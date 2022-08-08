Log in
    TRN   US8965221091

TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(TRN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
26.40 USD   +0.88%
05:52pTrinity Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Schedule
BU
08/05TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

08/08/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2022.

Susquehanna Industrials, Airlines & Energy Conference:

 

Date:

August 12, 2022

Location:

Virtual

Management:

Jean Savage – CEO and President

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

 

Cowen Global Sustainable Mobility Conference:

 

Date:

September 7, 2022

Location:

Virtual

Management:

Gregg Mitchell – EVP, Chief Commercial Officer

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.


© Business Wire 2022
