Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund : Report NAV as of 28/02/2022

Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit Subject : Report NAV Name : TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND (TNPF) NAV as of : 28-Feb-2022 Net Assets Value (Baht per unit) : 5.7995 Net Assets Value (Baht) : 849,249,162.72 Total Assets Value (Baht) : 850,837,270.08 Balance Units (Units) : 146,434,000.0000 Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Miss Walailak Kanoksilpsakul company Position : Vice President ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.