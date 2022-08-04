Log in
    TNPF   TH1057010007

TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND

(TNPF)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  02/08/2022
1.850 THB    0.00%
TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Detail of Asset
PU
07/25TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Report NAV as of 30/06/2022
PU
07/18TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Invitation to submit offer to buy or lease the asset of Fund
PU
Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund : Detail of Asset

08/04/2022
Announcement

Information on Asset Value and

Detail of Asset of Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund (TNPF)

1. Information on Asset Value of the Fund (As of June 30, 2022)

Total Asset Value (Baht)

Net Asset Value (Baht)

Net Asset Value per Unit (Baht)

849,120,511.29

848,232,090.44

5.7925

2. Detail, Type, Address of Invested Property and Valuation of asset

Initial public offering

The 1st capital increase

Property

Trinity Silom

Shopping Mall

Tritip 2 Building

Trinity Complex

Building

center

Building

Type

Ownership in lands

Ownership in the

Ownership in lands

The leasehold right of

upon which the

condominium 2 units

upon which the

the condominium 5

hotel, arcade and

which the shopping

service apartment,

units in the Trinity

other equipment

mall include furniture,

retail and other

Complex Building and

related to the hotel

material and tools

equipment related

the ownership of the

and arcade business

related to business

to business

furniture, material and

operation

operation

tools related to business

operation

Location

150 Soi Pipat, Silom

Room no. 425/128-

22 - 24 Soi Pipat,

Room no. 425, 425/1-4,

road, Bangrak,

129, The Trinity

Silom road, Bangrak,

The Trinity Complex

Bangkok

Complex Building Soi

Bangkok

Building Soi Sirijulsawek

Sirijulsawek (Silom 5),

(Silom 5), Silom road,

Silom road, Bangrak,

Bangrak, Bangkok

Bangkok

Appraiser

Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal value

836,000,000 Baht

Valuation Date

August 17, 2021

Calculation Period

The Fund invested in freehold asset with indefinite term

Approximately 23 years.

Appraisal Method

Income Approach by Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Approach

based on Market Value of Freehold Interest

Investors may request for more details of the appraisal report form Principal Asset Management Co.,Ltd.

Announced on the date of August 4, 2022

Principal Asset Management Company Limited

44 CIMB THAI Building 16th Floor Langsuan Road Lumpini Pathumwan Bangkok 10330

Tele. 0 2686 9525 www.principal.th

Disclaimer

Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 13,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 271 M 7,46 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 20,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,4%
Managers and Directors
Jumpon Saimala Chief Executive Director & Director
Wee Yee Cheong Chairman
Brenda Choo Chief Operating Officer
Win Phromphate Chief Investment Officer
Wilaiporn Liwagasemsan Independent Director
