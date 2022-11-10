Trio-Tech Reports First Quarter Net Income of $0.21 Per Share As Revenue Increased 17%

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 17% to $11,939,000 compared to $10,171,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, highlighted by a 38% increase in testing services revenue.

Overall gross margin increased 14%, but declined to 30% of revenue compared to 31% of revenue in the same quarter last year, primarily related to lower margin product mix at testing services and manufacturing operations.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $882,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $917,000, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter last year.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2022 decreased to $27,818,000, or $6.82 per outstanding share, compared to $28,002,000, or $6.88 per outstanding share at June 30, 2022. There were approximately 4,077,000 and 4,072,000 common shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, “Remarkable revenue growth in our testing services business was the key to another successful quarter for our company, and our manufacturing segment delivered modest revenue growth as well. With encouraging backlog and a strong balance sheet, including cash and short-term deposits of $12,257,000, or about $3.00 per outstanding share, we remain cautiously optimistic about Trio-Tech’s financial performance for fiscal 2023.”

About Trio‑Tech

Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarters in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing and Jiangsu in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Bangkok Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; geopolitical conflicts, including the war in Ukraine; trade tension between U.S. and China and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this release are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended September 30, Revenue 2022 2021 Manufacturing $ 3,585 $ 3,562 Testing services 6,364 4,600 Distribution 1,982 1,998 Real estate 8 11 11,939 10,171 Cost of Sales Cost of manufactured products sold 2,525 2,434 Cost of testing services rendered 4,126 2,883 Cost of distribution 1,648 1,656 Cost of real estate 18 19 8,317 6,992 Gross Margin 3,622 3,179 Operating Expense: General and administrative 2,305 1,980 Selling 173 147 Research and development 73 82 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 4 -- Total operating expense 2,555 2,209 Income from Operations 1,067 970 Other Income / (Expense) Interest expense (44 ) (28 ) Other income, net 179 161 Total other income 135 133 Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,202 1,103 Income Tax Expense (225 ) (180 ) Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax 977 923 Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax 1 5 NET INCOME 978 928 Less: Net Income Attributable to the Non-controlling Interest 96 11 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International 882 917 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Income from continuing operations, net of tax 882 914 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -- 3 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ 882 $ 917 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.23 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 4,077 3,913 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 4,158 4,007

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Net Income $ 978 $ 928 Foreign Currency Translation, net of tax (1,213 ) (289 ) Comprehensive (Loss) / Income (235 ) 639 Less: Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 79 4 Comprehensive (Loss) / Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ (314 ) $ 635

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) Sep. 30, June 30, 2022 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,428 $ 7,698 Short-term deposits 2,829 5,420 Trade account receivables, net 12,491 11,592 Other receivables 942 998 Inventories, net 3,548 2,258 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 631 1,215 Financed sales receivable 20 21 Total current assets 29,889 29,202 Deferred tax assets 173 169 Investment properties, net 533 585 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,687 8,481 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,759 3,152 Other assets 121 137 Financed sales receivable 11 17 Restricted term deposits 1,632 1,678 Total non-current assets 13,916 14,219 TOTAL ASSETS $ 43,805 $ 43,421 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit $ 482 $ 929 Accounts payable 3,469 2,401 Accrued expense 6,179 6,004 Income taxes payable 968 787 Current portion of bank loans payable 491 472 Current portion of finance leases 104 118 Current portion of operating leases 1,130 1,218 Total current liabilities 12,823 11,929 Bank loans payable, net of current portion 1,251 1,272 Finance leases, net of current portion 91 119 Operating leases, net of current portion 1,629 1,934 Income taxes payable 137 137 Deferred tax liabilities 30 -- Other non-current liabilities 26 28 Total non-current liabilities 3,164 3,490 TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,987 15,419 EQUITY TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 4,076,680 and 4,071,680 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 12,769 12,750 Paid-in capital 4,740 4,708 Accumulated retained earnings 10,101 9,219 Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments 1 1,197 Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity 27,611 27,874 Non-controlling interest 207 128 TOTAL EQUITY 27,818 28,002 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 43,805 $ 43,421

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005530/en/