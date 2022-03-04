Trinseo : Further Scored an “A-” by CDP for Supplier Engagement Rating

Friday, March 4, 2022

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has received an "A-" in its 2021 CDP (formerly known as the "Carbon Disclosure Project") Supplier Engagement Rating (SER). The Company scored "B" in its 2021 CDP Score on climate change earlier on.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Through its independent scoring methodology, CDP takes the information supplied in its annual reporting process and scores companies based on their journey through disclosure and towards environmental leadership. The 2021 CDP SER reflects Trinseo's efforts in the governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and supplier engagement.

"Trinseo is thrilled to have received yet another outstanding rating ," said Francesca Reverberi, SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer at Trinseo. "Besides our continuous effort in realizing our goals on climate change, supplier engagement is an inseparable part in our sustainability journey. Trinseo believes a circular economy can only be achieved through concerted efforts along the value chain. We have concrete plans in decarbonizing our operations and working closely with like-minded suppliers is essential to success".

The SER assesses performance on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire.

For more information on Trinseo's sustainability and CSR program, please visit Trinseo.com/Sustainability.