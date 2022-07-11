Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Trinity Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TRN   US8965221091

TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(TRN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
22.05 USD   -1.56%
04:40pTrinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release
BU
06/24TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : TRN) added to Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/24TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : TRN) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
Summary 
Summary

Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release

07/11/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 before the financial markets open on July 27, 2022.

Trinity will conduct a conference call shortly thereafter at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on July 27, 2022 to discuss its results. Investors may listen to the conference call via the following live and replay methods:

Webcast:
To listen to the second quarter earnings conference call via webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.trin.net and access the Events and Presentations webpage.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year from the conference call date.

Teleconference:
The dial-in number for the live Conference Call is 1-888-317-6003; the participant entry number is: 3880180. Please call at least 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper connection.

An audio replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 - Replay Access Code: 1988387 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on August 3, 2022.

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 390 M - -
Net income 2022 86,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 532 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 867 M 1 867 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 845
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Trinity Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,40 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
E. Jean Savage President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Marchetto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leldon E. Echols Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
W. Relle Howard Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-25.83%1 867
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-14.12%20 663
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-9.87%15 163
STADLER RAIL AG-20.78%3 237
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-7.21%1 629
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.-28.92%1 063