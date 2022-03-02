Trinseo : Modifier A™ / NA Latex Equips Modified Concrete Suppliers with Trusted Solution for Bridge Deck Repair

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Trinseo customer, Modified Concrete Suppliers, chose Modifier A™ / NA Latex to ensure superior quality and long-term results for their high-profile bridge repair project with the Indiana Department of Transportation. Trinseo's Modifier A™ / NA Latex is a trusted concrete modifier that has proven its value over the years, with field trials dating back to the late 1950s. Latex Modified Concrete (LMC) is known for outlasting competitive technologies with a significantly longer lifespan-30-40+ years-that adds to the sustainability of projects and contributes to long-term cost savings.

In addition to supplying a product that offers superior performance properties, Trinseo provided reliable and timely commercial and technical support and on-time deliveries, which helped Modified Concrete Suppliers stay on track for successful project completion with a quick turnaround.

Click here to read the full case study to learn more about the key benefits of this collaboration.