Trinity Exploration & Production : Our Annual Report & Accounts for Year Ended 31 December 2022

We chose not to pursue several initiatives which we had previously been exploring, such as the Jubilee field off the West Coast and NWD deeper play, and instead decided to focus on three key initiatives which we believe have the potential to deliver meaningful value for shareholders.

First, the Company has matured its understanding of the deeper prospectivity across its onshore portfolio using the 3D seismic which we had acquired to map nine 'Hummingbird' prospects across its Palo Seco assets. In May 2023 we commenced the first well, Jacobin, the start of an ambitious, risk-appropriate exploration programme that we hope will fast-track the monetisation of these substantial resources. In a success case, this will generate material growth for our shareholders, further de-risk this potentially extensive play across our existing acreage and allow us to quickly evaluate the significant potential in the Buenos Ayres block offered in the 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round.

Second, during 2022, the Company participated in the 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round, bidding for the Buenos Ayres block, which is located immediately to the west of Trinity's existing Palo Seco interests, comprising Blocks WD5-6,WD-2 and PS-4 and, at its closest, is only around 500 metres from the Company's existing sub-licences. If awarded, Trinity intends to take advantage of its unique understanding of the stratigraphy in this area onshore Trinidad, where there are strong analogues to the Company's existing acreage, to quickly progress from drilling to production. As an Exploration and Production licence, Buenos Ayres would benefit from better commercial and fiscal terms than the Lease Operatorship Agreements; principally, no overriding royalty payable, instead state-owned Heritage participating as a joint venture partner with a 15% working interest carried through the exploration phase.

Third, having paused the Galeota farm-out process, we initiated an in-depth review of the opportunities across the offshore Galeota block, including the existing Trintes producing field, to formulate a revised development plan that offers greater capital efficiency and shorter development and payback timelines, with the aim of avoiding significant dilution for existing shareholders. This work continues in 2023 and we aim to finalise the development option in order to progress by Q4 this year.

In addition to progressing each of these attractive opportunities, Trinity has continued to lobby the Trinidadian Government to take the steps necessary to stimulate activity in the energy sector. As well as the successfully completed 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round, we welcomed the fiscal changes that were introduced, particularly changes to Supplemental Petroleum Tax ("SPT"), announced in September 2022 which took effect from 1 January 2023. This positive approach from the Government will provide