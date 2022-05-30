Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNPF   TH1057010007

TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND

(TNPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-26
1.800 THB   -2.17%
11:39aTRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Report NAV as of 30/04/2022
PU
05/13Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Report NAV as of 31/03/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund : Report NAV as of 30/04/2022

05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Report NAV as of 30/04/2022

Security Symbol:

TNPF

Announcement Details

Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit

Subject

Report NAV

Name

TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND

(TNPF)

NAV as of

30-Apr-2022

Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)

5.7960

Net Assets Value (Baht)

848,740,340.77

Total Assets Value (Baht)

849,615,196.46

Balance Units (Units)

146,434,000.0000

Signature _________________

(Miss Walailak Kanoksilpsakul)

Vice President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
11:39aTRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPE : Report NAV as of 30/04/2022
PU
05/13Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
04/29TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPE : Report NAV as of 31/03/2022
PU
04/07TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPE : Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Un..
PU
03/30TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPE : Report NAV as of 28/02/2022
PU
03/14TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPE : Notification of the Date of the 2022 Annual General..
PU
03/07TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPE : Inform Change of Fund's Auditor
PU
02/11Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
2021Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qua..
CI
2021Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Announces Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13,3 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net income 2021 -23,8 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2021 14,1 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 264 M 7,73 M 7,73 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 20,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND
Duration : Period :
Trinity Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jumpon Saimala Chief Executive Director & Director
Wee Yee Cheong Chairman
Brenda Choo Chief Operating Officer
Win Phromphate Chief Investment Officer
Wilaiporn Liwagasemsan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINITY FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND-8.63%8
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.43%35 773
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.14%32 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.62%32 069
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.31%29 922
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.35%29 143