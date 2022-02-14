Trio-Tech Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $0.20 Per Share Versus $0.06 on 33% Increase in Revenue

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased 33% to $10,922,000 compared to $8,201,000 for the same quarter last year, driven by a 39% increase in testing services revenue and a 127% increase in distribution revenue.

Overall gross margin for the second quarter increased to 26% of revenue compared to 23% of revenue for the same quarter last year. Operating income increased to $656,000 compared to an operating loss of $37,000 for last year’s second quarter.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 264% to $855,000, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $235,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021 increased to $27,820,000, or $7.06 per outstanding share, compared to $26,053,000, or $6.66 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2021. There were approximately 3,939,180 and 3,913,055 shares of common stock outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, “Compared to the same quarter last year, the significant increase in net income primarily reflects the strong second quarter performance of our testing services and distribution operations. While backlog remains strong and the Company is focused on expanding our service offerings, we remain cautiously optimistic regarding the current fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2022, typically the weakest quarter of our fiscal year, due to holidays and vacations related to the celebration of the Chinese New Year.”

Yong added, “We have successfully established our joint-venture company and installed the first burn-in system at the new facilities of Trio-Tech (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. They are now ready for qualification and we anticipate commencing volume production in the coming fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.”

Fiscal 2022 First Half Results

For the first six months of fiscal 2022, revenue increased 40% to $21,093,000 compared to $15,042,000 for the same period last year.

Overall gross margin for the first six months of fiscal 2022 increased to $6,069,000, compared to $3,388,000 for the same period last year and increased to 29% of revenue compared to 23% in the same period last year.

Net income for the first half of fiscal 2022 increased 681% to $1,772,000, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $227,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

About Trio‑Tech

Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarters in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Bangkok Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; on-going public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; political and trade tension between U.S and China, other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control and, uncertainties relating to our ability to operate our business in China; uncertainties regarding the enforcement of laws and the fact that rules and regulation in China can change quickly with little advance notice, along with the risk that the Chinese government may intervene or influence our operation at any time, or may exert more control over offerings conducted overseas and/or foreign investment in China-based issuers could result in a material change in our operations, financial performance and/or the value of our common stock or impair our ability to raise money. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this Quarterly Report are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions.

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, Revenue 2021 2020 2021 2020 Manufacturing $ 3,528 $ 3,569 $ 7,090 $ 6,194 Testing services 4,966 3,560 9,566 6,514 Distribution 2,420 1,065 4,418 2,323 Real estate 8 7 19 11 10,922 8,201 21,093 15,042 Cost of Sales Cost of manufactured products sold 2,874 2,770 5,308 4,707 Cost of testing services rendered 3,089 2,678 5,972 5,000 Cost of distribution 2,050 861 3,706 1,908 Cost of real estate 19 22 38 39 8,032 6,331 15,024 11,654 Gross Margin 2,890 1,870 6,069 3,388 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 1,947 1,662 3,927 3,322 Selling 156 122 303 233 Research and development 131 123 213 198 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment -- -- -- (1 ) Total operating expenses 2,234 1,907 4,443 3,752 Income (Loss) from Operations 656 (37 ) 1,626 (364 ) Other Income (Expenses) Interest expenses (28 ) (34 ) (56 ) (71 ) Other income, net 381 143 542 354 Total other income 353 109 486 283 Income (loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,009 72 2,112 (81 ) Income Tax Expenses (153 ) -- (333 ) (7 ) Income (loss) from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, Net of Tax 856 72 1,779 (88 ) (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax -- (21 ) 5 (27 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 856 51 1,784 (115 ) Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-controlling Interest 1 (184 ) 12 (342 ) Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International 855 235 1,772 227 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax 856 246 1,770 241 (Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (1 ) (11 ) 2 (14 ) Net Income attributable to Trio-Tech International $ 855 $ 235 $ 1,772 $ 227 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.22 $ 0.06 $ 0.46 $ 0.06 Diluted Earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.06 $ 0.43 $ 0.06 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 3,923 3,710 3,923 3,710 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 4,242 3,800 4,129 3,793

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders: Net income (loss) $ 856 $ 51 $ 1,784 $ (115 ) Foreign Currency Translation, Net of Tax 251 943 (38 ) 1,583 Comprehensive Income 1,107 994 1,746 1,468 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) Attributable To Non-controlling Interest 2 (197) 6 (319 ) Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders $ 1,105 $ 1,191 $ 1,740 $ 1,787

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) Dec. 31, Jun. 30, 2021 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,526 $ 5,836 Short-term deposits 4,997 6,651 Trade accounts receivable, net 9,839 8,293 Other receivables 2,387 662 Inventories, net 2,572 2,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 511 418 Financed Sales Receivable 21 19 Total current assets 27,853 23,959 Deferred tax assets 169 217 Investment properties, net 653 681 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,267 9,531 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,699 1,876 Other assets 147 262 Restricted term deposits 1,735 1,741 Financed Sales Receivable 29 39 Total non-current assets 14,699 14,347 TOTAL ASSETS $ 42,552 $ 38,306 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit $ 477 $ 72 Accounts payable 3,961 3,702 Accrued expenses 4,744 3,363 Income taxes payable 351 314 Current portion of bank loans payable 445 439 Current portion of finance leases 163 197 Current portion of operating leases 845 672 Total current liabilities 10,986 8,759 Bank loans payable, net of current portion 1,386 1,621 Finance leases, net of current portion 178 253 Operating leases, net of current portion 1,857 1,204 Income taxes payable 281 385 Deferred tax liabilities 15 -- Other non-current liabilities 29 31 Total non-current liabilities 3,746 3,494 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,732 12,253 EQUITY TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 3,939,180 and 3,913,055 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 12,178 12,178 Paid-in capital 4,373 4,233 Accumulated retained earnings 8,596 6,824 Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments 2,367 2,399 Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity 27,514 25,634 Non-controlling interest 306 419 TOTAL EQUITY 27,820 26,053 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 42,552 $ 38,306

