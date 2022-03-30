Log in
Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund : Report NAV as of 28/02/2022

03/30/2022
                Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit

Subject                                  : Report NAV
Name                                     : TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD 
PROPERTY FUND (TNPF)
NAV as of                                : 28-Feb-2022
Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)         : 5.7995
Net Assets Value (Baht)                  : 849,249,162.72
Total Assets Value (Baht)                : 850,837,270.08
Balance Units (Units)                    : 146,434,000.0000
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Miss Walailak  Kanoksilpsakul
company
Position                                 : Vice President
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
07:35aTRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPE : Report NAV as of 28/02/2022
PU
03/14TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPE : Notification of the Date of the 2022 Annual General..
PU
03/07TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPE : Inform Change of Fund's Auditor
PU
02/11Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
2021Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qua..
CI
2021Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Announces Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
2021Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
2021Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Announces Not to Declare the Dividend from..
CI
2021Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
2020Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qua..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13,3 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net income 2021 -23,8 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net cash 2021 14,1 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 277 M 8,26 M 8,26 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 20,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,8%
Managers and Directors
Jumpon Saimala Chief Executive Director & Director
Wee Yee Cheong Chairman
Brenda Choo Chief Operating Officer
Win Phromphate Chief Investment Officer
Wilaiporn Liwagasemsan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND-4.06%8
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.16%35 078
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.95%32 510
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.62%32 160
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.49%31 605
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.00%29 339