  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Trinity Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TRN   US8965221091

TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(TRN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-17 pm EDT
21.25 USD   +3.11%
04:17pTrinity Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Schedule
BU
05/09Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/09Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 31, 2023
CI
Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

05/17/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences during the second quarter of 2023.

Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

 

Date:

May 24, 2023

Location:

New York

Management:

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

 

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

 

KeyBanc Industrials Conference:

 

Date:

June 1, 2023

Location:

Boston

Management:

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

 

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations
 

Wells Fargo Industrials Conference:

 

Date:

June 14, 2023

Location:

Chicago

Management:

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

 

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

 

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services; railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications; and other railcar logistics products and services. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 521 M - -
Net income 2023 122 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 672 M 1 672 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 215
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,61 $
Average target price 27,25 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
E. Jean Savage President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Marchetto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leldon E. Echols Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
W. Relle Howard Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-30.30%1 672
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED28.38%25 510
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.16%17 386
STADLER RAIL AG13.11%4 139
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY9.68%2 682
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.12.26%1 106
