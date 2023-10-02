October 2, 2023

PFAEFFIKON, Switzerland - Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, and its affiliate companies in Europe announced today a price increase for all polystyrene (PS), ABS and SAN grades. Effective October 1, 2023, or as existing contract terms allow, the prices for the products listed below will increase as follows:

STYRON™ and STYRON™ X-TECH general purpose polystyrene grades (GPPS) by +80 Euro per metric ton

Euro per metric ton STYRON™ and STYRON™ A-TECH, STYRON™ C-TECH and STYRON™ X-TECH high impact polystyrene grades (HIPS) by +80 Euro per metric ton

Euro per metric ton MAGNUM™ ABS resins by +90 Euro per metric ton

Euro per metric ton TYRIL™ SAN resins by +90 Euro per metric ton

