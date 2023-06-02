Advanced search
    TSE   LU1057788488

TRINSEO S.A.

(TSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-05-31
12.80 USD   +3.06%
09:04aTrinseo : Announces Price Decrease for Polystyrene in Europe
PU
05/15Trinseo PLC Starts Up Polycarbonate Dissolution Pilot Facility in the Netherlands
CI
05/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts Trinseo Price Target to $18 From $27, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Trinseo : Announces Price Decrease for Polystyrene in Europe

06/02/2023 | 09:04am EDT
June 2, 2023

PFAEFFIKON, Switzerland - Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, and its affiliate companies in Europe announced today a price adjustment for various polystyrene (PS), grades. Effective June 1, 2023, or as existing contract terms allow, the contract and spot prices for the products listed below will decrease as follows:

  • STYRON™ and STYRON™ X-TECH general purpose polystyrene grades (GPPS) by -75 Euro per metric ton
  • STYRON™ and STYRON A-TECH™, STYRON C-TECH™ and STYRON X- TECH™ high impact polystyrene grades (HIPS) by -75 Euro per metric ton

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers. From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers' unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility. Trinseo's approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company's locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $5.0 billion in 2022. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, forecasts, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management's evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully investigate and remediate chemical releases on or from our sites, make related capital expenditures, reimburse third-party cleanup costs or settle potential regulatory penalties or other claims; our ability to successfully execute our business and transformation strategy; increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials; increased energy costs; our ability to successfully generate cost savings and increase profitability through asset restructuring initiatives; compliance with laws and regulations impacting our business; conditions in the global economy and capital markets; and those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A -"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Trinseo plc published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 13:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
