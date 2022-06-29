Trinseo : Announces Price Increase for PULSE™ PC/ABS and MAGNUM™ ABS in Europe for Automotive Market Products

HORGEN, Switzerland

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders and its affiliate companies in Europe announced today a price increase for all PULSE™ PC/ABS and all MAGNUM™ ABS Automotive market products. Effective July 1, 2022, or as existing contract terms allow, the contract and spot prices for the products listed below will change as follows: PULSE™ PC/ABS Resins +370 Euro per metric ton

Euro per metric ton MAGNUM™ ABS resins by +450 Euro per metric ton Note: Utility surcharges are not included in the above price changes and are in addition to these amounts.

