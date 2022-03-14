Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2022.

J.P. Morgan – Industrial Conference: Date: March 17, 2022 Location: New York City Management: Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

