    TRN   US8965221091

TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(TRN)
  Report
Trinity Industries, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

12/10/2021 | 04:32pm EST
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declared an increase in its quarterly dividend to 23 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The new dividend reflects an increase of approximately 10% compared to the most recent quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 231st consecutively paid dividend, is payable January 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2021.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 792 M - -
Net income 2021 57,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 749 M 2 749 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 375
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
E. Jean Savage President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric R. Marchetto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leldon E. Echols Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen W. Smith Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
W. Relle Howard Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.7.20%2 749
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED16.01%25 625
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.11%17 109
STADLER RAIL AG-1.58%4 294
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY22.67%1 951
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.16.90%1 373