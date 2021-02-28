Log in
TRINITY LIMITED    891

TRINITY LIMITED

(891)
Trinity : Inside Information Update - Further Adjournment of Hearing of Winding Up Petition

02/28/2021 | 05:16am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRINITY LIMITED 利邦控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 891)

INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE

FURTHER ADJOURNMENT OF HEARING OF WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by Trinity Limited (the "Company") in accordance with Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 10 December 2020, 15 December 2020 and 11 January 2021 relating to, amongst others, the Hong Kong Petition and/or the Bermuda Petition (collectively the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company would like to announce that at the hearing held on 26 February 2021 (Bermuda time), the Bermuda Court made an order that, amongst others, the hearing of the Bermuda Petition be further adjourned to 19 March 2021 at 11:30 a.m. (Bermuda time).

The Company will make further announcement(s) of any significant development of the Bermuda Petition and the Hong Kong Petition as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

QIU Yafu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Ms SUN Weiying (Chief Executive Officer), Ms QIU Chenran and Ms SU Xiao; one non-executive director, namely Mr QIU Yafu (Chairman); and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr YANG Dajun, Mr ZHAO Zongren and Mr KONG Xiangyong.

* For identification purposes only

Trinity Ltd.  published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 10:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
