Trinseo : Appoints Bregje Roseboom-Van Kessel to Senior Vice President, Base Plastics

Monday, October 3, 2022

Trinseo, a specialty material solutions provider, today announced it has appointed Bregje ("Bee") Roseboom-Van Kessel to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Base Plastics, effective Nov. 1, 2022.

As Senior Vice President, Base Plastics, Roseboom-Van Kessel will join Trinseo's executive leadership team and will be based in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. In this role, she will be responsible for all commercial activities in the Base Plastics business and will report to André Lanning, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Roseboom-Van Kessel has been with Trinseo since 2018 and previously served as Senior Director, Global Business Finance, where she led the business finance organization for all of Trinseo's external reporting segments.

"With Bee's extensive business acumen and understanding of Trinseo's transformation journey, we are confident she will successfully lead the Base Plastics business and are excited to welcome her as the newest member of the executive leadership team," said Frank Bozich, Trinseo President and Chief Executive Officer.

Roseboom-Van Kessel brings over 20 years of experience in business finance and change management and has held key financial leadership roles supporting global sales and marketing, supply chain, R&D and brand development for global markets.

She holds a master's degree in medicine and an executive MBA in finance and control from Maastricht University. She is also a registered controller and a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.