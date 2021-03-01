Trio Industrial Electronics : CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRIO INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS GROUP LIMITED ߧᔮʈุཥɿණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1710)

CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") is pleased to announce that, with effect from 1 March 2021, Mr. Lai Yiu Wah ("Mr. Lai"), the Chairman, an executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company ("CFO") ceases to act as the CFO. Mr. Lai has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his cessation as the CFO that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. Mr. Lai will remain as the Chairman and an executive Director.

Ms. Wan Mei Wa Ruby ("Ms. Wan"), the current Group Financial Controller and Company Secretary, will be appointed as the CFO with effect from 1 March 2021. Ms. Wan will continue to act as a Company Secretary of the Company and is responsible for overall financial management and company secretarial matters of the Group.

Ms. Wan, aged 37, joined the Group in March 2015. She has over 10 years of experience in audit and assurance, financial management, and corporate governance. Ms. Wan holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Accounting from Hong Kong Shue Yan University (formerly known as Hong Kong Shue Yan College) and a Master of Corporate Governance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an associate member and a Chartered Governance Professional of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Chartered Governance Institute (formerly known as the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators).

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Lai for his valuable contribution to the Group during his tenure of office as the CFO and congratulate Ms. Wan on her new appointment.

On behalf of the Board

Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited

Lai Yiu Wah

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lai Yiu Wah, Mr. Tai Leung Lam and Mr. Joseph Mac Carthy as executive Directors, Mr. Fung Chun Chung, Mr. Cheung Kin Wing and Mr. Wong Raymond Fook Lam as independent non-executive Directors.