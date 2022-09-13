Trinseo : and Ferroglobe Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Improve Electric Vehicle Battery Performance

LONDON, UK and WAYNE, Pa.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop high-silicon anode solutions for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Rapid global growth of the EV market, the need for more sustainable and higher energy density materials, and a looming graphite shortage are driving demand for a new generation of efficient EV batteries. Trinseo and Ferroglobe aim to meet this need by optimizing battery charge cycles with novel, high-silicon anode solutions, pushing the known limits of battery performance.

"Trinseo is a recognized global leader in anode binder solutions for lithium-ion batteries. By teaming up with Ferroglobe, we are building on that legacy and investing in solutions primed to meet the urgent needs of the EV battery market," said Andre Hugentobler, Global New Business Development and Technology & Innovation Director, Latex Binders, Trinseo. "This partnership combines our companies' expertise and two key components required for high-cycle silicon anodes - the active silicon material and the binder - to deliver superior solutions more quickly."

"Ferroglobe is committed to becoming the industry's leading global supplier of high-purity silicon powder. We are producing a critical material to leverage the energy transition and our partnership with Trinseo sets the stage for accelerated innovation that will drive performance improvements for EV batteries," said Dr Benoist Ollivier, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe's proprietary purification technology delivers high-purity silicon powder of up to 99.995%, in micrometer and sub-micrometer sizes, for batteries and other advanced technologies, actively participating in new clean technologies and mobility markets. Trinseo brings decades of experience serving the automotive industry and designing high-performance binders, backed by a differentiated anode binder portfolio, global manufacturing centers, and dedicated research and application development assets.

Under the MOU, both parties expect to invest additional resources into anode research and application development, fund third-party programs, and collaborate with industry leaders, battery makers, and automotive OEMs to develop and commercialize anode technology. Full-scale joint development activities are expected to launch later this year.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit www.ferroglobe.com and engage with Ferroglobe on LinkedIn.