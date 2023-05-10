Trinseo : Scores Applaudable CDP Ratings in both Climate Change Disclosure & Supplier Engagement Rating

May 10. 2023

Wayne, Pa - Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, has received a "B" in Climate Change Disclosure and an "A-" in Supplier Engagement Rating respectively in its 2022 CDP (formerly known as the "Carbon Disclosure Project").

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Over the past 20 years CDP has created a system resulting in unparalleled engagement on environmental issues worldwide. Its Supplier Engagement Rating assesses performance on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire.

"Once again, Trinseo is thrilled to have received outstanding ratings," said Francesca Reverberi, Trinseo's SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer. "The scores are reflective of our ongoing sustainability strategy and efforts to combat climate change. At Trinseo, we partner with like-minded businesses that are driven to reduce their impact on the environment and community, requiring stringent ethical considerations for people throughout the value chain process. Addressing climate change and extending supplier responsibility are just two parts of our 2030 Sustainability Goals, which together will help us achieve a more sustainable future for our company and the communities we serve."

For more information on Trinseo's sustainability, climate action and partnerships for the goals, please visit Trinseo.com/Sustainability.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers' unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility.

Trinseo's approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company's locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $5.0 billion in 2022. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, forecasts, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management's evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our business and transformation strategy; increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials; increased energy costs; our ability to successfully generate cost savings and increase profitability through asset restructuring initiatives; compliance with laws and regulations impacting our business; conditions in the global economy and capital markets; and those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A -"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

