one proxy in relation to the 2023 AGM, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. You will not have received a hard copy proxy form for the 2023 AGM in the post. You can instead submit your proxy vote electronically by accessing the shareholder portal at https:www.signalshares.com , logging in and selecting the 'Vote Online Now' link. You will require your username and password in order to log in and vote. If you have forgotten your username or password you can request a reminder via the shareholder portal. If you have not previously registered to use the portal you will require your investor code ('IVC') which can be found on your share certificate. Proxy votes should be submitted as early as possible and in any event, no later than 48 business hours before the time for the holding of the 2023 AGM or any adjournment of it. You may request a hard copy proxy form directly from the Registrars, Link Group by emailing shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or by post at Link Group, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL.

To be valid any proxy form or other instrument appointing a proxy must be received by post or by hand (during normal business hours only) or at the electronic address provided in the form of the proxy by our registrar, Link Group, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL, no later than 48 business hours before the time for the holding of the 2023 AGM or any adjournment of it. If you are a CREST member, see note 3 below.

Completion of a form of proxy, or other instrument appointing a proxy or any CREST Proxy Instruction will not preclude a member attending and voting in person at the 2023 AGM if he/she wishes to do so.

Unless otherwise indicated on the Form of Proxy, CREST or any other electronic voting instruction, the proxy will vote as they think fit or, at their discretion withhold from voting. Alternatively, if you are a member of CREST, you may register the appointment of a proxy by using the CREST electronic proxy appointment service. Further details are contained below.

CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the 2023 AGM and any adjournment(s) thereof by using the procedures, and to the address, described in the CREST Manual (available via www.euroclear.com ) subject to the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.

In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a " CREST Proxy Instruction ") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK and International Limited's (" Euroclear ") specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy, must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID: RA10) by the latest time(s) for receipt of proxy appointments specified in the Notice of the 2023 AGM. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the time stamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.

CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service provider(s) should note that Euroclear does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service provider(s) are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings.

The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. Trinity Exploration & Production Plc 5 Any corporation which is a member can appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise on its behalf all of its powers as a member provided that they do not do so in relation to the same shares. Any member attending the 2023 AGM has the right to ask questions. The Company must cause to be answered any such question relating to the business being dealt with at the 2023 AGM but no such answer need be given if (a) to do so would interfere unduly with the preparation for the meeting or involve the disclosure of confidential information, (b) the answer has already been given on a website in the form of an answer to a question, or (c) it is undesirable in the interests of the Company or the good order of the meeting that the question be answered. As at 26 May 2023 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice) the Company's issued share capital consists of 39,884,637 ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each, carrying one vote each, with 1,486,000 shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company as at that date are 38,398,637. You may not use any electronic address (within the meaning of section 333(4) of the Companies Act 2006) provided in the Notice of 2023 AGM (or in any related documents including the proxy form) to communicate with the Company for any purposes other than those expressly stated. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Trinity Exploration & Production plc published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 13:21:48 UTC.

