    TSE   LU1057788488

TRINSEO S.A.

(TSE)
02-22
52.26 USD   -3.31%
Trinseo : China Awarded 2021 “Open-to-Public” Day Best Practices Award by AICM

03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Trinseo China Awarded 2021 "Open-to-Public" Day Best Practices Award by AICM - Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM) held the closing ceremony of its "Open-to-Public Day" in Shanghai, China on December 9, 2021. The theme of this year's event was "Together for Sustainability & Carbon Neutrality". Trinseo was awarded the 2021 Open-to-Public Day "Best Practice · Contributing to Carbon Neutrality" award and invited to present a related project to other members at the award ceremony.

The Trinseo Zhangjiagang site's "Low-carbon Living, Green Living" project was the focus of the presentation, and Trinseo Zhangjiagang employees and their families were in attendance. The award-winning event was focused on an outdoor hiking activity and promoted the concept of green living, conserving energy and reducing emissions in the community. The goal was to encourage others to follow the same path - beginning with small changes in their daily lives that ultimately result in carbon neutrality.

Since joining AICM, Trinseo China has actively participated in the annual Open-to-Public Day activities. We hope by joining hands with AICM and adhering to Responsible Care® principles, we can help proactively promote and enhance the positive image of the chemical industry and make surrounding communities better places to live and work.

Trinseo plc published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 047 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 1 925 M 1 925 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 054
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart TRINSEO S.A.
Trinseo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINSEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 51,96 $
Average target price 66,14 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Managers and Directors
Frank A. Bozich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Phillip Stasse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
K'Lynne Johnson Chairman
Angelo N. Chaclas Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Joseph Alvarado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINSEO S.A.10.45%1 925
DOW INC.3.95%43 114
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.0.88%36 712
LG CHEM, LTD.-8.13%34 714
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION3.85%23 831
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-8.44%17 886