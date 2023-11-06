November 6, 2023

Interested in learning more about Trinseo as a polymer recycler and our sustainability efforts as a sustainable solutions provider, nova-Institute's Michael Carus, Founder and Managing Director as well as Lars Krause, Senior Expert, visited Trinseo's Terneuzen office in late August, 2023. The visitors were welcomed by Trinseo's Pascal Lakeman, R&D Fellow, Abidin Balan, Senior Scientist and Sustainability Lab Leader, Chiel Mertens, Research Chemist and Jean-Luc Dubois, Principal Scientist. There were inspiring exchanges during the meeting, which laid the foundation for onward collaboration between the two organizations.

(back row from left: Abidin Balan, Trinseo's Senior Scientist and Sustainability Lab Leader, Pascal Lakeman, Trinseo's R&D Fellow, Chiel Mertens, Trinseo's Research Chemist; front row from left: Michael Carus, nova-Institute's Founder and Managing Director, Lars Krause, nova-Institute's Senior Expert, Jean-Luc Dubois, Trinseo's Principal Scientist)

On November 28 - 29, 2023, Trinseo's Abidin Balan, has been invited to present at the Advanced Recycling Conference 2023, an event organized by the nova-Institute. Balan will also be one of the panelists on the session dedicated to the topic of dissolution-based recycling. The Advanced Recycling Conference 2023 is a hybrid event scheduled to be held in Cologne, Germany. Popular topics in the field of chemical and advanced recycling will be discussed by international experts. The event is not-to-be-missed as it covers everything one needs to know about advanced recycling technologies and renewable chemicals, building-blocks, monomers, and polymers based on recycling. Click here to register.

As part of Trinseo's strategy, we have been developing our proprietary recycling technologies in addition to implementing conventional polymer recycling methods in our commercial products for more than a decade. Furthermore, we acquired a leading collector and recycler of pre- and post-consumer plastic wastes in Europe in January 2022. Our commitment to innovation and backward integration to secure high-quality sustainable feedstocks positions us as a sustainable solutions provider and enabler for the circular economy for plastics.

Headquartered in Germany, nova-Institute is a private and independent research institute founded in 1994, offering research and consultancy with a focus on the transition of the chemical and material industry to renewable carbon.

As Trinseo and nova-Institute both share the same vision and values, morecollaboration is anticipated in the future..