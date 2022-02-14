Trio-Tech Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $0.20 Per Share Versus $0.06 on 33% Increase in Revenue
02/14/2022 | 08:32am EST
Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2022.
Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results
Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased 33% to $10,922,000 compared to $8,201,000 for the same quarter last year, driven by a 39% increase in testing services revenue and a 127% increase in distribution revenue.
Overall gross margin for the second quarter increased to 26% of revenue compared to 23% of revenue for the same quarter last year. Operating income increased to $656,000 compared to an operating loss of $37,000 for last year’s second quarter.
Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 264% to $855,000, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $235,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021 increased to $27,820,000, or $7.06 per outstanding share, compared to $26,053,000, or $6.66 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2021. There were approximately 3,939,180 and 3,913,055 shares of common stock outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
CEO Comments
S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, “Compared to the same quarter last year, the significant increase in net income primarily reflects the strong second quarter performance of our testing services and distribution operations. While backlog remains strong and the Company is focused on expanding our service offerings, we remain cautiously optimistic regarding the current fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2022, typically the weakest quarter of our fiscal year, due to holidays and vacations related to the celebration of the Chinese New Year.”
Yong added, “We have successfully established our joint-venture company and installed the first burn-in system at the new facilities of Trio-Tech (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. They are now ready for qualification and we anticipate commencing volume production in the coming fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.”
Fiscal 2022 First Half Results
For the first six months of fiscal 2022, revenue increased 40% to $21,093,000 compared to $15,042,000 for the same period last year.
Overall gross margin for the first six months of fiscal 2022 increased to $6,069,000, compared to $3,388,000 for the same period last year and increased to 29% of revenue compared to 23% in the same period last year.
Net income for the first half of fiscal 2022 increased 681% to $1,772,000, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $227,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the same period last year.
About Trio‑Tech
Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarters in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Bangkok Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; on-going public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; political and trade tension between U.S and China, other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control and, uncertainties relating to our ability to operate our business in China; uncertainties regarding the enforcement of laws and the fact that rules and regulation in China can change quickly with little advance notice, along with the risk that the Chinese government may intervene or influence our operation at any time, or may exert more control over offerings conducted overseas and/or foreign investment in China-based issuers could result in a material change in our operations, financial performance and/or the value of our common stock or impair our ability to raise money. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this Quarterly Report are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions.
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Revenue
2021
2020
2021
2020
Manufacturing
$ 3,528
$ 3,569
$ 7,090
$ 6,194
Testing services
4,966
3,560
9,566
6,514
Distribution
2,420
1,065
4,418
2,323
Real estate
8
7
19
11
10,922
8,201
21,093
15,042
Cost of Sales
Cost of manufactured products sold
2,874
2,770
5,308
4,707
Cost of testing services rendered
3,089
2,678
5,972
5,000
Cost of distribution
2,050
861
3,706
1,908
Cost of real estate
19
22
38
39
8,032
6,331
15,024
11,654
Gross Margin
2,890
1,870
6,069
3,388
Operating Expenses:
General and administrative
1,947
1,662
3,927
3,322
Selling
156
122
303
233
Research and development
131
123
213
198
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
--
--
--
(1
)
Total operating expenses
2,234
1,907
4,443
3,752
Income (Loss) from Operations
656
(37
)
1,626
(364
)
Other Income (Expenses)
Interest expenses
(28
)
(34
)
(56
)
(71
)
Other income, net
381
143
542
354
Total other income
353
109
486
283
Income (loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
1,009
72
2,112
(81
)
Income Tax Expenses
(153
)
--
(333
)
(7
)
Income (loss) from Continuing Operations
before Non-controlling Interest, Net of Tax
856
72
1,779
(88
)
(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
--
(21
)
5
(27
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
856
51
1,784
(115
)
Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-controlling Interest
1
(184
)
12
(342
)
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International
855
235
1,772
227
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International:
Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax
856
246
1,770
241
(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
(1
)
(11
)
2
(14
)
Net Income attributable to Trio-Tech International
$ 855
$ 235
$ 1,772
$ 227
Basic Earnings per Share
$ 0.22
$ 0.06
$ 0.46
$ 0.06
Diluted Earnings per share
$ 0.20
$ 0.06
$ 0.43
$ 0.06
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
3,923
3,710
3,923
3,710
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
4,242
3,800
4,129
3,793
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders:
Net income (loss)
$ 856
$ 51
$ 1,784
$ (115
)
Foreign Currency Translation, Net of Tax
251
943
(38
)
1,583
Comprehensive Income
1,107
994
1,746
1,468
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) Attributable To Non-controlling Interest
2
(197)
6
(319
)
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders
$ 1,105
$ 1,191
$ 1,740
$ 1,787
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)
Dec. 31,
Jun. 30,
2021
2021
ASSETS
(unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,526
$ 5,836
Short-term deposits
4,997
6,651
Trade accounts receivable, net
9,839
8,293
Other receivables
2,387
662
Inventories, net
2,572
2,080
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
511
418
Financed Sales Receivable
21
19
Total current assets
27,853
23,959
Deferred tax assets
169
217
Investment properties, net
653
681
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,267
9,531
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,699
1,876
Other assets
147
262
Restricted term deposits
1,735
1,741
Financed Sales Receivable
29
39
Total non-current assets
14,699
14,347
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 42,552
$ 38,306
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lines of credit
$ 477
$ 72
Accounts payable
3,961
3,702
Accrued expenses
4,744
3,363
Income taxes payable
351
314
Current portion of bank loans payable
445
439
Current portion of finance leases
163
197
Current portion of operating leases
845
672
Total current liabilities
10,986
8,759
Bank loans payable, net of current portion
1,386
1,621
Finance leases, net of current portion
178
253
Operating leases, net of current portion
1,857
1,204
Income taxes payable
281
385
Deferred tax liabilities
15
--
Other non-current liabilities
29
31
Total non-current liabilities
3,746
3,494
TOTAL LIABILITIES
14,732
12,253
EQUITY
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 3,939,180 and 3,913,055
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively
12,178
12,178
Paid-in capital
4,373
4,233
Accumulated retained earnings
8,596
6,824
Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments
2,367
2,399
Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity