  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Trinseo S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TSE   LU1057788488

TRINSEO S.A.

(TSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-09-29
18.32 USD   -1.93%
Trinseo : Appoints Bregje Roseboom-Van Kessel to Senior Vice President, Base Plastics

10/03/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Trinseo Appoints Bregje Roseboom-Van Kessel to Senior Vice President, Base Plastics - Monday, October 3, 2022

Trinseo, a specialty material solutions provider, today announced it has appointed Bregje ("Bee") Roseboom-Van Kessel to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Base Plastics, effective Nov. 1, 2022.

As Senior Vice President, Base Plastics, Roseboom-Van Kessel will join Trinseo's executive leadership team and will be based in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. In this role, she will be responsible for all commercial activities in the Base Plastics business and will report to André Lanning, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Roseboom-Van Kessel has been with Trinseo since 2018 and previously served as Senior Director, Global Business Finance, where she led the business finance organization for all of Trinseo's external reporting segments.

"With Bee's extensive business acumen and understanding of Trinseo's transformation journey, we are confident she will successfully lead the Base Plastics business and are excited to welcome her as the newest member of the executive leadership team," said Frank Bozich, Trinseo President and Chief Executive Officer.

Roseboom-Van Kessel brings over 20 years of experience in business finance and change management and has held key financial leadership roles supporting global sales and marketing, supply chain, R&D and brand development for global markets.

She holds a master's degree in medicine and an executive MBA in finance and control from Maastricht University. She is also a registered controller and a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainability-focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers' unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, mobility, building and construction, and medical.

Trinseo's approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company's locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $4.8 billion in 2021. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

Disclaimer

Trinseo plc published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 14:33:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 189 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1 797 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,06%
Capitalization 641 M 641 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 054
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart TRINSEO S.A.
Trinseo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TRINSEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,32 $
Average target price 31,86 $
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
Managers and Directors
Frank A. Bozich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Phillip Stasse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
K'Lynne Johnson Chairman
Natalia Scherbakoff Director-Technology & Innovation
Angelo N. Chaclas Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINSEO S.A.-65.08%641
DOW INC.-22.55%31 549
LG CHEM, LTD.-12.85%27 560
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-30.46%21 803
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-16.73%17 342
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-14.48%12 714