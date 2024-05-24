Letter from the Chairman of Trinity Exploration & Production plc

Trinity Exploration & Production plc

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 07535869)

Directors

Nicholas Clayton (Non Executive Chair)

Jeremy Bridglalsingh (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer)

Julian Kennedy (Chief Financial Ofﬁcer)

James Menzies (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Kaat Van Hecke (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Derek Hudson (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Jonathan Cooper (Independent Non-Executive Director)

24 May 2024

Dear Shareholder,

Annual General Meeting of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (the "Company")

I am writing to you with details of our Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which we are holding at the ofﬁces of Cavendish Capital Markets Limited, One Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL on 24 June 2024 at 11am. The formal notice of the AGM is set out on pages 5 to 8 of this document (the "Notice of AGM").

The purpose of this letter is to provide shareholders of the Company with details of the background to, and reasons for, the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM (the "Resolutions"), to explain why the Directors believe that the passing of the Resolutions is in the best interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole and to recommend that shareholders of the Company vote in favour of the Resolutions.

Resolutions 7, 8 and 9 deal with the ability of the Directors to issue shares, both on a pre-emptive and non-pre-emptive basis. If Trinity continues to be an independent company, ﬁnancing its development portfolio will require a substantial amount of new capital which will likely comprise both debt and equity components. Therefore, the Directors are seeking authority from shareholders to issue new shares, most likely to sit alongside new debt instruments, to fund the company's growth.

The Company requests that any shareholder intending to attend the AGM in person send notice of their intention to attend, via email, to info@ambacosec.com by 11am on 17 June 2024. Please clearly state in your email the following information: your name, address, registered nominee holder (if applicable), the number of shares in the Company you hold.

You may also send any questions you wish to ask the Chair of the AGM to: info@ambacosec.com. Any questions must relate to the subject matter of the AGM and be received by the Company by 11am on 17 June 2024. Please clearly state in your email the following information: your name, address, registered nominee holder (if applicable) and the number of shares in the Company you hold.

2. Business to be transacted at the AGM

Details of the Resolutions which are to be proposed at the AGM are set out below. Resolutions 1 to 7 as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 8 and 9 as special resolutions.