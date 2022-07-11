Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 before the financial markets open on July 27, 2022.

Trinity will conduct a conference call shortly thereafter at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on July 27, 2022 to discuss its results. Investors may listen to the conference call via the following live and replay methods:

Webcast:

To listen to the second quarter earnings conference call via webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.trin.net and access the Events and Presentations webpage.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year from the conference call date.

Teleconference:

The dial-in number for the live Conference Call is 1-888-317-6003; the participant entry number is: 3880180. Please call at least 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper connection.

An audio replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 - Replay Access Code: 1988387 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on August 3, 2022.

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

