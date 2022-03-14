Log in
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

03/14/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2022.

J.P. Morgan – Industrial Conference:

 

Date:

March 17, 2022

Location:

New York City

Management:

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.


All news about TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 221 M - -
Net income 2022 87,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 719 M 2 719 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 845
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,63 $
Average target price 35,75 $
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
E. Jean Savage President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Marchetto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leldon E. Echols Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
W. Relle Howard Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.8.05%2 719
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-9.36%22 942
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.33%16 498
STADLER RAIL AG-14.12%3 673
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-5.29%1 739
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.11.66%1 668