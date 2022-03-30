Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund : Report NAV as of 28/02/2022
03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Date/Time
30 Mar 2022 17:55:56
Headline
Report NAV as of 28/02/2022
Symbol
TNPF
Source
TNPF
Full Detailed News
Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit
Subject : Report NAV
Name : TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD
PROPERTY FUND (TNPF)
NAV as of : 28-Feb-2022
Net Assets Value (Baht per unit) : 5.7995
Net Assets Value (Baht) : 849,249,162.72
Total Assets Value (Baht) : 850,837,270.08
Balance Units (Units) : 146,434,000.0000
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Miss Walailak Kanoksilpsakul
company
Position : Vice President
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:14 UTC.