    TSE   LU1057788488

TRINSEO S.A.

(TSE)
Trinseo : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

02/04/2022 | 02:46pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
BOZICH FRANK A
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Trinseo PLC [TSE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CEO and President /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1000 CHESTERBROOK BLVD. , SUITE 300
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BERWYN PA 19312
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
BOZICH FRANK A
1000 CHESTERBROOK BLVD.
SUITE 300
BERWYN, PA19312 		X
CEO and President
Signatures
/s/ Angelo Chaclas, attorney-in-fact 2022-02-04
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) A portion of the proceeds from the sale were used to pay the exercise price of stock options pursuant to a broker-assisted cashless exercise, and applicable withholding taxes. The exercise and sale were made pursuant to a preexisting 10b5-1 plan executed in May 2021.
(2) Price reflects the weighted average sale price for the sale transactions made on the date reported above. Sale prices ranged from $53.29 to $55.02. The reporting person will provide, upon request by the Staff, the Company, or a security holder of the Company, full information regarding the number of shares purchased or sold at each separate price.
(3) The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Trinseo plc published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 19:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRINSEO S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on TRINSEO S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 681 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 946 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 2 071 M 2 071 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart TRINSEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Trinseo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINSEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 53,33 $
Average target price 65,43 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Managers and Directors
Frank A. Bozich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Phillip Stasse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
K'Lynne Johnson Chairman
Angelo N. Chaclas Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Joseph Alvarado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINSEO S.A.10.45%2 071
DOW INC.7.92%44 931
LG CHEM, LTD.10.24%41 578
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.96%24 047
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-12.68%17 045
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.48%16 582