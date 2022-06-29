Log in
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-06-27
40.23 USD   +0.10%
Trinseo : Announces Price Increase for PULSE™ PC/ABS and MAGNUM™ ABS in Europe for Automotive Market Products

06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT
Trinseo Announces Price Increase for PULSE™ PC/ABS and MAGNUM™ ABS in Europe for Automotive Market Products HORGEN, Switzerland - Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders and its affiliate companies in Europe announced today a price increase for all PULSE™ PC/ABS and all MAGNUM™ ABS Automotive market products. Effective July 1, 2022, or as existing contract terms allow, the contract and spot prices for the products listed below will change as follows:

  • PULSE™ PC/ABS Resins +370 Euro per metric ton
  • MAGNUM™ ABS resins by +450 Euro per metric ton

Note: Utility surcharges are not included in the above price changes and are in addition to these amounts.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainability-focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers' unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, mobility, building and construction, and medical.

Trinseo's approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company's locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $4.8 billion in 2021. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management's evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our transformation strategy and business strategy; our ability to integrate acquired businesses; global supply chain volatility, increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials or increased costs for transportation of our products; the nature of investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; and those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A -"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Disclaimer

Trinseo plc published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
