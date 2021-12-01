Log in
TRINSEO S.A.

Trinseo : to Showcase High-Performance Latex Binders for Coating and Adhesion of Electrodes at the European Battery Show 2021

12/01/2021 | 04:41am EST
Trinseo to Showcase High-Performance Latex Binders for Coating and Adhesion of Electrodes at the European Battery Show 2021 BERWYN, Pa.- Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, will highlight its VOLTABOND™ Binders product portfolio at the European Battery Show in Stuttgart, Germany, from November 30 - December 2 at booth 451 in hall 6.

VOLTABOND™ Binders utilize a safe, non-toxic, aqueous-based process that is considered sustainably advantaged compared to more common alternatives. Trinseo's portfolio of high-performance latex binders plays a vital role in battery functionality, improving battery efficiency by controlling adhesion, ionic conductivity, water absorption, chemical resistance, and recharging characteristics. These binders improve battery kinetics by binding the graphite and conductivity agent powder together and onto the current collector in a Li-ion battery, enabling high-performance battery storage.

"At Trinseo, we are committed to delivering solutions that go beyond simply delivering material," said Christian Page, Director of Research and Development for Batteries, Trinseo. "VOLTABOND is the result of more than 70 years of experience in the Latex Binders business that showcases our dedication to developing tailored, innovative solutions that address the individual needs of our customers-including performance, sustainability, regulatory, and economic issues-to drive their success. The lithium-ion battery industry is a growing market, and we will continue to invest in our capabilities worldwide to service our customers and address industry objectives, including minimizing impurities, reducing capacity loss, improving energy consumption, and enabling recyclability."

Trinseo's first appearance at the European Battery Show comes on the heels of the Company's certification for Mass Balance at its Rheinmunster, Germany, plant in August 2021, which certifies the Company's styrene butadiene and styrene acrylic latex products with sustainability declarations. The certification is Trinseo's first for its Latex Binders business, with an additional certification still planned in 2021 at another European site.

Trinseo's Latex Binders business operates a strong global network consisting of nine manufacturing sites, four application lab facilities, and a global R&D hub strategically placed, offering local support and security of supply to its customers. It is the largest producer of latex binders in Asia and Pacific countries.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020, with 17 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,600 employees. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management's evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the timing of the proposed acquisition of the Arkema MMA and PMMA business (the "Acquisition"); estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities and cost synergies relating to the Acquisition, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our failure to complete the Acquisition or meet the conditions to closing, including antitrust, works council and other regulatory approvals; the failure to obtain the financing necessary to fund the Acquisition and the impact of the substantial indebtedness to be incurred; costs related to the Acquisition; following the Acquisition, our ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses, generate expected cost savings and synergies, maintain relationships with customers, retain key employees and profitably grow the business; and those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A -"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Disclaimer

Trinseo SA published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
