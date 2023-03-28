Trinseo : Statement from Trinseo PLC on Status of Release to Waterway at Bristol Plant

March 28, 2023

Employees from Altuglas LLC and Trinseo PLC affiliates are continuing to cooperate closely with regulatory agencies in their response to the accidental release of a latex emulsion product from the Altuglas facility in Bristol, PA. The excellent work of first responders, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. EPA and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection limited the impact of the release.

As reported by public officials, environmental testing to date has detected no impacts from the release on municipal drinking water sources. The City of Philadelphia stated publicly on Monday that chemicals from the Altuglas plant have not been detected in the city's water supply and that, in the words of one city official, "Your tap water is and remains safe." On Tuesday, the City of Philadelphia published an update affirming that "Contaminants related to the Bristol Township discharge have never been found in PWD's water system at any point," and that "PWD expects that there will continue to be no detectable levels of the spill at Philadelphia's Delaware River intake by Wednesday or Thursday this week."

We recognize that an accidental release of this kind should not have happened. We are working diligently to ensure all our systems and operations are performing as designed to prevent a recurrence.

