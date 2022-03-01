Trinseo : China Awarded 2021 “Open-to-Public” Day Best Practices Award by AICM

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM) held the closing ceremony of its "Open-to-Public Day" in Shanghai, China on December 9, 2021. The theme of this year's event was "Together for Sustainability & Carbon Neutrality". Trinseo was awarded the 2021 Open-to-Public Day "Best Practice · Contributing to Carbon Neutrality" award and invited to present a related project to other members at the award ceremony.

The Trinseo Zhangjiagang site's "Low-carbon Living, Green Living" project was the focus of the presentation, and Trinseo Zhangjiagang employees and their families were in attendance. The award-winning event was focused on an outdoor hiking activity and promoted the concept of green living, conserving energy and reducing emissions in the community. The goal was to encourage others to follow the same path - beginning with small changes in their daily lives that ultimately result in carbon neutrality.

Since joining AICM, Trinseo China has actively participated in the annual Open-to-Public Day activities. We hope by joining hands with AICM and adhering to Responsible Care® principles, we can help proactively promote and enhance the positive image of the chemical industry and make surrounding communities better places to live and work.