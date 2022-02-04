Trinseo : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
02/04/2022 | 02:46pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
BOZICH FRANK A
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Trinseo PLC [TSE]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
CEO and President /
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
1000 CHESTERBROOK BLVD. , SUITE 300
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BERWYN
PA
19312
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
BOZICH FRANK A
1000 CHESTERBROOK BLVD.
SUITE 300
BERWYN, PA19312
X
CEO and President
Signatures
/s/ Angelo Chaclas, attorney-in-fact
2022-02-04
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
A portion of the proceeds from the sale were used to pay the exercise price of stock options pursuant to a broker-assisted cashless exercise, and applicable withholding taxes. The exercise and sale were made pursuant to a preexisting 10b5-1 plan executed in May 2021.
(2)
Price reflects the weighted average sale price for the sale transactions made on the date reported above. Sale prices ranged from $53.29 to $55.02. The reporting person will provide, upon request by the Staff, the Company, or a security holder of the Company, full information regarding the number of shares purchased or sold at each separate price.
(3)
The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.