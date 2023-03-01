Trinity Place Holdings Secures LEED Silver Designation for Jolie on Greenwich

Designed by FXCollaborative and Deborah Berke Partners, the Mixed-Use Tower is Located at 77 Greenwich Street in Downtown Manhattan

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TPHS) (the “Company”) announced that Jolie on Greenwich has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Located at 77 Greenwich Street in the heart of Lower Manhattan, Jolie is a boutique glass tower with 90 luxurious residences overlooking New York Harbor, the Hudson River, and Battery Park. Jolie is crowned by a penthouse and a rooftop-level suite of amenities, Cloud Club 77. Deborah Berke Partners designed Jolie’s well-crafted interiors and its amenity suite, in collaboration with FXCollaborative as Jolie’s base building architect. In addition to its 90 condominium homes and over 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, Jolie is also home to a brand new public elementary school, PS 150.

Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED certification is a distinguished rating system that serves as a framework for healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification enables residences to use less energy, fewer resources and entails the use of safe building materials. Jolie underwent a rigorous vetting process, including the incorporation of green strategies to achieve energy efficiency and provide for healthy indoor environments.

“Jolie’s status as a LEED-certified building signals our enthusiasm for the wellbeing and quality of life for its residents and it also passes along significant cost savings to buyers,” said Matthew Messinger, President and CEO of Trinity Place Holdings. “With its first homebuyers having called Jolie home for over a year, we’re proud to work with FXCollaborative and Deborah Berke Partners to complete the building this year.”

"FXCollaborative’s passion is creating sustainable projects that contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities," said Dan Kaplan FAIA, LEED AP, Senior Partner at FXCollaborative. "Achieving LEED Silver is a prestigious milestone for Jolie — an exceptional high-rise in Lower Manhattan — and a testament to the commitment of Trinity Place Holdings and our design partners at Deborah Berke Partners to make a positive impact on healthy building and living.”

“Our practice believes in creating timeless architecture and interiors that promote community and wellness,” said Stephen Brockman, LEED AP, Partner at Deborah Berke Partners. “We are pleased that Jolie has achieved LEED Silver affirming our goal to be good stewards of the environment.”

Jolie is a sculptural tower of reflective glass, rising from a cast stone base, designed by FXCollaborative, the celebrated architectural firm behind acclaimed New York City residential developments including The Greenwich Lane and the new Statue of Liberty Museum. Topping out at 500 feet tall, the 42-story LEED Silver-certified mixed-use condominium features a mixture of one- to four-bedroom homes, all with views of the Hudson River and New York Harbor. The building’s residential façade features a pleated glass curtain wall that provides sweeping water views from each of the homes — which begin on the 15th floor, approximately 150 feet above street level —and offers a graceful juxtaposition to the heavy masonry of its historic neighbors.

The building’s warm interiors, emphasizing expert craftsmanship and natural materials, were designed by the renowned Deborah Berke Partners, representing the firm’s unique vision for Lower Manhattan. The design of the project was led by Deborah Berke, Dean of the Yale School of Architecture, along with her partner Stephen Brockman.

Residential floors include natural light-filled corridors and residences that combine natural beauty with the comforts of an exceptionally appointed home. With white oak flooring throughout and ceiling heights in excess of 10 feet, the residences boast floor-to-ceiling windows that provide unobstructed water and skyline views from the expanse of pleated crystalline glass. Adding to the graciousness and comfort of the layouts, every home includes a powder room, a rarity in new luxury development in New York City.

Filled with natural light, each of the custom Deborah Berke Partners-designed Poliform kitchens features state-of-the-art appliances from Miele, Sub-Zero, and Wolf, along with honed Blue de Savoie marble countertops and backsplashes. The master bathrooms offer a calming combination of honed warm gray Haisa marble floors, walls, and counters, accented with quarter-sawn sycamore millwork, and radiant heated floors. Secondary bathrooms are outfitted with honed Venice terrazzo tile floors and quarter-sawn oak millwork cabinets, while the powder rooms in every home include custom-carved Calacatta Lincoln sink bowls and backsplash panels enhanced by sandblasted and brushed Bianco Mist quartzite floors. Designed to exacting LEED standards, the homes at Jolie are both environmentally sustainable and luxurious.

The suite of amenities, expected to be completed in the coming months, designed by Deborah Berke Partners emphasizes entertaining, wellness, and play. Headlined by a top-floor lounge known as Cloud Club 77, every resident is afforded a penthouse view in its expansive spaces that include an art-filled lounge with a fireplace, a private dining room with a catering kitchen, a children’s playroom, and a double-height fitness center. There is also a multi-purpose game room and training studio with terrace access.

Jolie also offers residents multiple outdoor spaces designed by Future Green Studio, the Brooklyn-based landscape design firm behind a number of notable commissions including the Roof Garden at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. These areas include a 3,600-square-foot rooftop garden featuring a grassy lawn with a play area for children, a meditation deck, and grill stations with ample dining areas and chaise seating. The amenities located on the Cloud Club level below open up to a 950-square-foot outdoor terrace including a Japanese rock garden, while a 2,350-square-foot 14th-floor terrace features pergolas and a dog run.

Pricing for remaining inventory begins at $1.75 million for a one-bedroom residence. For more information about Jolie on Greenwich, please visit: www.jolieongreenwich.com.

About Trinity Place Holdings

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TPHS) (the “Company”) is a real estate holding, investment, development and asset management company. The Company’s largest asset is currently a property located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. 77 Greenwich is nearing completion as a mixed-use project consisting of a 90-unit residential condominium tower, retail space and a New York City elementary school, with its first residents having moved into the property. The Company also owns a newly built 105-unit, 12-story multi-family property located at 237 11th Street in Brooklyn, New York, and, through a joint venture, a 10% interest in a newly built 234-unit multi-family property located at 250 North 10th Street in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, the Company owns a property occupied by retail tenants in Paramus, New Jersey. In addition to its real estate portfolio, the Company also controls a variety of intellectual property assets, including Filene’s Basement and related trademarks, focused on the consumer sector, a legacy of its predecessor, Syms Corp. The Company also had approximately $268.0 million of federal net operating loss carryforwards as well as approximately $232.9 million of state and local net operating loss carryforwards at September 30, 2022, which can be used to reduce its future taxable income and capital gains.

About FXCollaborative:

FXCollaborative leverages broad expertise in architecture, interiors, and planning to enrich our world with responsible, intelligent, and beautiful design. The firm’s holistic approach integrates client aspirations, an urban sensibility, and a celebration of the craft of building. FXCollaborative’s work ranges from the scale of individual buildings and interiors—office towers, multi-family residences, cultural facilities, workplace, K-12 and higher-education institutions—to the city as a whole, addressing infrastructure and transportation.

About Deborah Berke Partners:

At Deborah Berke Partners, we distill complex considerations—environmental, social, and aesthetic— into meaningful architecture. Our work is transformative: from the reimagination of old buildings, to the creation of exquisite new ones. Our buildings create powerful first impressions and continue to delight. The architecture we make captures the values and aspirations of our clients and is mindful of the distinctive qualities of each place.

We connect people and places to create meaningful and lasting experiences: we consider how changing daylight shapes a room; how people move into a site and through a building; how materials feel and look through repeated use. Our approach is human-centered at all scales, from the broad vision of master plans to the focused details of interiors and everything in between.

We are a New York-based architecture practice of 60 people. For more than thirty years we have made true to-place projects around the country and the world. Each member of our design leadership possesses a deep and distinct area of expertise; together we create projects with unprecedented programs and unexpected architectural expression. Over time, we have built a wide range of projects for colleges and universities, cultural institutions, private residences, boutique hotels, office and multifamily developments, and buildings for mission-driven clients.

In 2017, we received a National Design Award from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.

