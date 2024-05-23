Annual Report & Accounts
for the year ended 31 December 2023
Company Number: 07535869
Stock Code: TRIN
Contents
Strategic Report
Financial Accounts
1
Highlights of 2023
54
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
55
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
3
Chair & CEO Statement
56
Company Statement of Financial Position
4
Operations Review
57
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
7
Financial Review
58
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
14
Environmental and Social Governance
59
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
16
Risk Management and Internal Controls
60
Company Statement of Cash Flows
61
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our Governance
19
Directors' Statement s172
Glossary of Terms
21
Corporate Governance Statement
102
Glossary of Terms
22
QCA Principles
25
Board of Directors
27
Executive Management Team
Company Information
28
Board Activities
105
Company Information
29
Audit Committee Report
- Technical Committee Report
- Remuneration Committee Report
- Directors' Remuneration Report
- Directors' Report
- Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
- Independent Auditor's Report
Annual Report & Financial Statements 2023
1
Highlights of 2023
Governance
Strategic Report
Financial Accounts
Glossary
Company Information
Operating Profit Before SPT,
Sales (bopd)
Impairments and Exceptional Items (USD)
2,790
$9.6m
2022 2,975 bopd
2022 19.0 USD million1
Adjusted EBITDA before hedge
Adjusted EBITDA after hedge
costs (APM Result) (USD)
costs (APM Result) (USD)
$19.2m
$19.2m
2022 35.1 USD million
2022 24.7 USD million
Adjusted EBIDA after Current Taxes
Cash generated from continuing
(APM Result) (USD)
operations (USD)
$12.9m
$13.2m
2022 12.3 USD million
2022 12.0 USD million
Cash flow used in investing activities Total year-end cash
(USD)
(USD)
$15.4m
$9.8m2
2022 15.6 USD million
2022 12.1 USD million
Note:
- Covid 19 expenses in prior year reclassified as operating expenses.
- Includes overdraft balance of USD 4.0m (2022: USD 2.7m)
Note:
Refer to the Financial Review Section 7 to 13 for additional information.
2
Trinity Exploration & Production plc
Highlights of 2023 (continued)
2P Reserves + 2C Resources*
Total Year End
2023
2022
mmstb
mmstb
2p
12.91
17.96
2C
38.68
48.88
Total
51.58
66.84
- 2023 Management estimates for reserves and resources.
Onshore
2023
2022
mmstb
mmstb
2p
4.26
6.53
2C
3.74
8.62
Total
8.00
15.15
East Coast
2023
2022
mmstb
mmstb
2p
7.78
9.26
2C
31.31
36.81
Total
39.09
46.07
West Coast
2023
2022
mmstb
mmstb
2p
0.86
2.17
2C
3.63
3.45
Total
4.48
5.62
Annual Report & Financial Statements 2023
3
Chair & CEO Statement
Strategic Report
Governance
Financial Accounts
Glossary
Company Information
Dear shareholders,
and ended on 27 June 2023, having repurchased
2023 was an important year for Trinity with key
1,549,000 shares on the open market for a total cost of
USD 2.1 million. These shares are held in treasury and
developments in our ambitious growth programme
are used to settle options exercised. Trinity paid its first
being progressed. The Company drilled the Jacobin well
interim dividend of 0.5 pence per ordinary share on
in the year to test deeper prospectivity in the Lower
26 October 2023.
Cruse horizons in our core Palo Seco acreage. While the
well discovered oil in those deeper horizons, flow rates
Angus Winther, having joined the Board in 2017 and
were disappointing, and drilling complexities resulted
completed two full terms as a Non-Executive Director
in significant cost overruns. The results from the well
and Chair of the Audit Committee, retired from the Board
are being incorporated into further understanding the
by rotation in June. In August, we welcomed Jon Cooper
"Hummingbird" play with independent features still
as an Independent Non-Executive Director, and the new
offering future potential as well as the prospectivity of the
Chair of the Audit Committee, and Julian Kennedy as an
exploration block, Buenos Ayres. In June, the Company was
Executive Director, taking on the role of Chief Financial
advised by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries
Officer, to the Board. James Menzies has decided not to
("MEEI") that it had been successful in its bid for the
stand for re-election at this forthcoming Annual General
Buenos Ayres block in the 2022 Onshore and Nearshore
Meeting which coincides with James taking on greater
Competitive Bid Round, immediately to the west of our
levels of responsibility in other roles outside of Trinity. We
core Palo Seco acreage. Buenos Ayres is undrilled and
want to express our thanks and that of our fellow Directors
offers considerable potential.
for his contribution to the Board since joining in 2017. The
The ABM-151 well in the Brighton Marine block, offshore
management team was strengthened by the addition in
April 2023 of Mark Kingsley as Chief Operating Officer and
the West Coast of Trinidad, was returned to production
in November 2023 of Aida Shafina Abu Bakar as Executive
on 21 March 2023 following an extensive refurbishment of
Manager, Subsurface.
surface facilities and the installation of remote surveillance
technology. Between restart and the end of the year the
It became clear during 2023 that the Group would
well flowed at an average rate of 122 bopd, exceeding
require new capital to fund its portfolio of development
expectations.
opportunities. In October 2023, the Company engaged
Group net sales for 2023 were 2,790 bopd (2022: 2,975
a financial adviser, Houlihan Lokey, to assist in exploring
strategic and financing alternatives for the Company.
bopd). Trinity managed to substantially mitigate natural
production decline through a programme including six well
On 23 November 2023, Trinity received an unsolicited,
recompletions ("RCPs"), 98 workovers and swabbing across
conditional non-binding proposal to acquire the issued
its asset base. The fire on the Bravo platform in the Trintes
and to be issued share capital of Trinity from Touchstone
field, represented a significant event for the company with
Exploration Inc ("Touchstone") and following the execution
valuable lessons learned arising from a comprehensive
of a confidentiality agreement, Touchstone was provided
investigation with an associated corrective actions register.
access to due diligence information.
A number of safety improvements have been implemented
On 1 May 2024, following a period of due diligence
to date, including those that mitigate the root cause for the
and negotiation, the boards of directors of Trinity and
fire and improved fire-fighting capabilities in the event of a
Touchstone announced the terms of the recommended
similar incident.
all share offer (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is to be
At Galeota, following an extensive Concept-Screening
effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under
study completed by Petrofac in Q3 2023, Trinity identified
Part 26 of the Companies Act. Under the terms of the
a revised infrastructure-led development solution which
Acquisition, Trinity Shareholders shall be entitled to receive
includes an initial phase of development drilling from
1.5 New Touchstone Shares for each Trinity share. Should
existing platforms. Whilst Trinity believes the revised
the Scheme be approved by Shareholders and sanctioned
development solution will significantly reduce capital
by the Court, we believe Trinity has an exciting future as
requirement prior to first oil compared to the Echo Field
part of the enlarged Touchstone organisation.
Development Plan, Trinity would need to secure third party
During what has been an exciting but also challenging
financing to take a final investment decision and fund the
period, we would like to thank our staff, the Board and our
development.
advisors for their continuing hard work during a particularly
In parallel to progressing the Galeota asset development
busy time for the Company.
plan project, Trinity assembled a pipeline of investment
projects including brownfield development opportunities
at the West Coast and onshore assets and a portfolio of
exploration prospects across Trinity's Palo Seco assets.
Trinity believes that significant capital investment, both
debt and equity, will be required to realise the potential of
Nicholas Clayton
Jeremy Bridglalsingh
the Company's portfolio.
Non-Executive Chair
Chief Executive Officer
Our 2023 financial results demonstrate the Company's resilience. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was
USD 19.2 million (2022: USD 24.7 million) and cash
resources were USD 9.8 million (2022: USD 12.1 million) at year-end. The Company completed a share buyback programme which commenced on 24 October 2022
4
Trinity Exploration & Production plc
Operations Review
The Group achieved net sales of 2,790 bopd in 2023 (2022: 2,975 bopd) despite no development drilling (2022 three development wells) and six RCPs, (2022 17 RCPs) combined with operational challenges in the East Coast Asset. Investments into production-related activities, such
Table 1: 2023 vs 2022 Annual Sales Breakdown
as RCPs, ABM 151 reactivation, production maintenance workovers and swabbing enabled the Company to deliver annual production decline of 6%, below the expected natural field decline range of 7% to 10%.
Sales 2022
Sales 2023
(Net WI bopd)
(Net WI bopd)
Assets
Annual
Annual
H1
H2
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
WD13
109
91
92
89
97
88
78
99
WD14
100
93
97
88
99
96
87
88
WD2
258
208
224
193
241
206
196
191
WD5/6
1,004
941
935
946
940
930
974
918
PS4
62
56
54
59
60
48
49
69
FZ2
118
106
110
103
111
109
109
97
TAB
4
Onshore
1,655
1,495
1,512
1,478
1,548
1,477
1,493
1,462
TRINTES
1,051
943
1,011
876
1,038
985
843
908
East Coast
1,051
943
1,011
876
1,038
985
843
908
BRIGHTON
158
246
230
263
204
255
268
258
PGB
111
107
108
105
110
107
102
107
West Coast
269
353
338
368
314
362
370
365
TOTAL
2,975
2,790
2,861
2,721
2,899
2,824
2,705
2,736
Note TAB* was relinquished on 29 September 2023
Onshore Assets
Trinity's onshore assets comprise the lease operatorship ("LO") blocks: WD-5/6,WD-2 and PS-4 (together "Palo Seco") and FZ-2,WD-13,WD-14 (together "Forest Reserve").
Onshore average net sales for 2023 were 1,495 bopd (2022: 1,654 bopd) accounting for approximately 54% of the Group's total annual sales.
Average sales declined by approximately 10% between 2022 and 2023 due to wells drilled in H2 2022 accentuating the decline. Trinity successfully completed six RCPs (2022: 17) and ninety-eight workovers (2022: 87), which contributed to the maintenance of the industry standard decline of between 7-10% for brownfields. In WD-2, the asset experienced a higher-than-expected decline due
to increased water production in one well (PS 570) and declining production in the naturally flowing well (PS 571).
In 2024, Trinity intends to manage its base production through further RCP activity, implementation of recommendations from the re-evaluation of the inactive well hopper, and swabbing. Trinity's use of automation to optimise production and costs continues to meet our objectives.
The Jacobin well, 1PS 1524ST3, was drilled to a total depth of 10,021 ft. Geologically, the well intersected stacked pay potential across the PS4 block in both the development
and exploration sections of the well. However, reservoir properties in the exploration section were poorer than predicted and, as such, post-drill volumes for the exploration section were below the lower end of the predicted ranges. The rapid decline in reservoir pressures suggests reservoir boundaries are much closer than pre-drill estimates.
The total well cost was USD 9.6 million. An impairment assessment was done on this well, triggered by poorer than expected results and higher costs incurred, the entire Jacobin costs was written off.
Data acquired from the well will be incorporated into our regional model to de-risk and re-prioritise future drilling candidates across our Palo Seco LOs and Buenos Ayres.
Trinity has embarked on an idle well study, with the initial phase including technical reviews of circa 250 wells, with field investigations having commenced on the first 30 of these, which as a result has added more wells to the swabbing program.
East Coast Assets
Current East Coast production is generated from the Alpha, Bravo and Delta platforms in the Trintes field located in the Galeota block.
Average net sales for 2023 from the East Coast were 943 bopd (2022: 1,051 bopd) which accounts for
Annual Report & Financial Statements 2023
5
Strategic Report
Governance
Financial Accounts
Glossary
Company Information
approximately 34% of Group sales for the year. A total of 22 workovers in 2023 (2022: 23) were conducted across the assets focusing on optimising and stabilising production from all wells via a data-driven strategy utilising automation. Chemical injection initiatives were also deployed to counteract increased solids deposition in mature wells.
Average sales declined by approximately 10% between 2022 and 2023 due to two main events: the Bravo platform fire in April; and the lower performance of the D9 well, the largest producer in the Trintes field.
The Galeota licence has significant growth potential from undeveloped reserves and resources in the Trintes field and broader development of the Galeota block, including exploration potential.
In July 2023, Trinity initiated a review of the approved Field Development Plan ("FDP") for the TGAL Echo development to reduce capital expenditure, reduce time to first oil and improve financial returns; a new development strategy- concept being created envisaging the use of a mobile operation and production unit ("MOPU").
Trinity appointed Petrofac to undertake a Concept- Screening study for the development of further reserves. This study created a more holistic approach to block development whereby Phase 1 involved drilling horizontal infill wells in Trintes to demonstrate that such wells can be successfully drilled and produced as to date they have not been attempted. Phase 2 then took the learnings from Trintes infill drilling to drill and produce horizontal wells in the TGAL area from a lightweight structure tied back to a leased MOPU. This concept replaces CAPEX with OPEX in the form of lease rate payments and appears - based on screening cost estimates to date - to improve the overall economics of the project materially. This work is progressing with the revision and update of the subsurface studies in 2024.
West Coast Assets
West Coast production is generated from the Point Ligoure-GuapoBay-Brighton Marine ("PGB") and Brighton Marine ("BM") licence areas.
West Coast net sales averaged 353 bopd in 2023
(2022: 269 bopd) which accounted for approximately 13% of the Group's total annual average sales. This was a 31% year on year increase on the 2022 average. The increase was mainly due to the successful execution of the ABM 151 reactivation project. After placing the well on production, ABM 151 produced at a higher initial rate than expected and maintained a lower decline rate than predicted. A total of five workovers in 2023 (2022: 10) were conducted across the assets. There was increased focus on swabbing both on land as well as the introduction of an additional offshore swabbing unit which also assisted in increasing production volumes.
Facilities Management
and Infrastructure
In 2023, the Facilities team focused on asset integrity, welfare initiatives and projects supporting production.
On Trintes, the Company continued replacing and installing planks and gratings on offshore platform production decks and improved key electrical equipment on the Alpha, Bravo
and Delta platforms, for better use of the available space. Automated Tank controls were also introduced.
The construction of a new 10,000 bbl sales tank to accommodate production from the Trintes field was completed in 2023. In 2024 the tank was certified and put into service.
Remedial work following the Trintes Bravo generator fire was completed and upgrades to the safety systems were implemented. This includes upgraded fire suppression systems, replacement of all six generator units (Q1 2024 completed) and introduction of emergency escape systems and advanced fire-fighting training. The automated systems on all of the Trintes platforms were also upgraded with additional redundancy.
Onshore and West Coast operations focused on upgrading welfare facilities, electrical systems as well as oil storage tanks.
The project and maintenance team was reorganised with the introduction of a dedicated maintenance team. This team will focus on fabric maintenance and rotating equipment. In total, the team progressed 22 projects of which 18 were completed by end of 2023 and four rolled over into 2024.
Facilities Management and Infrastructure capex in 2023 was USD 4.1 million (2022 USD 4.5 million).
During 2023 a review of the decommissioning methodology and cost estimates were undertaken. This led to a reduction in well abandonment cost estimates and the overall decommissioning provision to USD 44.4 million (2022: 51.9 million).
Reserves and Resources
A comprehensive reserves and resources review of all assets has been completed by Management and the technical work underpinning this management estimate was reviewed by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc which estimates Trinity's current 2P reserves to be 12.91 mmstb at the end of 2023, compared to the year-end 2022 reserve estimate of 17.96 mmstb. This represents a 28% year- on-year decrease. The largest reduction in 2P Reserves
at Year-End 2023 is from wells that were categorised as economic 2P Reserves at Year-End 2022 which have been reclassified to 2C Resources due to individual opportunities being considered uneconomic at the date of review. Additional reductions are due to the impact of earlier economic limit truncations and revisions to the Trintes Infill well programme.
The 2C Resources at the end of 2023 are estimated at
38.68 mmstb compared to the end of 2022 resource estimate of 48.88 mmstb. The reduction in 2C Resources is attributed largely to the East Coast block based on the latest interpretation and mapping of reprocessed seismic data which resulted in a view that the field structure is more steeply dipping than in previous interpretations. The Year-End 2023 total 2C for East Coast is 31.3 mmstb (compared to 36.8 mmstb previously). While the
2C Resource estimate for East Coast has been reduced, the impact on the development and exploration plans for the field is minimal.
6
Trinity Exploration & Production plc
Operations Review (continued)
Management considers the reserves presented in the table below to be its best estimate as at 31 December 2023
of the quantity of reserves that can be recovered from Trinity's current assets. It includes forecast production, which is commercially recoverable, either to licence/ relevant permitted extension end or earlier via the application of the economic limit test. The subsurface review has defined investment programmes and constituent drilling targets to commercialise these reserves as detailed by asset area shown in the table.
2023 2P Reserves
31-Dec-22 Production
Revisions 31-Dec-23
Net Oil Reserves
mmstb
mmstb
mmstb
mmstb
Asset
Onshore
6.53
(0.55)
(1.72)
4.26
West Coast
2.17
(0.13)
(1.18)
0.86
East Coast
9.26
(0.34)
(1.14)
7.78
Total
17.96
(1.02)
(4.03)
12.91
2023 2C Resources
31-Dec-22 Production
Revisions 31-Dec-23
Net Oil Resources
mmstb
mmstb
mmstb
mmstb
Asset
Onshore
8.62
N/A
(4.88)
3.74
West Coast
3.45
N/A
0.18
3.63
East Coast
36.81
N/A
(5.50)
31.31
Total
48.88
N/A
(10.20)
38.68
2023 Reserves and Resources
31-Dec-2022
31-Dec-2023
2P Reserves
2P Reserves
and 2C
Production
and 2C
Resources
Revisions
Resources
mmstb
mmstb
mmstb
mmstb
Asset
Onshore
15.15
(0.55)
(6.60)
8.00
West Coast
5.62
(0.13)
(1.00)
4.49
East Coast
46.07
(0.34)
(6.64)
39.09
Total
66.84
(1.02)
(14.24)
51.58
2P Reserves Note:
The 2023 produced volume of 1.02 mmstb accounts for 20% of the overall 2P decrease in 2023 compared to 2022. Other revisions contributing to the overall decrease are:
- (0.38) mmstb from PS4 and Tabaquite Revision
- (1.1) mmstb from Base Revisions
- (0.22) mmstb from RCP Revisions
- (2.34) mmstb from Infill Well Revisions
2C Resources Note:
Revisions contributing to the overall decrease are:
- (4.90) mmstb from Appraisal Wells Revisions (Onshore)
- (8.33) mmstb from TGAL Revision and 2.83 mmstb (Trintes) from re-categorisation and ELT
Annual Report & Financial Statements 2023
7
Financial Review
Governance
Strategic Report
Financial Accounts
Glossary
Company Information
KPIs
During 2023 the Group saw lower realised oil prices compared with 2022. A combination of lower oil price, a six percent reduction in net production and an increase operating break-even resulted in Adjusted EBITDA (before hedge costs) decreasing by USD 15.9 million to USD 19.2 million (2022: USD 35.1 million). The Group delivered a resilient operating performance as shown by its positive Adjusted EBITDA margin (after hedge costs) of 28.1% (2022: 26.8%) and IFRS Operating Profit before SPT of USD 9.6 million (2022: USD 19.0 million) despite a 19% decrease in realised oil price.
A summary of the year-on-year operational and financial highlights are set out below:
FY 2023
FY 2022
Change %
Average realised oil price1
USD/bbl
68.6
84.9
(19)
Average net production2
bopd
2,790
2,975
(6)
Revenues
USD million
69.8
92.2
(24)
Cash balance
USD million
9.8
12.1
(19)
IFRS Results
Operating Profit before SPT
USD million
9.6
19.0
(49)
Total Comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
USD million
(6.8)
0.1
(7,415)
Earnings Per Share - Diluted
USD cents
0.0
0.0
(100)
APM Results
Adjusted EBITDA (before hedge costs) 3
USD million
19.2
35.1
(45)
Adjusted EBITDA (after hedge costs) 4
USD million
19.2
24.7
(22)
Adjusted EBITDA (after hedge costs) 5
USD/bbl
18.9
22.7
(17)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (after hedge costs) 6
%
27.5
26.8
3
Adjusted EBIDA after Current Taxes7
USD million
12.9
12.3
5
Adjusted EBIDA after Current Taxes Per Share - Diluted
US cents
32.3
30.6
5
Consolidated operating break-even8
USD/bbl
38.3
32.1
19
Net cash plus working capital surplus9
USD million
8.6
14.2
(39)
Notes:
- Average realised price (USD/bbl): Actual price received for crude oil sales per barrel ("bbl").
- Average net production (bopd): Production sold in barrels per day in a given year.
- Adjusted EBITDA (before hedge) (USD MM): Adjusted EBITDA for the period, before Derivative expense.
- Adjusted EBITDA (USD MM): Operating Profit before Taxes for the period, adjusted for non-cash DD&A, SOE, ILFA, FX gain/(loss) and Fair Value Gains/Losses on Derivative Financial Instruments.
- Adjusted EBITDA (USD/bbl): Adjusted EBITDA/Annual sales volume.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin (%): Adjusted EBITDA/Revenues.
- Adjusted EBIDA after Current Taxes: Adjusted EBIDA less Supplemental Petroleum Taxes ("SPT"), Petroleum Profits Tax ("PPT") and Unemployment Levy ("UL").
- Consolidated operating break-even: The realised price/bbl where the Adjusted EBITDA/bbl for the Group is equal to zero.
- Net cash plus working capital surplus: Current Assets less Current Liabilities (other than Derivative financial asset / liability and Provision for other liabilities).
See Note 27 to Consolidated Financial Statements - Adjusted EBITDA for further details on page 95.
8
Trinity Exploration & Production plc
Financial Review (continued)
2023 Trading Summary
A five-year historical summary of realised price, sales, operating break-even, Royalties, Production Costs ("Opex") and General & Administrative ("G&A") expenditure metrics is set out below.
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Realised Price
USD/bbl
58.1
37.7
60.4
84. 9
68.6
Sales
Onshore
bopd
1,616
1,793
1,644
1,655
1,495
West Coast
bopd
185
245
255
269
353
East Coast
bopd
1,208
1,188
1,107
1,051
943
Consolidated
bopd
3,007
3,226
3,006
2,975
2,790
Metrics
Royalties/bbl - Onshore
USD/bbl
22.3
11.5
22.6
35.9
26.8
Royalties/bbl - West Coast
USD/bbl
10.0
6.1
11.1
15.8
12.7
Royalties/bbl - East Coast
USD/bbl
14.1
8.3
13.0
17.9
13.3
Royalties/bbl - Consolidated
USD/bbl
10.7
9.9
18.1
27.7
20.5
Opex/bbl - Onshore
USD/bbl
12.1
12.2
14.4
17.0
20.6
Opex/bbl - West Coast
USD/bbl
26.9
20.3
26.2
30.7
30.1
Opex/bbl - East Coast
USD/bbl
17.1
16.5
18.3
23.2
30.1
Opex/bbl - Consolidated
USD/bbl
14.9
14.0
16.0
17.7
22.0
G&A/bbl - Consolidated1
USD/bbl
5.1
4.3
6.3
6.6
7.2
Operating Break-Even2
Onshore
USD/bbl
16.4
16.5
19.0
19.2
23.9
West Coast
USD/bbl
32.4
24.6
32.2
31.8
31.8
East Coast
USD/bbl
21.9
21.0
23.2
24.4
31.7
Consolidated3
USD/bbl
26.4
20.1
29.2
32.1
38.3
Notes
- G&A/bbl - Consolidated: Excludes SOE, ILFA, Derivative FV gain/loss and FX gain/loss.
- Operating break-even: The realised price where Adjusted EBITDA ([before hedge]) for the respective asset or the entire Group (Consolidated) is equal to zero.
- Consolidated operating break-even: Includes G&A but excludes SOE, ILFA, Derivative FV gain/loss and FX gain/loss.
