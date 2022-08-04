Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund : Detail of Asset

Announcement

Information on Asset Value and

Detail of Asset of Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund (TNPF)

1. Information on Asset Value of the Fund (As of June 30, 2022)

Total Asset Value (Baht) Net Asset Value (Baht) Net Asset Value per Unit (Baht) 849,120,511.29 848,232,090.44 5.7925 2. Detail, Type, Address of Invested Property and Valuation of asset Initial public offering The 1st capital increase Property Trinity Silom Shopping Mall Tritip 2 Building Trinity Complex Building center Building Type Ownership in lands Ownership in the Ownership in lands The leasehold right of upon which the condominium 2 units upon which the the condominium 5 hotel, arcade and which the shopping service apartment, units in the Trinity other equipment mall include furniture, retail and other Complex Building and related to the hotel material and tools equipment related the ownership of the and arcade business related to business to business furniture, material and operation operation tools related to business operation Location 150 Soi Pipat, Silom Room no. 425/128- 22 - 24 Soi Pipat, Room no. 425, 425/1-4, road, Bangrak, 129, The Trinity Silom road, Bangrak, The Trinity Complex Bangkok Complex Building Soi Bangkok Building Soi Sirijulsawek Sirijulsawek (Silom 5), (Silom 5), Silom road, Silom road, Bangrak, Bangrak, Bangkok Bangkok Appraiser Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal value 836,000,000 Baht Valuation Date August 17, 2021 Calculation Period The Fund invested in freehold asset with indefinite term Approximately 23 years. Appraisal Method Income Approach by Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Approach based on Market Value of Freehold Interest

Investors may request for more details of the appraisal report form Principal Asset Management Co.,Ltd.

Announced on the date of August 4, 2022

