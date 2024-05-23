Annual Report & Accounts

for the year ended 31 December 2023

Company Number: 07535869

Stock Code: TRIN

Strategic Report

Financial Accounts

1

Highlights of 2023

54

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

55

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

3

Chair & CEO Statement

56

Company Statement of Financial Position

4

Operations Review

57

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Financial Review

58

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

14

Environmental and Social Governance

59

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

16

Risk Management and Internal Controls

60

Company Statement of Cash Flows

61

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our Governance

19

Directors' Statement s172

Glossary of Terms

21

Corporate Governance Statement

102

Glossary of Terms

22

QCA Principles

25

Board of Directors

27

Executive Management Team

Company Information

28

Board Activities

105

Company Information

29

Audit Committee Report

  1. Technical Committee Report
  2. Remuneration Committee Report
  1. Directors' Remuneration Report
  1. Directors' Report
  1. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
  2. Independent Auditor's Report

Operating Profit Before SPT,

Sales (bopd)

Impairments and Exceptional Items (USD)

2,790

$9.6m

2022 2,975 bopd

2022 19.0 USD million1

Adjusted EBITDA before hedge

Adjusted EBITDA after hedge

costs (APM Result) (USD)

costs (APM Result) (USD)

$19.2m

$19.2m

2022 35.1 USD million

2022 24.7 USD million

Adjusted EBIDA after Current Taxes

Cash generated from continuing

(APM Result) (USD)

operations (USD)

$12.9m

$13.2m

2022 12.3 USD million

2022 12.0 USD million

Cash flow used in investing activities Total year-end cash

(USD)

(USD)

$15.4m

$9.8m2

2022 15.6 USD million

2022 12.1 USD million

Note:

  1. Covid 19 expenses in prior year reclassified as operating expenses.
  2. Includes overdraft balance of USD 4.0m (2022: USD 2.7m)

Note:

Refer to the Financial Review Section 7 to 13 for additional information.

2

Trinity Exploration & Production plc

Highlights of 2023 (continued)

2P Reserves + 2C Resources*

Total Year End

2023

2022

mmstb

mmstb

2p

12.91

17.96

2C

38.68

48.88

Total

51.58

66.84

  • 2023 Management estimates for reserves and resources.

Onshore

2023

2022

mmstb

mmstb

2p

4.26

6.53

2C

3.74

8.62

Total

8.00

15.15

East Coast

2023

2022

mmstb

mmstb

2p

7.78

9.26

2C

31.31

36.81

Total

39.09

46.07

West Coast

2023

2022

mmstb

mmstb

2p

0.86

2.17

2C

3.63

3.45

Total

4.48

5.62

Annual Report & Financial Statements 2023

3

Chair & CEO Statement

Strategic Report

Governance

﻿

Financial Accounts

Glossary

Company Information

Dear shareholders,

and ended on 27 June 2023, having repurchased

2023 was an important year for Trinity with key

1,549,000 shares on the open market for a total cost of

USD 2.1 million. These shares are held in treasury and

developments in our ambitious growth programme

are used to settle options exercised. Trinity paid its first

being progressed. The Company drilled the Jacobin well

interim dividend of 0.5 pence per ordinary share on

in the year to test deeper prospectivity in the Lower

26 October 2023.

Cruse horizons in our core Palo Seco acreage. While the

well discovered oil in those deeper horizons, flow rates

Angus Winther, having joined the Board in 2017 and

were disappointing, and drilling complexities resulted

completed two full terms as a Non-Executive Director

in significant cost overruns. The results from the well

and Chair of the Audit Committee, retired from the Board

are being incorporated into further understanding the

by rotation in June. In August, we welcomed Jon Cooper

"Hummingbird" play with independent features still

as an Independent Non-Executive Director, and the new

offering future potential as well as the prospectivity of the

Chair of the Audit Committee, and Julian Kennedy as an

exploration block, Buenos Ayres. In June, the Company was

Executive Director, taking on the role of Chief Financial

advised by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries

Officer, to the Board. James Menzies has decided not to

("MEEI") that it had been successful in its bid for the

stand for re-election at this forthcoming Annual General

Buenos Ayres block in the 2022 Onshore and Nearshore

Meeting which coincides with James taking on greater

Competitive Bid Round, immediately to the west of our

levels of responsibility in other roles outside of Trinity. We

core Palo Seco acreage. Buenos Ayres is undrilled and

want to express our thanks and that of our fellow Directors

offers considerable potential.

for his contribution to the Board since joining in 2017. The

The ABM-151 well in the Brighton Marine block, offshore

management team was strengthened by the addition in

April 2023 of Mark Kingsley as Chief Operating Officer and

the West Coast of Trinidad, was returned to production

in November 2023 of Aida Shafina Abu Bakar as Executive

on 21 March 2023 following an extensive refurbishment of

Manager, Subsurface.

surface facilities and the installation of remote surveillance

technology. Between restart and the end of the year the

It became clear during 2023 that the Group would

well flowed at an average rate of 122 bopd, exceeding

require new capital to fund its portfolio of development

expectations.

opportunities. In October 2023, the Company engaged

Group net sales for 2023 were 2,790 bopd (2022: 2,975

a financial adviser, Houlihan Lokey, to assist in exploring

strategic and financing alternatives for the Company.

bopd). Trinity managed to substantially mitigate natural

production decline through a programme including six well

On 23 November 2023, Trinity received an unsolicited,

recompletions ("RCPs"), 98 workovers and swabbing across

conditional non-binding proposal to acquire the issued

its asset base. The fire on the Bravo platform in the Trintes

and to be issued share capital of Trinity from Touchstone

field, represented a significant event for the company with

Exploration Inc ("Touchstone") and following the execution

valuable lessons learned arising from a comprehensive

of a confidentiality agreement, Touchstone was provided

investigation with an associated corrective actions register.

access to due diligence information.

A number of safety improvements have been implemented

On 1 May 2024, following a period of due diligence

to date, including those that mitigate the root cause for the

and negotiation, the boards of directors of Trinity and

fire and improved fire-fighting capabilities in the event of a

Touchstone announced the terms of the recommended

similar incident.

all share offer (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is to be

At Galeota, following an extensive Concept-Screening

effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under

study completed by Petrofac in Q3 2023, Trinity identified

Part 26 of the Companies Act. Under the terms of the

a revised infrastructure-led development solution which

Acquisition, Trinity Shareholders shall be entitled to receive

includes an initial phase of development drilling from

1.5 New Touchstone Shares for each Trinity share. Should

existing platforms. Whilst Trinity believes the revised

the Scheme be approved by Shareholders and sanctioned

development solution will significantly reduce capital

by the Court, we believe Trinity has an exciting future as

requirement prior to first oil compared to the Echo Field

part of the enlarged Touchstone organisation.

Development Plan, Trinity would need to secure third party

During what has been an exciting but also challenging

financing to take a final investment decision and fund the

period, we would like to thank our staff, the Board and our

development.

advisors for their continuing hard work during a particularly

In parallel to progressing the Galeota asset development

busy time for the Company.

plan project, Trinity assembled a pipeline of investment

projects including brownfield development opportunities

at the West Coast and onshore assets and a portfolio of

exploration prospects across Trinity's Palo Seco assets.

Trinity believes that significant capital investment, both

debt and equity, will be required to realise the potential of

Nicholas Clayton

Jeremy Bridglalsingh

the Company's portfolio.

Non-Executive Chair

Chief Executive Officer

Our 2023 financial results demonstrate the Company's resilience. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was

USD 19.2 million (2022: USD 24.7 million) and cash

resources were USD 9.8 million (2022: USD 12.1 million) at year-end. The Company completed a share buyback programme which commenced on 24 October 2022

4

Trinity Exploration & Production plc

Operations Review

﻿

The Group achieved net sales of 2,790 bopd in 2023 (2022: 2,975 bopd) despite no development drilling (2022 three development wells) and six RCPs, (2022 17 RCPs) combined with operational challenges in the East Coast Asset. Investments into production-related activities, such

Table 1: 2023 vs 2022 Annual Sales Breakdown

as RCPs, ABM 151 reactivation, production maintenance workovers and swabbing enabled the Company to deliver annual production decline of 6%, below the expected natural field decline range of 7% to 10%.

Sales 2022

Sales 2023

(Net WI bopd)

(Net WI bopd)

Assets

Annual

Annual

H1

H2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

WD13

109

91

92

89

97

88

78

99

WD14

100

93

97

88

99

96

87

88

WD2

258

208

224

193

241

206

196

191

WD5/6

1,004

941

935

946

940

930

974

918

PS4

62

56

54

59

60

48

49

69

FZ2

118

106

110

103

111

109

109

97

TAB

4

Onshore

1,655

1,495

1,512

1,478

1,548

1,477

1,493

1,462

TRINTES

1,051

943

1,011

876

1,038

985

843

908

East Coast

1,051

943

1,011

876

1,038

985

843

908

BRIGHTON

158

246

230

263

204

255

268

258

PGB

111

107

108

105

110

107

102

107

West Coast

269

353

338

368

314

362

370

365

TOTAL

2,975

2,790

2,861

2,721

2,899

2,824

2,705

2,736

Note TAB* was relinquished on 29 September 2023

Onshore Assets

Trinity's onshore assets comprise the lease operatorship ("LO") blocks: WD-5/6,WD-2 and PS-4 (together "Palo Seco") and FZ-2,WD-13,WD-14 (together "Forest Reserve").

Onshore average net sales for 2023 were 1,495 bopd (2022: 1,654 bopd) accounting for approximately 54% of the Group's total annual sales.

Average sales declined by approximately 10% between 2022 and 2023 due to wells drilled in H2 2022 accentuating the decline. Trinity successfully completed six RCPs (2022: 17) and ninety-eight workovers (2022: 87), which contributed to the maintenance of the industry standard decline of between 7-10% for brownfields. In WD-2, the asset experienced a higher-than-expected decline due

to increased water production in one well (PS 570) and declining production in the naturally flowing well (PS 571).

In 2024, Trinity intends to manage its base production through further RCP activity, implementation of recommendations from the re-evaluation of the inactive well hopper, and swabbing. Trinity's use of automation to optimise production and costs continues to meet our objectives.

The Jacobin well, 1PS 1524ST3, was drilled to a total depth of 10,021 ft. Geologically, the well intersected stacked pay potential across the PS4 block in both the development

and exploration sections of the well. However, reservoir properties in the exploration section were poorer than predicted and, as such, post-drill volumes for the exploration section were below the lower end of the predicted ranges. The rapid decline in reservoir pressures suggests reservoir boundaries are much closer than pre-drill estimates.

The total well cost was USD 9.6 million. An impairment assessment was done on this well, triggered by poorer than expected results and higher costs incurred, the entire Jacobin costs was written off.

Data acquired from the well will be incorporated into our regional model to de-risk and re-prioritise future drilling candidates across our Palo Seco LOs and Buenos Ayres.

Trinity has embarked on an idle well study, with the initial phase including technical reviews of circa 250 wells, with field investigations having commenced on the first 30 of these, which as a result has added more wells to the swabbing program.

East Coast Assets

Current East Coast production is generated from the Alpha, Bravo and Delta platforms in the Trintes field located in the Galeota block.

Average net sales for 2023 from the East Coast were 943 bopd (2022: 1,051 bopd) which accounts for

Annual Report & Financial Statements 2023

5

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial Accounts

Glossary

Company Information

approximately 34% of Group sales for the year. A total of 22 workovers in 2023 (2022: 23) were conducted across the assets focusing on optimising and stabilising production from all wells via a data-driven strategy utilising automation. Chemical injection initiatives were also deployed to counteract increased solids deposition in mature wells.

Average sales declined by approximately 10% between 2022 and 2023 due to two main events: the Bravo platform fire in April; and the lower performance of the D9 well, the largest producer in the Trintes field.

The Galeota licence has significant growth potential from undeveloped reserves and resources in the Trintes field and broader development of the Galeota block, including exploration potential.

In July 2023, Trinity initiated a review of the approved Field Development Plan ("FDP") for the TGAL Echo development to reduce capital expenditure, reduce time to first oil and improve financial returns; a new development strategy- concept being created envisaging the use of a mobile operation and production unit ("MOPU").

Trinity appointed Petrofac to undertake a Concept- Screening study for the development of further reserves. This study created a more holistic approach to block development whereby Phase 1 involved drilling horizontal infill wells in Trintes to demonstrate that such wells can be successfully drilled and produced as to date they have not been attempted. Phase 2 then took the learnings from Trintes infill drilling to drill and produce horizontal wells in the TGAL area from a lightweight structure tied back to a leased MOPU. This concept replaces CAPEX with OPEX in the form of lease rate payments and appears - based on screening cost estimates to date - to improve the overall economics of the project materially. This work is progressing with the revision and update of the subsurface studies in 2024.

West Coast Assets

West Coast production is generated from the Point Ligoure-GuapoBay-Brighton Marine ("PGB") and Brighton Marine ("BM") licence areas.

West Coast net sales averaged 353 bopd in 2023

(2022: 269 bopd) which accounted for approximately 13% of the Group's total annual average sales. This was a 31% year on year increase on the 2022 average. The increase was mainly due to the successful execution of the ABM 151 reactivation project. After placing the well on production, ABM 151 produced at a higher initial rate than expected and maintained a lower decline rate than predicted. A total of five workovers in 2023 (2022: 10) were conducted across the assets. There was increased focus on swabbing both on land as well as the introduction of an additional offshore swabbing unit which also assisted in increasing production volumes.

Facilities Management

and Infrastructure

In 2023, the Facilities team focused on asset integrity, welfare initiatives and projects supporting production.

On Trintes, the Company continued replacing and installing planks and gratings on offshore platform production decks and improved key electrical equipment on the Alpha, Bravo

and Delta platforms, for better use of the available space. Automated Tank controls were also introduced.

The construction of a new 10,000 bbl sales tank to accommodate production from the Trintes field was completed in 2023. In 2024 the tank was certified and put into service.

Remedial work following the Trintes Bravo generator fire was completed and upgrades to the safety systems were implemented. This includes upgraded fire suppression systems, replacement of all six generator units (Q1 2024 completed) and introduction of emergency escape systems and advanced fire-fighting training. The automated systems on all of the Trintes platforms were also upgraded with additional redundancy.

Onshore and West Coast operations focused on upgrading welfare facilities, electrical systems as well as oil storage tanks.

The project and maintenance team was reorganised with the introduction of a dedicated maintenance team. This team will focus on fabric maintenance and rotating equipment. In total, the team progressed 22 projects of which 18 were completed by end of 2023 and four rolled over into 2024.

Facilities Management and Infrastructure capex in 2023 was USD 4.1 million (2022 USD 4.5 million).

During 2023 a review of the decommissioning methodology and cost estimates were undertaken. This led to a reduction in well abandonment cost estimates and the overall decommissioning provision to USD 44.4 million (2022: 51.9 million).

Reserves and Resources

A comprehensive reserves and resources review of all assets has been completed by Management and the technical work underpinning this management estimate was reviewed by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc which estimates Trinity's current 2P reserves to be 12.91 mmstb at the end of 2023, compared to the year-end 2022 reserve estimate of 17.96 mmstb. This represents a 28% year- on-year decrease. The largest reduction in 2P Reserves

at Year-End 2023 is from wells that were categorised as economic 2P Reserves at Year-End 2022 which have been reclassified to 2C Resources due to individual opportunities being considered uneconomic at the date of review. Additional reductions are due to the impact of earlier economic limit truncations and revisions to the Trintes Infill well programme.

The 2C Resources at the end of 2023 are estimated at

38.68 mmstb compared to the end of 2022 resource estimate of 48.88 mmstb. The reduction in 2C Resources is attributed largely to the East Coast block based on the latest interpretation and mapping of reprocessed seismic data which resulted in a view that the field structure is more steeply dipping than in previous interpretations. The Year-End 2023 total 2C for East Coast is 31.3 mmstb (compared to 36.8 mmstb previously). While the

2C Resource estimate for East Coast has been reduced, the impact on the development and exploration plans for the field is minimal.

6

Trinity Exploration & Production plc

Operations Review (continued)

Management considers the reserves presented in the table below to be its best estimate as at 31 December 2023

of the quantity of reserves that can be recovered from Trinity's current assets. It includes forecast production, which is commercially recoverable, either to licence/ relevant permitted extension end or earlier via the application of the economic limit test. The subsurface review has defined investment programmes and constituent drilling targets to commercialise these reserves as detailed by asset area shown in the table.

2023 2P Reserves

31-Dec-22 Production

Revisions 31-Dec-23

Net Oil Reserves

mmstb

mmstb

mmstb

mmstb

Asset

Onshore

6.53

(0.55)‌

(1.72)‌

4.26

West Coast

2.17

(0.13)‌

(1.18)‌

0.86

East Coast

9.26

(0.34)‌

(1.14)‌

7.78

Total

17.96

(1.02)‌

(4.03)‌

12.91

2023 2C Resources

31-Dec-22 Production

Revisions 31-Dec-23

Net Oil Resources

mmstb

mmstb

mmstb

mmstb

Asset

Onshore

8.62

N/A

(4.88)‌

3.74

West Coast

3.45

N/A

0.18

3.63

East Coast

36.81

N/A

(5.50)‌

31.31

Total

48.88

N/A

(10.20)‌

38.68

2023 Reserves and Resources

31-Dec-2022

31-Dec-2023

2P Reserves

2P Reserves

and 2C

Production

and 2C

Resources

Revisions

Resources

mmstb

mmstb

mmstb

mmstb

Asset

Onshore

15.15

(0.55)‌

(6.60)‌

8.00

West Coast

5.62

(0.13)‌

(1.00)‌

4.49

East Coast

46.07

(0.34)‌

(6.64)‌

39.09

Total

66.84

(1.02)‌

(14.24)‌

51.58

2P Reserves Note:

The 2023 produced volume of 1.02 mmstb accounts for 20% of the overall 2P decrease in 2023 compared to 2022. Other revisions contributing to the overall decrease are:

  • (0.38) mmstb from PS4 and Tabaquite Revision
  • (1.1) mmstb from Base Revisions
  • (0.22) mmstb from RCP Revisions
  • (2.34) mmstb from Infill Well Revisions

2C Resources Note:

Revisions contributing to the overall decrease are:

  • (4.90) mmstb from Appraisal Wells Revisions (Onshore)
  • (8.33) mmstb from TGAL Revision and 2.83 mmstb (Trintes) from re-categorisation and ELT

Annual Report & Financial Statements 2023

7

Financial Review

Governance

﻿

Strategic Report

Financial Accounts

Glossary

Company Information

KPIs

During 2023 the Group saw lower realised oil prices compared with 2022. A combination of lower oil price, a six percent reduction in net production and an increase operating break-even resulted in Adjusted EBITDA (before hedge costs) decreasing by USD 15.9 million to USD 19.2 million (2022: USD 35.1 million). The Group delivered a resilient operating performance as shown by its positive Adjusted EBITDA margin (after hedge costs) of 28.1% (2022: 26.8%) and IFRS Operating Profit before SPT of USD 9.6 million (2022: USD 19.0 million) despite a 19% decrease in realised oil price.

A summary of the year-on-year operational and financial highlights are set out below:

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change %

Average realised oil price1

USD/bbl

68.6

84.9

(19)‌

Average net production2

bopd

2,790

2,975

(6)‌

Revenues

USD million

69.8

92.2

(24)‌

Cash balance

USD million

9.8

12.1

(19)‌

IFRS Results

Operating Profit before SPT

USD million

9.6

19.0

(49)‌

Total Comprehensive (loss)‌/income for the year

USD million

(6.8)‌

0.1

(7,415)‌

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

USD cents

0.0

0.0

(100)‌

APM Results

Adjusted EBITDA (before hedge costs)‌ 3

USD million

19.2

35.1

(45)‌

Adjusted EBITDA (after hedge costs)‌ 4

USD million

19.2

24.7

(22)‌

Adjusted EBITDA (after hedge costs)‌ 5

USD/bbl

18.9

22.7

(17)‌

Adjusted EBITDA margin (after hedge costs)‌ 6

%

27.5

26.8

3

Adjusted EBIDA after Current Taxes7

USD million

12.9

12.3

5

Adjusted EBIDA after Current Taxes Per Share - Diluted

US cents

32.3

30.6

5

Consolidated operating break-even8

USD/bbl

38.3

32.1

19

Net cash plus working capital surplus9

USD million

8.6

14.2

(39)‌

Notes:

  1. Average realised price (USD/bbl): Actual price received for crude oil sales per barrel ("bbl").
  2. Average net production (bopd): Production sold in barrels per day in a given year.
  3. Adjusted EBITDA (before hedge) (USD MM): Adjusted EBITDA for the period, before Derivative expense.
  4. Adjusted EBITDA (USD MM): Operating Profit before Taxes for the period, adjusted for non-cash DD&A, SOE, ILFA, FX gain/(loss) and Fair Value Gains/Losses on Derivative Financial Instruments.
  5. Adjusted EBITDA (USD/bbl): Adjusted EBITDA/Annual sales volume.
  6. Adjusted EBITDA margin (%): Adjusted EBITDA/Revenues.
  7. Adjusted EBIDA after Current Taxes: Adjusted EBIDA less Supplemental Petroleum Taxes ("SPT"), Petroleum Profits Tax ("PPT") and Unemployment Levy ("UL").
  8. Consolidated operating break-even: The realised price/bbl where the Adjusted EBITDA/bbl for the Group is equal to zero.
  9. Net cash plus working capital surplus: Current Assets less Current Liabilities (other than Derivative financial asset / liability and Provision for other liabilities).

See Note 27 to Consolidated Financial Statements - Adjusted EBITDA for further details on page 95.

8

Trinity Exploration & Production plc

Financial Review (continued)

2023 Trading Summary

A five-year historical summary of realised price, sales, operating break-even, Royalties, Production Costs ("Opex") and General & Administrative ("G&A") expenditure metrics is set out below.

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Realised Price

USD/bbl

58.1

37.7

60.4

84. 9

68.6

Sales

Onshore

bopd

1,616

1,793

1,644

1,655

1,495

West Coast

bopd

185

245

255

269

353

East Coast

bopd

1,208

1,188

1,107

1,051

943

Consolidated

bopd

3,007

3,226

3,006

2,975

2,790

Metrics

Royalties/bbl - Onshore

USD/bbl

22.3

11.5

22.6

35.9

26.8

Royalties/bbl - West Coast

USD/bbl

10.0

6.1

11.1

15.8

12.7

Royalties/bbl - East Coast

USD/bbl

14.1

8.3

13.0

17.9

13.3

Royalties/bbl - Consolidated

USD/bbl

10.7

9.9

18.1

27.7

20.5

Opex/bbl - Onshore

USD/bbl

12.1

12.2

14.4

17.0

20.6

Opex/bbl - West Coast

USD/bbl

26.9

20.3

26.2

30.7

30.1

Opex/bbl - East Coast

USD/bbl

17.1

16.5

18.3

23.2

30.1

Opex/bbl - Consolidated

USD/bbl

14.9

14.0

16.0

17.7

22.0

G&A/bbl - Consolidated1

USD/bbl

5.1

4.3

6.3

6.6

7.2

Operating Break-Even2

Onshore

USD/bbl

16.4

16.5

19.0

19.2

23.9

West Coast

USD/bbl

32.4

24.6

32.2

31.8

31.8

East Coast

USD/bbl

21.9

21.0

23.2

24.4

31.7

Consolidated3

USD/bbl

26.4

20.1

29.2

32.1

38.3

Notes

  1. G&A/bbl - Consolidated: Excludes SOE, ILFA, Derivative FV gain/loss and FX gain/loss.
  2. Operating break-even: The realised price where Adjusted EBITDA ([before hedge]) for the respective asset or the entire Group (Consolidated) is equal to zero.
  3. Consolidated operating break-even: Includes G&A but excludes SOE, ILFA, Derivative FV gain/loss and FX gain/loss.

