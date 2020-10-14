Trinity Merger : Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

Committee") and shall be available on the Company's website. The Company shall annually distribute this Code to all Covered Persons and remind them of this Code and reinforce these principles and standards throughout the Company.

2. Compliance with Laws, Rules and Regulations

Obeying the law, both in letter and spirit, is the foundation of which the Company's ethical standards are built. All Covered Persons should respect and obey all laws, rules and regulations applicable to the business and operations of the Company. Although Covered Persons are not expected to know all of the details of these laws, rules and regulations, it is important to know enough to determine when to seek advice from supervisors, managers, officers or other appropriate Company personnel.

3. Raising Questions and Reporting Violations of the Code

All Covered Persons have a duty to raise questions if they need guidance about the best course of action in a particular situation, and to report any known or suspected violation of this Code, including any violation of the laws, rules, regulations or policies that apply to the Company. Employees should contact their supervisor, senior management or the Compliance Officer. Executive officers and directors should contact the Chair of the Audit Committee. Concerns about potential misconduct can also be reported through the Whistleblower Hotline by following the reporting instructions set out under the Company's Whistleblower Policy.

Nothing in this Code prohibits any Covered Person from reporting any possible violation of law or regulation to any government agency or entity during or following such Covered Person's employment.

4. Policy Against Retaliation

The Company prohibits retaliation against an individual who, in good faith, seeks help or reports known or suspected violations of this Code or of a law, rule or regulation. Retaliation for reporting a federal offense is illegal under federal law. Any reprisal or retaliation against a Covered Person because the Covered Person, in good faith, sought help or filed a report will be subject to disciplinary action, including potential termination of employment.

5. Conflicts of Interest

Covered Persons should be scrupulous in avoiding conflicts of interest with regard to the interests of the Company. A "conflict of interest" occurs when a Covered Person's private interest interferes (or appears to interfere) in any material respect with the interests of, or his or her service to, the Company.

The following list provides examples of prohibited conflicts of interest and required conduct under this Code, but Covered Persons should keep in mind that these examples are not exhaustive. Each Covered Person must: