  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Trinity Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   US8965221091

TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(TRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/11/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 232nd consecutively paid dividend, is payable April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 14, 2022.

About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.


All news about TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:19pTrinity Industries Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.23/Share, Payable April 29 to Sto..
MT
04:17pTrinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:05pTRINITY INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
02/17TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/17TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
02/17Trinity Industries Swings to Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increases; Issues 2022 EPS O..
MT
02/17Trinity Industries, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/17TRINITY INDUSTRIES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/17Earnings Flash (TRN) TRINITY INDUSTRIES Posts Q4 EPS $0.08, vs. Street Est of $0.11
MT
02/17Earnings Flash (TRN) TRINITY INDUSTRIES Posts Q4 Revenue $472.2M, vs. Street Est of $50..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 221 M - -
Net income 2022 87,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 674 M 2 674 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 845
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,09 $
Average target price 35,75 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
E. Jean Savage President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Marchetto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leldon E. Echols Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
W. Relle Howard Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.6.26%2 674
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-9.36%22 963
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.38%16 491
STADLER RAIL AG-15.52%3 629
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-5.29%1 703
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.8.15%1 642