Dear shareholders, and ended on 27 June 2023, having repurchased

2023 was an important year for Trinity with key 1,549,000 shares on the open market for a total cost of

USD 2.1 million. These shares are held in treasury and

developments in our ambitious growth programme

are used to settle options exercised. Trinity paid its first

being progressed. The Company drilled the Jacobin well

interim dividend of 0.5 pence per ordinary share on

in the year to test deeper prospectivity in the Lower

26 October 2023.

Cruse horizons in our core Palo Seco acreage. While the

well discovered oil in those deeper horizons, flow rates Angus Winther, having joined the Board in 2017 and

were disappointing, and drilling complexities resulted completed two full terms as a Non-Executive Director

in significant cost overruns. The results from the well and Chair of the Audit Committee, retired from the Board

are being incorporated into further understanding the by rotation in June. In August, we welcomed Jon Cooper

"Hummingbird" play with independent features still as an Independent Non-Executive Director, and the new

offering future potential as well as the prospectivity of the Chair of the Audit Committee, and Julian Kennedy as an

exploration block, Buenos Ayres. In June, the Company was Executive Director, taking on the role of Chief Financial

advised by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Officer, to the Board. James Menzies has decided not to

("MEEI") that it had been successful in its bid for the stand for re-election at this forthcoming Annual General

Buenos Ayres block in the 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Meeting which coincides with James taking on greater

Competitive Bid Round, immediately to the west of our levels of responsibility in other roles outside of Trinity. We

core Palo Seco acreage. Buenos Ayres is undrilled and want to express our thanks and that of our fellow Directors

offers considerable potential. for his contribution to the Board since joining in 2017. The

The ABM-151 well in the Brighton Marine block, offshore management team was strengthened by the addition in

April 2023 of Mark Kingsley as Chief Operating Officer and

the West Coast of Trinidad, was returned to production

in November 2023 of Aida Shafina Abu Bakar as Executive

on 21 March 2023 following an extensive refurbishment of

Manager, Subsurface.

surface facilities and the installation of remote surveillance

technology. Between restart and the end of the year the It became clear during 2023 that the Group would

well flowed at an average rate of 122 bopd, exceeding require new capital to fund its portfolio of development

expectations. opportunities. In October 2023, the Company engaged

Group net sales for 2023 were 2,790 bopd (2022: 2,975 a financial adviser, Houlihan Lokey, to assist in exploring

strategic and financing alternatives for the Company.

bopd). Trinity managed to substantially mitigate natural

production decline through a programme including six well On 23 November 2023, Trinity received an unsolicited,

recompletions ("RCPs"), 98 workovers and swabbing across conditional non-binding proposal to acquire the issued

its asset base. The fire on the Bravo platform in the Trintes and to be issued share capital of Trinity from Touchstone

field, represented a significant event for the company with Exploration Inc ("Touchstone") and following the execution

valuable lessons learned arising from a comprehensive of a confidentiality agreement, Touchstone was provided

investigation with an associated corrective actions register. access to due diligence information.

A number of safety improvements have been implemented On 1 May 2024, following a period of due diligence

to date, including those that mitigate the root cause for the

and negotiation, the boards of directors of Trinity and

fire and improved fire-fighting capabilities in the event of a

Touchstone announced the terms of the recommended

similar incident.

all share offer (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is to be

At Galeota, following an extensive Concept-Screening effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under

study completed by Petrofac in Q3 2023, Trinity identified Part 26 of the Companies Act. Under the terms of the

a revised infrastructure-led development solution which Acquisition, Trinity Shareholders shall be entitled to receive

includes an initial phase of development drilling from 1.5 New Touchstone Shares for each Trinity share. Should

existing platforms. Whilst Trinity believes the revised the Scheme be approved by Shareholders and sanctioned

development solution will significantly reduce capital by the Court, we believe Trinity has an exciting future as

requirement prior to first oil compared to the Echo Field part of the enlarged Touchstone organisation.

Development Plan, Trinity would need to secure third party During what has been an exciting but also challenging

financing to take a final investment decision and fund the

period, we would like to thank our staff, the Board and our

development.

advisors for their continuing hard work during a particularly

In parallel to progressing the Galeota asset development busy time for the Company.

plan project, Trinity assembled a pipeline of investment

projects including brownfield development opportunities

at the West Coast and onshore assets and a portfolio of

exploration prospects across Trinity's Palo Seco assets.

Trinity believes that significant capital investment, both

debt and equity, will be required to realise the potential of Nicholas Clayton Jeremy Bridglalsingh

the Company's portfolio.