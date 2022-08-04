Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund : Detail of Asset

Announcement
Information on Asset Value and
Detail of Asset of Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund (TNPF)
1. Information on Asset Value of the Fund (As of June 30, 2022)
|
|
Total Asset Value (Baht)
|
|
|
|
|
Net Asset Value (Baht)
|
|
Net Asset Value per Unit (Baht)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
849,120,511.29
|
|
|
|
848,232,090.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.7925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Detail, Type, Address of Invested Property and Valuation of asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial public offering
|
|
|
|
|
The 1st capital increase
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trinity Silom
|
|
|
Shopping Mall
|
|
|
Tritip 2 Building
|
|
|
Trinity Complex
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
center
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type
|
|
Ownership in lands
|
|
Ownership in the
|
|
Ownership in lands
|
|
The leasehold right of
|
|
|
|
|
|
upon which the
|
|
condominium 2 units
|
|
upon which the
|
|
the condominium 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
hotel, arcade and
|
|
which the shopping
|
|
service apartment,
|
|
units in the Trinity
|
|
|
|
|
|
other equipment
|
|
mall include furniture,
|
|
retail and other
|
|
Complex Building and
|
|
|
|
|
|
related to the hotel
|
|
material and tools
|
|
equipment related
|
|
the ownership of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
and arcade business
|
|
related to business
|
|
to business
|
|
|
|
furniture, material and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operation
|
|
operation
|
|
|
|
tools related to business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
|
150 Soi Pipat, Silom
|
|
Room no. 425/128-
|
|
22 - 24 Soi Pipat,
|
|
Room no. 425, 425/1-4,
|
|
|
|
|
|
road, Bangrak,
|
|
129, The Trinity
|
|
Silom road, Bangrak,
|
|
The Trinity Complex
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bangkok
|
|
Complex Building Soi
|
|
Bangkok
|
|
|
|
Building Soi Sirijulsawek
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sirijulsawek (Silom 5),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Silom 5), Silom road,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silom road, Bangrak,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bangrak, Bangkok
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bangkok
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraiser
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
836,000,000 Baht
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 17, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calculation Period
|
|
The Fund invested in freehold asset with indefinite term
|
|
Approximately 23 years.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal Method
|
|
|
Income Approach by Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
based on Market Value of Freehold Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investors may request for more details of the appraisal report form Principal Asset Management Co.,Ltd.
Announced on the date of August 4, 2022
Principal Asset Management Company Limited
44 CIMB THAI Building 16th Floor Langsuan Road Lumpini Pathumwan Bangkok 10330
Tele. 0 2686 9525 www.principal.th
Disclaimer
Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:36:03 UTC.