Trinity Place : Take a Look at 10 Sustainable High-End Homes For Sale in New York. Across the Big Apple, these posh properties equally embrace design and the environment.

By Shivani Vora

April 23, 2021

Luxury living in New York is going the way of green. A small but increasing number of new buildings in the city are built with sustainability in mind and have an eye on design at the same time. A decade ago, sustainable apartments were unheard of in New York, according to Steven James, the CEO of Douglas Elliman, New York City. 'Today, the idea is not totally commonplace but definitely increasing, especially in very upscale high-rises where no expense was spared during the construction,' he says.

Douglas Elliman lists several thousand residences a month in the city, says James, and around 5% include eco-friendly features, compared with virtually zero five years ago. 'We're talking about properties that run well into the seven figures,' he says. If the idea of green living appeals, we've found six possibilities for sale around New York. From an apartment in Thomas Heatherwick's first North American residential venture to a new Upper West Side building where a green lifestyle is the highlight, the following list is proof that sustainability isn't about compromising on style. Located in the heart of FiDi, Jolie 15D boasts eco-friendly interiors designed by AD100 architect Deborah Berke

Jolie, 15D

Jolie is a 42-story tower in the Financial District with interiors by AD 100-ranked Deborah Berke and a pleated glass wall façade that provides panoramic water views from each of the 90 apartments. The condominium, slated to open this summer, is around 30% more energy efficient than standard buildings in the city because of features like glass in lieu of artificial light and a variable-flow heating and cooling system that's twice as efficient as regular systems. Each residence also has air filters that provide a dedicated outdoor air supply. Amenities include a roof deck, children's playroom, gym and bike room. This 15th floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, light wood floors, marble baths and unobstructed Hudson River views. All of the appliances are energy efficient.

Price: $1.995 million

Bed/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Square Footage: 1,371

The Lantern House in Chelsea features interiors by Thomas Heatherwick marking his first residential project in the states

Lantern House, Penthouse 1019

Located in Chelsea, Lantern House is Thomas Heatherwick's first residential project in North America and will be ready for occupancy this summer. Human health and clean living are top priorities: Every unit features a high-efficiency water filtration system, air filters to minimize contaminants, an energy-efficient heating and cooling system, and insulated window frames that minimize the use of air conditioning and heat. Lantern House amenities include a pool, gym, garden and roof deck. This penthouse is notable for its oversized bay windows overlooking the city skyline, high ceilings, an airy great room with a fireplace, and a 900-square-foot rooftop terrace on the second floor with a kitchen and refrigerator. The en suite bedrooms are generously sized while the master suite is in its own wing and has two walk- in closets.

Price: $12.97 million

Bed/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Square Footage: 2,810 plus a 900-square-foot terrace.

70 Little West 12th Street 23B in the Visonnaire building boasts lots of green features including a rooftop garden.

70 Little West 12th Street, 23B

In Battery Park City, the Visionaire is a LEED-certified glass tower that has a light footprint but doesn't skimp on design. The building was partly constructed with recyclable materials, and half were sourced from within a 500-mile radius. Additional green elements include a high-efficiency air filtration system, the use of natural gas, eco-friendly paints in the public spaces and apartments, and native landscaping in the rooftop gardens, which are not treated with pesticides and are irrigated using harvested rainwater. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, lounge, gym, and pool. With two bedrooms and baths, this apartment sees plenty of natural light thanks to the floor to ceiling windows, spanning 45 feet long. The views of the city and Hudson River are hard to beat, and the open kitchen cum living area is ideal for entertaining.

Price: $2.24 million

Bed/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Square Footage: 1,311.

50 Clinton Street 3C on the Lower East Side comes with 10 foot high ceilings filled with natural light

50 Clinton Street, 3-C

Constructed in 2016, this Lower East Side condominium has several appealing amenities including a gym, a rooftop terrace with grills, and a bike room. Reminiscent of a stylish European flat, this third-floor residence with 10-foot-high ceilings is full of eco-friendly features such as solar shades that help minimize energy use, energy-efficient appliances, an emphasis on natural light, and LED lighting. The unit has large windows with views of lower New York and a kitchen counter with barstools. The master bathroom is a retreat with its chevron-patterned white marble, soaking tub. and floor-to-ceiling glass shower.

Price: $2.05 million

Bed/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Square Footage: 1,128

Charlotte of the Upper West Side contains 7 full floor units each crafted with sustainably sourced materials

Charlotte of the Upper West Side

One of the first new residential buildings to be constructed in the Central Park Historic District in the past 30 years, Charlotte of the Upper West Side has seven sustainably designed full-floor residences; listings will be live this spring. Each features its own energy recovery ventilation system that delivers fresh filtered outside air to each room of the home and is crafted with sustainably sourced materials; the wood frames, trims, flooring and millwork, for example, are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) as meeting its worldwide standards of environmentally responsible forest management. The showpiece in all the units is the sprawling kitchen-living-dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows. All the bedrooms are airy while the master suites have 20-foot terraces overlooking the private garden. The building's amenities include a gym, a pet spa, and additional storage for each residence.

Price: Starting from $11 million

Bed/Baths: Starting from 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Square Footage: Starting from approximately 3,750 square feet, plus private outdoor space

The panoramic views at 2 River Terrace 18D �2020 VHT Studios All rights reserved

2 River Terrace, 18D Situated in Battery Park City, Riverhouse is a LEED-certified condominium with low carbon features such as twice-filtered air, filtered water, sustainable construction materials, and nontoxic paints. The apartments all have energy-efficient appliances, teak cabinets made with sustainably sourced wood, insulated windows, and an abundance of natural light, which helps cut down on energy use. Amenities include a gym, a pet spa, a library, a lounge, a yoga studio, and a pool. With a loftlike feel, this three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home is notable for its high ceilings and has a large entry hall plus an open design living room cum kitchen. The master bath is a standout with its frameless glass shower, soaking tub, and teakwood marble finishes. Price: $4,200,000 Bed/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms Square Footage: 1,982 For more information, please click here.