Trinseo : to Showcase High-Performance Binders for Lithium-Ion Batteries at the Battery Show Europe 2022

BERWYN, Pa.

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, will highlight its VOLTABOND™ Binders product portfolio at the Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, from June 28 - 30 at booth 10-C40. Trinseo's portfolio of high-performance binders play an essential role in battery functionality by improving low-temperature cell performance and cycling behavior. VOLTABOND™ Binders enable a safe, non-toxic, aqueous-based coatings process that is considered sustainably advantaged compared to more common alternatives. "As a strategic partner for battery innovations, we are committed to delivering forward-looking solutions that go beyond materials to improve the entire battery value chain and therefore boost the global energy transformation," said David Zhu, Global Battery Business Manager, Trinseo. "The lithium-ion battery industry is a growing market, and we will continue to invest in our capabilities worldwide to serve our customers and address industry objectives, including minimizing impurities, reducing capacity loss, improving energy consumption, and enabling recyclability." Trinseo's second appearance at the European Battery Show comes soon after the Company's ISCC certification for Mass Balance at its Terneuzen, The Netherlands, plant in October 2021, which certifies the Company's styrene butadiene products with sustainability declarations. Trinseo is also Mass Balanced certified for its styrene butadiene and styrene acrylic products at its Rheinmünster, Germany, site. Based on demand, the Company is exploring expanding the number of Latex Binders plants for Mass Balance certification. Trinseo's Latex Binders business operates a strong global network consisting of nine manufacturing sites, four application lab facilities, and a strategically placed global R&D hub, offering local support and security of supply to its customers. It is the largest producer of latex binders in Asia and Pacific countries.

About Trinseo Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainability-focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers. From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers' unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, mobility, building and construction, and medical. From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers' unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, mobility, building and construction, and medical. Trinseo's approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company's locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $4.8 billion in 2021. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.