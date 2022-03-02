Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Trinseo S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSE   LU1057788488

TRINSEO S.A.

(TSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trinseo : Modifier A™ / NA Latex Equips Modified Concrete Suppliers with Trusted Solution for Bridge Deck Repair

03/02/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Modifier A™ / NA Latex Equips Modified Concrete Suppliers with Trusted Solution for Bridge Deck Repair Modifier A™ / NA Latex, a performance-enhancing additive in latex modified concrete systems, adds to the sustainability of projects and contributes long-term cost savings - Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Trinseo customer, Modified Concrete Suppliers, chose Modifier A™ / NA Latex to ensure superior quality and long-term results for their high-profile bridge repair project with the Indiana Department of Transportation. Trinseo's Modifier A™ / NA Latex is a trusted concrete modifier that has proven its value over the years, with field trials dating back to the late 1950s. Latex Modified Concrete (LMC) is known for outlasting competitive technologies with a significantly longer lifespan-30-40+ years-that adds to the sustainability of projects and contributes to long-term cost savings.

In addition to supplying a product that offers superior performance properties, Trinseo provided reliable and timely commercial and technical support and on-time deliveries, which helped Modified Concrete Suppliers stay on track for successful project completion with a quick turnaround.

Click here to read the full case study to learn more about the key benefits of this collaboration.

Disclaimer

Trinseo plc published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 21:56:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRINSEO S.A.
04:58pTRINSEO : Modifier A™ / NA Latex Equips Modified Concrete Suppliers with Trusted Sol..
PU
09:08aTRINSEO : Announces Price Increase for Polystyrene, Polycarbonate and Copolymers in Europe
PU
03/01TRINSEO : China Awarded 2021 “Open-to-Public” Day Best Practices Award by AICM
PU
02/25TRINSEO PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23TRINSEO : Creates Two, Key Executive Leadership Team Roles; Appoints André Lanning to Chie..
PU
02/23TRINSEO PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23TRINSEO PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
02/21Trinseo Announces Executive Appointments
CI
02/17Trinseo Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.32 a Share, Payable April 21 to Shareholders..
MT
02/17Trinseo Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on April 21, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRINSEO S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 047 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 1 777 M 1 777 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 054
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart TRINSEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Trinseo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINSEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,97 $
Average target price 66,14 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Managers and Directors
Frank A. Bozich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Phillip Stasse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
K'Lynne Johnson Chairman
Angelo N. Chaclas Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Joseph Alvarado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINSEO S.A.10.45%1 777
DOW INC.0.72%41 776
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-3.63%35 649
LG CHEM, LTD.-9.76%34 680
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.33%24 479
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-9.54%18 010