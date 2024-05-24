THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to what action to take, you should consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate independent professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your shares in the Company, please forward this document to the person through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
You will not have received a hard copy proxy form for the 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in the post. You can instead submit your proxy vote electronically by accessing the shareholder portal at https://www.signalshares.com, logging in and selecting the 'Vote Online Now' link. Full details of how to vote are set out in Notes 2 and 3 in the Notes to the Notice of AGM. Please submit your proxy vote so as to reach the Company's registrar as soon as possible and in any event no later than 11.00 a.m. on 20 June 2024, or if you are a CREST member, by using the service provided by Euroclear.
Completion and return of a proxy will not prevent you from attending and voting at the meeting in person, should you so wish.
TRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION PLC
(Incorporated under the Companies Act 2006 and registered in England and Wales
with registered number 07535869)
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Letter from the Chairman of Trinity Exploration & Production plc
Trinity Exploration & Production plc
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 07535869)
Directors
Nicholas Clayton (Non Executive Chair)
Jeremy Bridglalsingh (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer)
Julian Kennedy (Chief Financial Ofﬁcer)
James Menzies (Independent Non-Executive Director)
Kaat Van Hecke (Independent Non-Executive Director)
Derek Hudson (Independent Non-Executive Director)
Jonathan Cooper (Independent Non-Executive Director)
24 May 2024
Dear Shareholder,
Annual General Meeting of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (the "Company")
I am writing to you with details of our Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which we are holding at the ofﬁces of Cavendish Capital Markets Limited, One Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL on 24 June 2024 at 11am. The formal notice of the AGM is set out on pages 5 to 8 of this document (the "Notice of AGM").
The purpose of this letter is to provide shareholders of the Company with details of the background to, and reasons for, the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM (the "Resolutions"), to explain why the Directors believe that the passing of the Resolutions is in the best interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole and to recommend that shareholders of the Company vote in favour of the Resolutions.
Resolutions 7, 8 and 9 deal with the ability of the Directors to issue shares, both on a pre-emptive and non-pre-emptive basis. If Trinity continues to be an independent company, ﬁnancing its development portfolio will require a substantial amount of new capital which will likely comprise both debt and equity components. Therefore, the Directors are seeking authority from shareholders to issue new shares, most likely to sit alongside new debt instruments, to fund the company's growth.
The Company requests that any shareholder intending to attend the AGM in person send notice of their intention to attend, via email, to info@ambacosec.com by 11am on 17 June 2024. Please clearly state in your email the following information: your name, address, registered nominee holder (if applicable), the number of shares in the Company you hold.
You may also send any questions you wish to ask the Chair of the AGM to: info@ambacosec.com. Any questions must relate to the subject matter of the AGM and be received by the Company by 11am on 17 June 2024. Please clearly state in your email the following information: your name, address, registered nominee holder (if applicable) and the number of shares in the Company you hold.
2. Business to be transacted at the AGM
Details of the Resolutions which are to be proposed at the AGM are set out below. Resolutions 1 to 7 as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 8 and 9 as special resolutions.
- Resolution 1. At the AGM, the Directors will present the Annual Accounts, together with the Directors' report, the Strategic Report and the Auditor's report on the accounts, to the shareholders for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2023.
- Resolution 2. This ordinary resolution concerns the approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2023.
- Resolution 3. This ordinary resolution concerns the re-appointment of BDO LLP as the Auditor until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid.
2
- Resolution 4. This ordinary resolution authorises the Directors to ﬁx the Auditor's remuneration.
- Resolution 5. This ordinary resolution is to approve the re-appointment of Jonathan Cooper as a
Director of the Company. The re-appointment is in accordance with the requirements of retirement by rotation as required under Article 109 of the Company's Articles of Association.
- Resolution 6. This ordinary resolution is to approve the re-appointment of Julian Kennedy as a
Director of the Company. The re-appointment is in accordance with the requirements of retirement by rotation as required under Article 109 of the Company's Articles of Association.
- Resolution 7. This ordinary resolution deals with the Directors' annual authority to allot shares in the Company in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006. If passed, the resolution will authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares or to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares (a) up to an aggregate nominal amount of USD 128,050 (such amount to be reduced by the allotments or grants under (b) in excess of such sum); and (b) up to an aggregate nominal amount of USD 256,100 (such amount to be reduced by the allotments or grants made under
- above) in connection with or pursuant to an offer or invitation by way of a rights issue. These amounts represent approximately 33% and approximately 66% respectively of the total issued and voting ordinary share capital of the Company as at 23 May 2024 (being the last practicable date prior
to the publication of this Notice). The authority granted by this resolution will expire on 30 June 2025 or, if earlier, on the conclusion of next year's AGM.
- above) in connection with or pursuant to an offer or invitation by way of a rights issue. These amounts represent approximately 33% and approximately 66% respectively of the total issued and voting ordinary share capital of the Company as at 23 May 2024 (being the last practicable date prior
- Resolution 8. This special resolution will, if passed, give the Directors power, pursuant to the authority to allot granted by resolution 7, to allot equity securities (as deﬁned by section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution 7 on a non
pre-emptive basis and sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash otherwise than to existing shareholders pro rata to their holdings. Apart from offers or invitations in proportion to the respective number of shares held, the power will be limited to the allotment of equity securities
for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of USD 77,606 (being approximately 20% of the Company's issued and voting ordinary share capital as at 23 May 2024 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice)). The power granted by this resolution will expire on 30 June 2025 or, if earlier, on the conclusion of next year's AGM.
- Resolution 9. Authority is sought in special resolution 9 for the Company to be able to make market purchases of its own shares. If passed, the resolution gives authority for the Company to purchase up to a maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares of 3,880,299 (representing approximately 10% of
its issued and voting ordinary share capital as at 23 May 2024 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice)) at a minimum price of USD 0.01 per share. The resolution speciﬁes
the minimum and maximum prices which may be paid for any ordinary shares purchased under this authority. The authority will expire on 30 June 2025 or, if earlier, on the conclusion of next year's AGM.
The Directors do not currently have any intention of exercising the authority granted by this resolution. The Directors will only exercise the authority to purchase ordinary shares where they consider that such purchases will be in the best interests of shareholders generally and will result in an increase in earnings per ordinary share.
The Company may either cancel any shares it purchases under this authority or transfer them into treasury (and subsequently sell or transfer them out of treasury) or cancel them.
- Action to be taken
You are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the AGM on your behalf. Details on voting and appointing a proxy are contained within the Notes to the AGM Notice.
3
4. Recommendation
The Directors consider that all of the Resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of all of the Resolutions, as the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneﬁcial holdings.
Yours faithfully,
Nicholas Clayton
Chair
4
TRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION PLC
(Incorporated under the Companies Act 2006 and registered in England and Wales
with registered number 07535869)
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the AGM of Trinity Exploration & Production Plc will be held at the ofﬁces of Cavendish Capital Markets Limited, One Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL on Monday, 24 June 2024 at 11.00 a.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought ﬁt, passing the following Resolutions 1 to 7 as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 8 and 9 as special resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Resolution 1
To receive and adopt the accounts for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2023 together with the report of the Directors of the Company, the Directors' Remuneration Report and the Auditor's Report for the ﬁnancial year.
Resolution 2
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2023.
Resolution 3
THAT BDO LLP be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company, to hold ofﬁce from the conclusion of this AGM to the conclusion of the next general meeting at which the accounts are laid.
Resolution 4
THAT the Directors be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.
Resolution 5
THAT Jonathan Cooper be re-appointed a Director of the Company in accordance with Article 109 of the Company's Articles of Association.
Resolution 6
THAT Julian Kennedy be re-appointed a Director of the Company in accordance with Article 109 of the Company's Articles of Association.
Resolution 7
THAT the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), to exercise all of the powers of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares in the Company:
- up to an aggregate nominal amount (within the meaning of sections 551(3) and (6) of the Act) of USD 128,050 (such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount allotted or granted under (b) below in excess of such sum); and
- comprising equity securities (as deﬁned in section 560 of the Act) up to an aggregate nominal amount (within the meaning of section 551(3) and (6) of the Act) of USD 256,100 (such amount to be reduced by the allotments or grants made under (a) above) in connection with or pursuant to an offer or invitation by way of a rights issue in favour of:
- holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as practicable) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them on the record date for such allotment; and
- holders of any other class of equity securities entitled to participate therein or if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities,
but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with fractional entitlements, treasury shares, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical difﬁculties which may arise under the laws of, or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange in any
5
territory or any other matter whatsoever, provided that such authorities shall expire at the conclusion of the AGM of the Company in 2025 or on 30 June 2025 whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares, or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares, in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authorities conferred by this resolution had not expired.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Resolution 8
THAT subject to the passing of Resolution 7 as set out in the Notice of this AGM, the Directors be empowered pursuant to sections 570(1) and 573 of the Act to:
- allot equity securities of the Company (as deﬁned in section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 7 of the Notice of this AGM; and
- sell ordinary shares (as deﬁned in section 560(1) of the Act) held by the Company as treasury shares for cash,
in each case as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities and sale of treasury shares for cash:
-
in connection with or pursuant to an offer of or invitation to acquire equity securities (but in the case of the authority granted under Resolution 7(b), by way of a rights issue only) in favour of holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as practicable) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them on the record date for such allotment (and holders of any other class of equity securities entitled to participate therein or if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities) but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements
as the Directors may consider necessary or expedient to deal with fractional entitlements, record dates or legal or practical difﬁculties which may arise under the laws of any territory or the regulations or requirements of any regulatory authority or any stock exchange in any territory or any other matter whatsoever; and
- in the case of the authorisation granted under Resolution 7(a) above (or in the case of any sale of treasury shares) and otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (i) of this Resolution, up to an aggregate nominal amount of USD 77,606.
The power granted by this resolution shall expire on the conclusion of the AGM of the Company in 2025 or on 30 June 2025, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement that would or might require equity securities to be allotted, or treasury shares to be sold, after such expiry, and the Directors may allot equity securities or sell treasury shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired.
Resolution 9
THAT the Company be and it is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (as deﬁned in section 693(4) of the Act) of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("ordinary shares") on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may from time to time determine provided that:
- the maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares which may be purchased is 3,880,299;
- the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for each ordinary share is USD 0.01; and
- the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for any ordinary share does not exceed the higher of:
- 5% above the average middle market price of the ordinary shares on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc ("AIM") for the ﬁve business days immediately preceding the date on which the Company agrees to buy the shares concerned; and
- the price of the last independent trade of any ordinary share and the highest independent current bid for an ordinary share on AIM at the time the purchase is carried out.
6
In exercising this authority the Company may purchase shares using any currency, including British pounds sterling ("GBP" or "£"), United States Dollars ("USD") and Euros ("€").
This authority shall expire on the conclusion of the AGM of the Company in 2025 or on 30 June 2025, whichever is the earlier, provided that the Company may before such expiry make a contract to purchase ordinary shares which will or may be executed or completed wholly or partly after such expiry and may make a purchase of ordinary shares in pursuance of such contract as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired.
By order of the Board
AMBA Secretaries Limited Company Secretary 24 May 2024 Registered Ofﬁce
c/o Pinsent Masons LLP 1 Park Row
Leeds LS1 5AB
NOTES:
- Pursuant to regulation 41 of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001, the Company speciﬁes that in order to have the right to attend and vote at the AGM (and also for the purpose of determining how many votes a person entitled to attend and vote may cast), a person must be entered on the register of members of the Company no later than close of business on the day that is two days before the time for holding the meeting or any adjournment of it. Changes to entries on the register of members after this time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting.
- Only holders of ordinary shares are entitled to attend and vote at this meeting.
A member is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights to attend, to speak and to vote at the AGM. A member may appoint more than one proxy in relation to the meeting, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. You will not have received a hard copy proxy form for the 2024 AGM in the post. You can instead submit your proxy vote
electronically by accessing the shareholder portal at https://www.signalshares.com, logging in and selecting the 'Vote Online Now' link. You will require your username and password in order to log in and vote. If you have forgotten your username or password you can request a reminder via the
shareholder portal. If you have not previously registered to use the portal you will require your investor code ('IVC') which can be found on your share certiﬁcate. Proxy votes should be submitted as early as possible and in any event, no later than 48 hours before the time for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment of it. You may request a hard copy proxy form directly from the
Registrars, Link Group by emailing shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.ukor you may call on 0371 664 0391. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Or by post at Link Group, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL.
To be valid any proxy form or other instrument appointing a proxy must be received by post or by hand (during normal business hours only) or at the electronic address provided in the form of the proxy by our registrar, Link Group, PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL, no later than 48 hours business hours before the time for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment of it. If you are a CREST member, see note 3 below.
Completion of a form of proxy, or other instrument appointing a proxy or any CREST Proxy Instruction will not preclude a member attending and voting in person at the meeting if he/she wishes
7
to do so. Unless otherwise indicated on the Form of Proxy, CREST or any other electronic voting instruction, the proxy will vote as they think ﬁt or, at their discretion, withhold from voting.
-
Alternatively, if you are a member of CREST, you may register the appointment of a proxy by using the CREST electronic proxy appointment service. Further details are contained below.
CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the AGM and any adjournment(s) thereof by using the procedures,
and to the address, described in the CREST Manual (available via www.euroclear.com) subject to the provisions of the Company's articles of association. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.
In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK and International Limited's ("Euroclear") speciﬁcations and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the
instruction given to a previously appointed proxy, must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID: RA10) by the latest time(s) for receipt of proxy appointments speciﬁed in the Notice of the AGM. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time
(as determined by the time stamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.
CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service provider(s) should note that Euroclear does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service provider(s) are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings.
The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001.
- Any corporation which is a member can appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise on its behalf all of its powers as a member provided that they do not do so in relation to the same shares.
-
Any member attending the AGM has the right to ask questions. The Company must cause to be answered any such question relating to the business being dealt with at the meeting but no such
answer need be given if (a) to do so would interfere unduly with the preparation for the meeting or involve the disclosure of conﬁdential information, (b) the answer has already been given on a website in the form of an answer to a question, or (c) it is undesirable in the interests of the Company or the good order of the meeting that the question be answered.
- As at 23 May 2024 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice) the Company's issued share capital consists of 39,899,813 ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each, carrying one vote each, with 1,096,819 shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company as at that date are 38,802,994.
- You may not use any electronic address (within the meaning of section 333(4) of the Companies Act 2006) provided in this Notice of Meeting (or in any related documents including the proxy form) to communicate with the Company for any purposes other than those expressly stated.
Black&Callow - c121534
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Trinity Exploration & Production plc published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 22:28:45 UTC.