  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Trinity Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TRN   US8965221091

TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(TRN)
  Report
Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

11/05/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2021.

 

Baird – Industrial Conference:

 

 

 

 

Date:

November 9, 2021

 

Location:

Virtual

 

Management:

Jean Savage – CEO and President

 

 

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NYSE Industrials Investor Access:

 

 

 

 

Date:

November 17, 2021

 

Location:

Virtual

 

Management:

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stephens Annual Investment Conference:

 

 

 

 

Date:

December 2, 2021

 

Location:

Nashville, TN – Omni Nashville Hotel

 

Management:

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

 

 

 

 

Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit:

 

 

 

 

Date:

December 7, 2021

 

Location:

Virtual

 

Management:

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as logistical and transportation businesses. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 796 M - -
Net income 2021 56,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 812 M 2 812 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 6 375
Free-Float 99,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,88 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
E. Jean Savage President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Marchetto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leldon E. Echols Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
W. Relle Howard Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.9.44%2 812
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED12.99%24 914
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.64%17 182
STADLER RAIL AG1.53%4 494
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHINERY GROUP CO.,LTD.-13.57%2 821
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY25.00%2 001