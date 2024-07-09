July 9, 2024

LIGOS™ A 9200 is a new high-solids acrylic waterborne emulsion that unlocks enhanced performance, efficiency, and sustainability for the packaging industry.

High initial shear and bond strength

High solid content delivers more efficient drying, high lamination speeds

Fast slitting in post-lamination processes drives operational efficiency

WAYNE, Pa. (July 10, 2024)-Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty materials solutions provider, announced today the launch of LIGOS™ A 9200, an acrylic waterborne adhesive designed for the dry lamination of flexible packaging structures that come in contact with food.

"LIGOS™ A 9200 demonstrates our commitment to delivering solutions that drive innovation and sustainability," said Giona Kilcher, Global CASE Business Director. "This robust and versatile acrylic emulsion is suitable for various films and meets our customers' needs by contributing to the production of high-quality, cost-effective, and more sustainable packaging end products."

LIGOS™ A 9200 is tailored for paper and polyolefins, polyvinylidene chloride-coated substrates, metalized film, polyamide, and polyester films. The emulsion's polymer design results in high initial shear and bond strength, creating a valuable solution for film converters. Combining performance with efficiency, LIGOS™ A 9200 boasts a high solid content of 62% to facilitate high lamination speeds and more efficient drying, which combined deliver beneficial production advantages. Additionally, the emulsion enables fast slitting in post-lamination processes, thereby boosting operational efficiency.

To assist customers in achieving their sustainability objectives, the new acrylic emulsion has been certified by Papiertechnische Stiftung (PTS) - an independent research and service institute of the German paper industry - for recyclability using the CEPI Recyclability Laboratory Test Method, Version 2. PTS tests have confirmed that more than 99% of the paper fibers within the structure are recovered in Standard Mill Recycling when using LIGOS™ A 9200.

LIGOS™ A 9200 is available to customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. For more information, visit Trinseo.com or contact our team to discuss your flexible application requirements.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers. From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers' unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility. Trinseo's approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company's locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $5.0 billion in 2022. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

